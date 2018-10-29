Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Is A Promising Buy In 2018

There are certain risks that need to be considered before investing in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals.

Incorporated on January 14, 2005, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (RNN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cancer therapies. The company currently boasts an attractive pipeline of novel therapeutics, of which RX-3117 and RX-5902 are in Phase 2 stage of the clinical development process. RX-3117 is being explored in the metastatic pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer indications, while RX-5902 is being studied in the triple negative breast cancer indication.

Currently, there are many clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. What makes Rexahn Pharmaceuticals special is the fact that it has chosen to take on some of the most difficult to treat and drug-resistant cancers with its mechanism of targeting and neutralizing specific proteins having a role in tumor growth. Hence, it follows, that any favorable news from these R&D programs can translate into huge upside potential for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals.

In this article, I will explain why I consider Rexahn Pharmaceuticals to be an attractive investment opportunity, especially for retail investors with above-average risk appetite.

RX-3117 has reported some favorable efficacy data from Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer indication.

According to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer is a market opportunity worth more than $3 billion. And with the annual incidence of 50,000 in the U.S. and 100,000 in Europe coupled with extremely poor prognosis, the metastatic pancreatic cancer market is one with huge unmet demand.

In this backdrop, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ Nucleoside Prodrug, RX 3117, selectively activated in cancer cells with enzyme UCK2, seems to be a promising therapy for pancreatic cancer patients. In the preclinical models, RX 3117 demonstrated higher efficacy in inhibiting tumor growth as compared to standard of care, gemcitabine, in pancreatic cancer patients.

The company already completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for RX 3117 in third line metastatic pancreatic cancer indication. Data presented at the 2018 ASCO-GI from this trial supported the continuation of research for RX 3117 and Abraxane combination in newly diagnosed pancreatic cancer patients.

Accordingly, in Q4 2017, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has commenced Phase 2a trial studying RX-3117 and Abraxane combination regimen in treatment-naïve pancreatic cancer patients.

According to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, out of 14 patients that have undergone two cycles of therapy and one on-study scan, one patient has demonstrated a complete response, three have shown a partial response, and eight patients have demonstrated stable disease and reduction in the tumor. The biomarker, CA19-9, also was found to be reduced in these evaluable patients. The disease control rate in these evaluable patients was 86% and the overall response rate was 29%.

Since treatment options and their response rates for pancreatic cancer are pretty dismal, these outcomes can be considered to be a positive indicator for RX 3117.

RX 3117 can also prove to be a breakthrough in advanced bladder cancer indication.

According to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, RX 3117 is currently being studied as a monotherapy in Phase 2a clinical proof-of-concept trial in third line advanced bladder cancer indication. Favorable outcomes from this trial will support future studies for RX 3117 in this indication.

The advanced bladder cancer market is an opportunity worth more than $1 billion. According to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, in 2015, the annual incidence for this disease in the U.S. was 74,000, while it led to 16,000 deaths.

In the preclinical models, RX 3117 demonstrated significantly higher efficacy in inhibiting tumor growth as compared to standard of care, gemcitabine, in bladder cancer patients.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is awaiting a major milestone event for RX-5902 in Q4 2018.

Investors are eagerly looking out for positive clinical trial data for investigational therapy, RX 5902, from an ongoing proof of concept Phase 2a trial. In this trial, RX 5902 is being evaluated as a monotherapy in metastatic triple negative breast cancer or TNBC indication. According to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, an update from this trial is anticipated in Q4 2018.

Now, TIBC is a market segment with huge unmet demand. According to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ investor presentation, there are no approved therapies for this disease and it generally leads to very poor prognosis. Accounting for around 15% - 20% of the overall breast cancer patient population, TIBC presents a commercial market opportunity in excess of $6 billion.

Merck (MRK) already collaborated with Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and will be studying the combination of Keytruda with RX 5902 in TNBC indication. The first patient in this trial is scheduled to be dosed in Q1 2019.

Certain risks have to be considered prior to investing in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals.

Investing in biotech is a risky business and the risk is amplified if we are talking about clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, though a promising venture, is subject to a high degree of R&D failure risk.

Since there's no commercial asset in the company’s portfolio, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals is deriving almost all of its valuation from its research pipeline. Hence, any unfavorable news from any of its research programs cannot only impact the company’s share prices but also jeopardize its capability to raise capital.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals currently has cash that can sustain its operations by the end of 2019. However, if the company fails to secure additional funding in the next one year, it may affect its R&D development and commercial plans for future years.

Despite these risks, I consider Rexahn Pharmaceuticals to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018.

As of August 06, 2018, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals had a cash balance close to $15.7 million and zero long-term debt on its balance sheet. The company has an estimated quarterly cash burn rate of $5 million, which implies that the company can sustain its operations for the next three quarters with the available funds. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals also raised $7.5 million capital from private investors in October, thereby making the company capable of sustaining operations for an additional quarter. Hence, with the existing funds, the company can carry on its operations until the end of 2019.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $11.00, which is almost 10 times the company’s current trading price. I believe this target price is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding Rexahn Pharmaceuticals to their biotech portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.