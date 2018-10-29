iQIYI: The-Equivalence-That-Must-Not-Be-Drawn

iQiyi has been carelessly called the Chinese equivalent of Netflix too frequently. Implicit in that is the suggestion that it could make Netflix-like returns.

It is “one of the most remarkable errors in the history of economic thought,” Robert Shiller once said of market efficiency and its practice in asset pricing. His assessment is particularly applicable in the short term for newly-listed stocks that are covered insufficiently by analysts. It is even more relevant when the sways of fear and greed hold strong amidst trade war woes and lofty equivalence drawn with the likes of Netflix and Disney. Here, I explore iQiyi (IQ) in depth and price it for intelligent decision making.

Trade War

In trying to explain the spectacular fall in prices from the heights seen in June, many have cited the trade war with China as a possible cause. The bulls would often reason that since iQiyi draws its revenue from Chinese consumers and advertisers and does not deal in exports, it should not fundamentally be affected by the trade war. The bears would then counter that China has a track record of devaluing the Yuan to cushion external shocks to keep its economy moving along on its intended path.

Indeed, the Yuan has fallen by a 11.4% against the dollar since January, albeit due to a combination of factors. With a likelihood of additional tariffs kicking in next January, concerns are that it could result in further devaluation, reducing the earnings of the company in dollar terms. However, considering the high amount of dollar-denominated debt that debt-ridden Chinese firms hold, the risk of capital flight, a low fiscal deficit to GDP ratio, and the room for adjustments in reserve requirement ratio that the People’s Bank of China holds; one might reasonably conclude that the floor is nearer than it is further.

Yet the trade war is not to be dismissed. However dissociated the company’s earnings may be with it, sentiments could tether shares prices, allowing fear to depress returns for sustained periods. While some may deem oneself above short-term thinking and behavioural foibles, the reality could be something else when the bull market reverses and there are no more gains to sit on. Moreover, the ‘short-term’ may not be all that short. The trade war is symptomatic of deep changes in strategic postures and it is sensible for heads cooler than those merely fixated with the trade deficit. China has stepped away from its “hide your strength and bide your time” policy while the U.S. is not ready to acquiesce as the hegemon. The US is also engaging in trade negotiations with the EU and Japan, possibly incorporating anti-China “poison pills” in any deal struck – similar to that in the recently reached USMCA – to set itself up for a long drawn contest with China. Tactical asset allocation by institutions seeking to reduce exposure could also impact iQiyi in their broad sweep.

My assessment is that while multiples may not be where they were for some time, the ultimate question would be if fundamentals deliver. If it does, to what degree might that reasonably be? And could that still result in alpha in an environment where valuations are less rich?

The Business

Cursorily, iQiyi draws the bulk of its revenue from advertisers and paid subscribers through its video streaming business. These makes up about 39% and 46% of its revenue respectively. It also distributes its content, generating 8% of total revenue from this. iQiyi also has nascent sales from its other offerings in its portfolio of entertainment services. While news have been actively pushed out about its expanding stakes in gaming, online literature and other entertainment services, they have not been effectively monetized and the speed and degree to which that could happen is uncertain.

Intellectual Property

Video streaming is a red ocean industry in China, with negative margins and intense competition centered on intellectual property and content. Key players incur huge costs in licensing content from abroad while spending heavily to develop intellectual property of their own. None of the key players currently have a definitive competitive advantage over the rest, and depending on the source of your information, either iQiyi or Tencent Video has the largest market share. In this ‘content is king’ contest where unique IP is critical in keeping users engaged and unwilling to switch, iQiyi seems to have a good strategy to stay reckonable. Its Yunteng (loosely translated as rising cloud) plan draws inspiration from a 6th century Chinese literature which has a stanza detailing how clouds, rain, dew and frost are but different manifestation of the same element under different conditions. This reflects the way they are looking at intellectual property and the stakeholders surrounding it. Through this lens, IP begins upstream as online novels, and given the right conditions, develops into dramas and movies which are then made widely available through iQiyi. It reveals the symbiotic view of relationships between novelists, developers and platform that streams them. The objective of the plan is to produce quality content and to have faster speed to market. If done right, this could also free iQiyi from ever-rising licensing fees while creating a stickiness to its platform.

