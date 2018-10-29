Is The Vanguard Value Index Sufficiently Diversified To Handle Large Drawdowns In Any One Component?

Diversification can be sought outside of the US equity altogether, but take the correlation to Treasurys with a grain of salt.

Correlations between VTV and components make it unlikely that names inside the fund - much less momentum stocks such as Facebook - can directly damage the Large Value Index.

Individual betas are not in and of themselves a complete way to think about exposure, but it can still be instructive.

In my last posting on the Vanguard Value Fund (VTV), I argued that an outsized allocation to value may be a safer way to try and buy the dip (assuming you are inclined to add risk here: more on that in the next segment).

I would now like to dig into the ETF some to get a better idea as to what makes it tick. We'll seek to answer how much influence any one component will have on the broader index.

VTV Beta Relative to Components

One might wonder about the impact between returns of the individual components of VTV and the fund itself. The table below reports on the individual betas between VTV and six of the current leading components of the fund for varying time frames.

To get a sense for the information conveyed in the table, let us consider the beta of weekly returns between VTV and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) over the past year. The reading of .779 means that in the absence of any and all other information, if all you knew from the last year was that XOM had increased by 1% for the week, then your single best guess would be that VTV would have increased by .779% for that same week. Roughly speaking, one would apply the same ratio for losses.

The relationship between Vanguard Value and the broader S&P (SPY) demonstrates that the fund itself tends to carry a beta near one, insinuating a reasonably "one-to-one" movement between the two indexes. This is sensible, as the two indexes share many of the same names, though with differing weights.

Beta vs. Correlation and Collinearity

Beta measures the slope of a regression line, whereas correlation measures "tightness of fit" to that line. In other words, correlation asks about how close the actual data tend to be to the regression line.

What the earlier beta analysis does not consider is the relationships between each of the underlying components. For instance, over the past five years, the monthly correlation between JPMorgan (JPM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was .6.

This collinearity suggests that the sensitivity between VTV and any one component is deceptively low, as it fails to account for how the components themselves respond to one another.

To get a better sense of how beta and correlation interface, I offer for your consideration these regressions. The slope of the line is the "beta", while the tightness of fit relates to correlation.

What interests me is the range of values for the "Peer Returns" (on the horizontal axis). Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and AT&T (NYSE:T) in particular stand out as having quite a return spread, while the observations for J&J and JPMorgan tend to be clustered closer together.

Observe that in general, the vertical return clustering (VTV) is tighter than the horizontal return clustering (the underlying major components).

Asset Class Correlations

Observe how Vanguard Value has correlated over the past five years with various other asset classes. What surprises me most about these calculations is the negative correlation with the long bond (TLT). Falling yields have often aided in higher prices for both risk assets (ACWX) and for Treasurys themselves. That said, the long bond has not moved much in the grand scheme of things, even on a total return basis, since late October of 2013:

If one's goal is to reduce some of their portfolio risk associated with domestic equity, beefing up exposure to corporate bonds (LQD) and a small allocation to commodities (GSG) could be worthy of their attention. Treasury exposure looks like a good way to reduce volatility, historically speaking, but if rising sovereign yields act as the proximate cause of equity vol, then a different approach to allocation may be in order:

10-YR Treasury VIX bursts higher, alongside stocks, after hitting all-time low in September.

Conclusion

With nerves getting stretched, one may ponder the influence that any one major stock could have on a larger index such as VTV. If major holdings such as Microsoft and Berkshire have relatively low individual correlations to the fund, it is doubtful that names that are not even in the index (FB) will generate a large direct impact.

One can add exposure to other asset classes in order to derisk their portfolio if inclined to do so. Another way of saying this is that large-cap domestic growth (VUG) is hardly the only way to diversify a portfolio with a heavy weighting to large-cap domestic value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.