Patents, Picks, And Pot - Talking Canopy With Darren McCammon (Podcast)

We follow up on our discussion by speaking with Darren McCammon, an early-stage investor in pot companies who views Canopy as the anointed winner.

The idea with Canopy Growth is that it's best of breed in weed. But how far does that take a company?

By Daniel Shvartsman

Marijuana is purported to help with one's creativity. Artists, poets, musicians, writers - you can find examples of any of the above and more citing cannabis as a source for expanded horizons and a broader imagination. It's in the cultural ether, so much as to be a cliche.

Creativity is needed when thinking about cannabis-related companies as well. We don't have a lot of concrete numbers to go on yet. There's a lot of excitement, and there does appear to be a shift towards legalization and regulated consumption of the substance in the west. So, if you're the type who can imagine blue skies turning into profits, and can imagine which specific company will succeed, and can imagine holding on through a lot of ups and downs, your creativity has some chance of paying off.

Darren McCammon is a well-known Seeking Alpha author, and left a few comments on our first podcast on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). He's covered Canopy Growth Corporation regularly (see this article and this article), and he was an early investor in ebbu, which is Canopy's latest acquisition. So he's had a front-row seat to this industry for the past few years.

We invited him to speak with us given his work on the stock and the directions he suggested the industry might grow in. His comments placed a lot of weight on brands and on patents, the latter of which we hadn't discussed at all in the first round. So we broke some new ground this time around.

Topics covered:

4:00 minute mark - CBD infused beverages

6:00 - The different compounds - 140! Flavors of pot

10:00 - Growth investing in cannabis and how it fits for a cash flow oriented investor

14:00 - Picking winners in a growth market where numbers are not widely available

17:00 - How far does $4B go in an emerging market?

22:00 - Buy the rumor sell the news - how does that affect an investment standpoint?

25:30 - The importance of the Gardner-Warren ("States") Act

29:00 - Where is the federal government, namely the Department of Justice under Jeff Sessions, on the pot issue?

33:00 - How do patents work in this space, where do they apply?

40:00 - What's go-to market if you're addressing health issues?

46:45 - how to curb your enthusiasm

48:45 - Time frame, portfolio management, and the value of sin stocks

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate us or leave us a review - we will make the podcast better based on your feedback. Our four-part series on Amazon (AMZN) starts next week. We're really excited to share what we're working on there, and our four main themes are going to be:

Jeff Bezos and key man risk

Is Amazon too big?

Amazon's financial statements

Amazon - long or short?

You may notice the embed is different. We're now hosting Behind the Idea on libsyn, you can find it here. We're also available on SoundCloud, Google Play, Stitcher, and most recently Spotify. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, guests you want to join Behind the Idea, or any feedback about our podcasts, email us at btipod@seekingalpha.com. You can also now follow this account to get alerts on new Behind the Idea posts.

So, two podcasts into Canopy, what do you think? Do you buy the patent argument? Or are there too many strains to create a true moat? Does another big player come in to knock CGC off course, or does the hype die down, or does CGC win in the end? Let us know what you think below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Darren McCammon is long ebbu/CGC and RCI. He has no position in ERI but may add in next three days

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.