Consolidation or More Capital

Unlike Netflix which was a trailblazer and faced little challenge in its ascent, iQiyi is jostling for market share barely beyond its embryonic stage. Each of the three key players have the backing of one of the BATs and all have been haemorrhaging cash in the face of high costs of content creation and inadequate revenue. The high spending is neither temporary nor stagnant. There is a necessity to create unique content to keep users engaged and unwilling to switch, and this being a key battle ground could mean a contest to outspend. If profitability or even breaking even remains elusive, industry consolidation or the need to raise more capital would be on the books. In fact, a key factor of iQiyi’s viability as a business rests on its ability to control these content costs.

The Consumer

The Chinese are renowned savers who have been resistant to paying for membership to these video streaming platforms. When they do pay, they are highly sensitive to price and are unwilling to spend much. An oft cited statistic is the average price an American vis a vis a Chinese spends per year on video streaming. Already more inclined to pay, the Americans pay close to 5 times that of the Chinese consumer at $123 per year (Forbes). The low spending per customer coupled with burgeoning costs, obliges iQiyi to have sustained high double-digit growth in subscriber count in order to be viable as a business.

Some conditions do look promising in this regard. While the Chinese economy is experiencing a slowdown, video streaming is one activity that consumers might be unlikely to cut back on. During the last financial crisis, households around the world were cutting back on other more expensive forms of entertainment while turning to TV for respite. Rampant piracy is also showing signs of being reigned in, enlarging the Total Addressable Market. The advent of e-payment and increasing adoption rate have made it easier (both physically and psychologically) for free users to take out their “wallets” and pay. Advertisers are also increasingly willing to spend on targeted audience groups, sifted out by data and AI.

Valuation

Whether one is persuaded by the over-parroted “Netflix of China” script or wary of seismic shifts in strategic relations, one would do well not to make an investment decision based on stories alone. Having thoroughly studied the business and the forces affecting it, a true investor would translate his conviction into the value he thinks the business is worth and base his decision on that. Otherwise, he would not know if he should invest or stay away at today’s price of $22.

Operating Income

In valuing iQiyi, I first stitched together the TTM financial statements of the company. I then studied each account within the income statement to make necessary adjustments so as to arrive at a stable operating income for projection of future cash flows.

The company amortizes content production and licensing costs, the largest of its expenses. While this is in accordance with the relevant accounting standards and is by no means a form of fraud, it has the effect of understating losses, especially in this period of double-digit growth in these costs. Careless investors who base decisions off ‘earnings’ might therefore perceive a wrong picture of the company. Yet, this too would be the adjustment I would have made to match expenses to revenue to arrive at a representative figure for projection. As I am using the DCF method, the difference will subsequently be accounted for in capital expenditure.

While R&D expenses would arguably warrant the same treatment, I found it more prudent to not capitalize it as there is no clear indication of the production of any assets which would provide economic benefits spanning more than a year. I normalized Other Expenses, an account which saw significant swings over the years.

Source: From Author, using data from F1 and 6k

Reinvestments

Then I derived the amount of reinvestment that iQiyi have made. Pertinent to my calculation of reinvestments is the inclusion of capitalized licensing fees and content production costs. Being amortized instead of expensed in the period they were incurred, the outstanding value has to be added to capital expenditure to capture the substantial outflow in free cash flow. With negative operating margins and such high levels of capital spending, the firm would have to rely on cash and marketable securities held on hand. However, if margins do not improve widely and quickly enough, iQiyi could have to expand borrowings or offer equity to maintain operations and growth.

