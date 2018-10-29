Video: 3M - The Good, The Bad, The Ugly And The Ugliest

The ugliest: It will take years for the stock price to regain all lost ground.

Bad: The stock of 3M lost nearly 30% since its peak in January.



Undeniably, 3M (NYSE:MMM) is a high-quality stock shining with long-term profit-growth. Yet, the stock lost nearly 30% since its peak in January. Even worse, the stock is still over-valued. In the video above, I am showing the stock’s quality as well as its problems related to low growth-rates and current valuation. Finally, I create two possible scenarios where the stock is heading in the next few days based on technical chart analysis.

The text below is an outline of the most important aspects of the video.

The good

From a long-term perspective, the stock has been a safe bet for investors. The chart below shows why:

3M: Long-term profit-growth leads to capital gains and growing dividends

The bad

3M's growth rates are moderate - at best. Within the last years, annual revenue growth of the company was only 1.3% while operating cash-flows per share grew by 2.1% annually. Additionally, in the latest quarterly report 3M cut its outlook.

As a result of the combination of high valuation and low growth rates, the market sent 3M’s stock down as much as nearly 30% since January:

Nearly 30% down. Source: tradingview.com

The ugly

Nearly 30% down! 3M must be a bargain then! Unfortunately, it isn’t. Based on estimated earnings and operating cash-flow for the current business year, the stock still looks over-valued:

Based on earnings and operating cash-flows 3M’s stock is still over-valued

In the case of 3M, both earnings and operating-cash-flows are valid metrics to use for fair value calculations, because they both trace the company’s progress of profitability in a predictable way. The dividend based fair value is nice to know, but ultimately dividends are financed by profits. Hence, we better focus on fair values calculated using earnings and cash-flows.

The ugliest

The chart above shows the evolution of all three fair values till 2020, and it just needs a look to see that all fair values are still far from the all-time high at 259 USD. Simply put: according to fundamental valuation it will take years for the stock price to reach its all-time high again.

Conclusion

3M remains a high-quality stock making investors happy in the long term. Hence, buying the stock is fine if you don’t expect miracles to happen. Regarding the right moment to buy, it could be wise to wait until it gets clear if the support zone elaborated in the video remains intact.

The video

The video at the beginning of the article shows these findings in more detail plus what to expect from the stock price in the near future based on technical chart analysis.

