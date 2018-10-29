Samsung Electronics To Acquire Zhilabs For AI-Based Network Analytics

The acquisition is part of a much larger push by Samsung to invest in or acquire technologies totaling $160 billion over the next three years.

Samsung Electronics has agreed to acquire Zhilabs for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) announced it has agreed to acquire Zhilabs for an undisclosed amount to support the introduction of new services in the 5G era.

Zhilabs provides AI-powered analytics and customer experience management software solutions.

Samsung has committed to investing $160 billion over the next three years across numerous industry verticals that are critical to its continued technological market position.

Target Company

Barcelona, Spain-based Zhilabs was founded in 2008 to provide what it calls its FlowSight Real-time Network Intelligence technology, an AI-powered analytics software that can collect large amounts of wireless data at high speed, directly from the packet data network and from any OSS/BSS source, correlate it, apply advanced analytics in real-time, and act back on the network.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Joan Raventos, who was previously R&D Manager at Ericsson.

Zhilabs’ primary offerings include:

Customair : Network Intelligence

: Network Intelligence FlowGlider

Service Operation Center

Active Testing

Company partners include Vodafone, Telenor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Teoco, Jazztel, and Maxis.

Disclosed investors in the company include Bullnet Capital. (Source:CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global network automation market is projected to grow from $2.32 billion in 2017 to $16.89 billion by 2022.

This represents an extremely high CAGR of 48.7% between 2018 and 2022.

The Internet-based networking solutions segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, while the deployment and integration of professional services are expected to hold the largest market share in the network automation industry.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the critical need for network bandwidth management and network visibility, the growing adoption of smart connected devices across industry verticals, as well as the increasing adoption of virtual and software-defined network infrastructure and network downtime due to human errors.

Major competitive vendors that provide network automation services include:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

IBM (IBM)

Micro Focus (MFGP)

NetBrain Technologies

Riverbed Technology

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Samsung didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a 6-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a non-material amount.

The firm is one of the world’s largest consumer electronics companies and the largest in South Korea.

Samsung is acquiring Zhilabs as part of a long-term set of initiatives related to the transition to 5G wireless technologies.

As Youngky Kim, President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics stated in the deal announcement,

5G will enable unprecedented services attributed to the generation of exponential data traffic, for which automated and intelligent network analytics tools are vital. The acquisition of Zhilabs will help Samsung meet these demands to assure each subscriber receives the best possible service.

The deal for Zhilabs is part of an initiative for Samsung to expand its AI-based automation portfolio in preparation for the 5G era ahead as wireless networks begin their rollout of these new technologies.

Samsung believes that ‘AI-based automation will play a central role in the introduction of new services in the 5G era, such as industrial Internet of Things [IoT] and connected cars, as carriers will require automated solutions and network analytics beyond what was possible in previous generations.

Furthermore, the deal is part of an enormous investment commitment announced in August 2018 by Samsung that over the next three years it plans to invest $160 billion across numerous technology industry verticals.

Of that $160 billion, the firm intends to invest $22 billion over the next three years in the fields of AI, 5G, automotive electronics, and biopharma.

The acquisition of Zhilabs is at the nexus of AI and 5G.

Whether through outright acquisitions or investments, Samsung will undergo a period of extremely high CapEx in the next three-year period, more than double its recent historical trend.

This will likely weigh on the stock, but if management invests wisely, will pay off in the pivotal stage of technological development within its core industries.