Source: From Author, using data from F1 and 6k

Free Cash Flow

Revenue

A key lever in iQiyi turning profitable is the growth in subscriber numbers and a greater willingness for them to pay. I estimate iQiyi’s revenue from subscription by using a 34.9% CAGR (iResearch) to project the growth in the market size before deriving revenue through the company’s share of the market. iQiyi has 22.9% (eMarketer) of market share in 2018 and I use a straight-line rate to estimate a terminal market share size of 30% by 2022.

I derive advertising revenue in the same way. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% (iResearch) and iQiyi has 24.0% (CIW) of market share in 2018. Again, I use a straight-line rate to estimate a terminal market share of 30% – just below one-third the market – to reflect iQiyi’s position as one of the big 3 and their high rate of investments.

Due to the lack of clarity in how much potential could be realized by the firm’s other monetization avenues, I used the industry CAGR of 27.9% (iResearch) to project this. However, this is likely to be conservative as iQiyi’s foray into these areas are nascent and growth could likely surpass the industry rate.

Expenses

IQiyi’s largest expense is its content production and copyright licensing costs. I used Netflix’s five year average growth in content costs to estimate a CAGR of 30.7% (Forbes) for this. iQiyi has indicated that its SG&A would like increase in the foreseeable future as it seeks to attract new users and advertisers while increasing recognition for its brand and content. The same can be said for R&D as the company expands its monetization efforts.

Taxes

IQiyi Inc. is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and it has subsidiaries in mainland China and Hong Kong. This puts it under various jurisdiction for corporate income taxation. Prior to operating margin turning positive, I continue to use the TTM effective tax rate to estimate income taxes for iQiyi. Beyond 2020, when operating income turns positive, I use the highest tax rate of 25% on mainland China due to the difficulty in accurately segmenting revenue sources.

Source: From Author, using data from F1 and 6k

Intrinsic Value

The trajectory of growth beyond 2022 is expected to be long as the Chinese consumers are but paying a fraction of what users of Netflix around the world are paying for streaming services, among other drivers. I used a higher terminal growth rate of 5% to reflect this. I employed CAPM to estimate a base level for the cost of equity. On that, I added the default spread of Chinese treasuries above the US’s, and multiplied that by the ratio of volatility of Chinese stocks to that of bonds. This addition approximates the additional risks that Chinese equities bring by (1) using treasury spread as a reference and (2) the relative riskiness of stocks to calibrate that.

Each ADS is worth 7 Class A shares. To be conservative, I assumed full conversion of all preferred shares and that translates to over 370 mil outstanding ADSs. With that, I derive the intrinsic value per share to be $29.

Source: From Author, using data from F1 and 6k

Sensitivity Analysis

Valuation is as much a science as it is an art. There are defined rules and processes, but it also reflects the subjective understanding and judgement that the analyst has of the world and the company. Estimates are seldom right due to the unknowable nature of the future. As such, I always find it fit to carry out a simulation to visualize how share prices could change with simultaneous variations in the levers.

Source: From Author

I simulated share prices by varying parameters that would most influence it. In most instances I used the original input as the midpoint; but for content costs and WACC, I expanded the range in the direction that is adverse for prices. Intellectual property, in military speak, is ‘key terrain’ for competition in this industry and could easily balloon as companies vie for market share. I am also wary that WACC could be larger than estimated as developments in China’s relations with the US and its own economic growth could reduce the certainty of cash flows.

I am long iQiyi at today’s price as despite an almost equal upside and downside potential, the range of prices is asymmetric. In other words, the potential loss is much smaller in magnitude than potential gains. Nevertheless, it is a volatile stock which I would stay away from if I am unable to keep my capital in for the long haul.

Author's Note: Do follow me if you enjoyed my article. I respect my readers' time and will spare no effort in bringing my diligence to bear for each topic that I write on. I also do not mass produce articles and rehash news for the purpose of building up a following or earning revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.