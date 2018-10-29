Apple Makes A Strong Move

Apple (AAPL) could soon join the ranks of big online ad giants. According to a recent report by Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi, Apple will generate $500 million in ad sales in this year. This number would shoot up to $2 billion by 2020 according to his estimates. This is a big number, primarily because of the high gross margin nature of this business. Amazon (AMZN) has only lately started focusing on the advertising business and we have seen it become one of the major reasons why Wall Street is bullish about the company. If Apple shows a similar growth trend in ad sales in the next few quarters, it could become a key bullish metric for the company.

Earlier this year, Apple’s management mentioned that there are 1.3 billion devices on its platform. This gives the company immense leverage to vertically integrate the ad business in App Store, News, Music and online content. However, one of the challenges for the company would be to manage privacy concerns of customers while also giving advertisers the requisite scale and in-depth detail.

S-curve for ad revenue

Apple is still in the early stages of growing its ad platform. The $500 million figure quoted by the analyst might look quite small but the long-term potential of this business is quite significant. In his report, Sacconaghi mentioned that the $2 billion estimate for 2020 is a "conservative" forecast. Apple’s management could set a healthy ad sales target in the next few quarters which should improve the sentiment towards the stock.

One of the biggest incentives for focusing on this business is the high gross margins. In my earlier article, I mentioned some of the challenges faced by App Store. This included the resistance by some of the big players like Netflix (NFLX) and Epic Games to high commissions within the App Store. The growth of ad sales can counter the possible headwind due to lower commissions.

Apple is a late entrant in the digital ad segment with heavy competition from Goliaths like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG). Even Amazon is starting to show substantial numbers from this segment. However, Apple has some big advantages which should allow the company to corner a decent market share. One of the biggest advantages is the overall ecosystem. Hundreds of millions of customers are using Apple devices every day on a platform which has tight integration between different services.

A recent article on Slate, shows the ability of Apple to gain strong traction within a very short time.

Figure: Growth of Slate readership on Apple News. Source: Slate

It is evident from the chart that last few months have seen a rapid growth acceleration. One of the main reasons has been the Cambridge Analytica fiasco by Facebook. However, the article also mentions the low monetization it has seen on Apple News. This can be seen as a positive for Apple. The company is treading very carefully in order to prevent any missteps.

Privacy concern

The biggest challenge for Apple would be handling the privacy concerns of the customers while also providing a competitive ad platform to advertisers. The main advantage for big digital platforms is the ability to gather detailed customer information which is then used by advertisers to provide targeted ads. However, if Apple sticks with its strong privacy policies, it would not be able to give advertisers the platform which can justify their investments. At the same time, giving a free rein to advertisers will destroy customer trust and have a long-lasting impact on many other segments of Apple’s business.

In a recent letter to reply about the privacy concerns, Apple has clearly mentioned about the different business model it follows. It also mentions how customer data is protected and collection of data is localized on the device. Tim Cook is also calling for U.S. privacy laws similar to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation. He says, “Our own information—from the everyday to the deeply personal—is being weaponized against us with military efficiency. Today, that trade has exploded into a data-industrial complex.”

These are very strong words from Apple’s management. If they can assure customers and regulators that Apple’s privacy policies are much better than other competitors, it would put the company in a strong position to gain online ad market share.

Impact on margins

Apple is trying to ramp up its digital content offerings. It is already growing Apple Music at a healthy pace and is also looking to grow Apple News. It is also investing massively in video content. Apple is looking to launch a streaming television service in the first half of 2019. This service will initially be launched in the US and will then be rolled out to more than 100 countries. Apple could generate $37 billion of incremental revenue if it clubs the various streaming businesses.

However, we need to look at the competitive landscape of the streaming business. Netflix is spending heavily to develop original content and has a significant negative free cash flow. Other heavyweights like Disney (DIS) are also planning to enter this space. Apple has the buffer of high cash flow from its core business but substantial investments in loss-making streaming segment will end up hurting its overall margin.

The growth of ad sales could reduce some of the negative impacts of the streaming business. As the streaming industry evolves we could see ad-supported pricing options. This would also be a big boost to Apple’s ad business.

Investor Takeaway

Apple’s ad business is forecasted to grow rapidly in the next few quarters. Apple has a number of advantages over other rivals in this segment. This includes an already massive user base on its platform and rapid growth of its digital content. Starting from a low base also provides this business with a long runway for growth. Although the revenue from ad sales would be a small fraction of total revenue base, the high margins in this business can translate to healthy growth in profits.

Apple would need to manage the privacy concerns to build a robust ad platform. It would have to walk a tightrope in balancing the interests of the customers and advertisers. If the company manages to perform well on this aspect, the ad business can deliver a strong bullish sentiment to the stock and also reduce the reliance on iPhone sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.