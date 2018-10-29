AMD: The Chips Are Down

AMD's business is on the right track, but its shares are expensive relative to other semiconductor companies. I estimate a fair value of $11.32 using an updated P/E of 31.76.

AMD is fighting a war on two fronts with two focused rivals (Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU), AMD may have caught up with products but will need to catch up with margins.

Despite a strong product line up of Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC, AMD forecasts for fourth quarter revenue of $1.45 billion; this is lower than previous quarter's revenues.

A month ago, I estimated AMD’s fair value to be $19.70 when it was trading around the $30 range. AMD has plunged by 44% since then.

Figure 1. AMD reported third quarter earnings (Source: AMD)

In my last article on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), I estimated the fair value of AMD to be $19.70 using an earnings multiple approach and called the stock 50% overvalued. That article was published about a month ago when AMD was trading at $31.67. Since then, AMD has declined by 44% to reach Friday's closing price $17.63. This rapid decline caught many investors and AMD watchers by surprise (including me). However, I did warn about Wall Street analysts over-selling the AMD growth story in the conclusion of that article and that investors could position for potential earnings disappointment for the third quarter, given that expectations were set so high around AMD benefiting from Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) 14 nm woes. Third quarter earnings announced last Wednesday only seem to exacerbate the decline over the last few trading sessions. Third quarter earnings were actually good and only reinforces the recovery plan that the excellent Dr. Lisa Su has been embarking on to turn AMD around since she took over as CEO in 2014. However over-optimistic expectations and frothy Wall Street valuations has set up AMD bulls for disappointment as anything less than a fantastic beat sent the shares on a downward spiral.

AMD Results Review: Good but not impressive

Q3 was a good quarter for AMD, as revenue, operating margin and earnings per share grew year-over-year. Gross margin was 40%, highlighted by the continuing ramp of our new Ryzen and EPYC products. We strengthened the balance sheet, reduced long-term debt by $97 million and further improved our gross leverage. Devinder Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, AMD earnings transcript

Compared to a year ago, AMD showed improvements on revenue, gross margins, and net income. Net income grew 67% from $61 million to $102 million to drive earnings per share up from $0.06 to $0.09. AMD even managed to improve gross margins by 4 percentage points to 40%. However, this was all priced into the shares during the recent run of Wall Street upgrades. Therefore, the sequential $14 million net income decline from the second quarter began to set alarm bells ringing that AMD may be losing the growth momentum that was building up in 2018 from the launch of competitive chip solutions like Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC in the computing and graphics space.

Figure 2. While AMD grew revenues and margins from a year ago, it failed to build on the momentum from the previous quarter (Source: AMD)

Figure 3. Losing momentum, AMD experiences its first quarterly decline in EPS in 2018. (Source: AMD)

A lot of hope has been pinned on Ryzen and Radeon to drive growth in the third quarter for the computing and graphics segment, especially in the light of Intel's very well documented 14 nm production problems and CPU supply issues. However, all the gains in the computer segments were negated by vanishing blockchain demand in the graphics businesses.

Business segment review: Computers and Graphics disappointment

Ryzen processor sales increased to more than 70% of our total client revenue in the quarter. We delivered our highest processor unit shipment in nearly four years, and believe we gained desktop and notebook client processor unit share in the quarter, driven by growth with both OEMs and in the channel. In desktop, we had strong demand for our higher end Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen Threadripper processors, helping to drive a double-digit percentage year-over-year and sequential improvement in client processor ASP." Lisa Su, Chief Executive Office, AMD earnings transcript For comparative purposes, third quarter 2017 blockchain-related GPU sales were approximately high-single digit percent of overall AMD revenue, while blockchain revenue in the third quarter of this year was negligible." Devinder Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, AMD earnings transcript

Figure 4. Computing underwent a surprising decline of 14% from the previous quarter (Source: AMD)

The computing and graphics (C&G) segment continues to be the biggest business segment in terms of both revenue and operating income contribution. However, a collapse in demand for cryptocurrency-related GPU resulted in high channel GPU inventory and dragged down performance in this segment. This was despite an excellent performance in the CPU front with AMD's Ryzen products growing both sales and average selling price (ASP). Therefore, both third quarter C&G revenues and income declined from the previous quarter. However, the blockchain decline should not come as a surprise as AMD's foundry partner TSMC (NYSE:TSM) also reported a 35% quarterly decline in its computer segment during third quarter results announced earlier this month.

Channel GPU sales came in lower than expected, based on excess channel inventory levels, caused by the decline in blockchain-related demand that was so strong earlier in the year." Lisa Su, Chief Executive Office, AMD earnings transcript.

There was good news in the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom (OTCPK:EESC) segment though. Strong demand for EPYC powered a 7% sequential growth and $17 million increase in income. Looking ahead, cloud computing growth and more customer wins in that space may provide AMD with its most powerful engine of growth yet as we head into the final quarter of 2018.

Fourth quarter outlook and AMD's war on two fronts

Now, turning to our financial outlook, for the fourth quarter 2018, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $1.45 billion plus or minus $50 million. This would be an increase of approximately 8% year-over-year driven by sales growth of Ryzen, EPYC and datacenter GPU products. For comparative purposes, Q4 2017 revenue was $1.34 billion, adjusted for the ASC 606 revenue accounting standard, and included blockchain-related GPU sales of approximately low-double digit percent of overall AMD revenue." Lisa Su, Chief Executive Office, AMD earnings transcript

AMD guides for a revenue of $1.45 billion in the fourth quarter, which represents a 13% decline from the current quarter's revenues of $1.64 billion. This will mean two consecutive quarters of sequential revenue declines despite a very strong product roll out on schedule. Positively, AMD guides for a gross margin of around 41%, so at least the margin expansion is sustained for the rest of the year.

Figure 5. AMD forecasts revenue of $1.45 billion and gross margin between 41%% for the fourth quarter. (Source: AMD)

Figure 6. AMD has significantly lower margins compared to CPU rival Intel, GPU rival Nvidia and foundry partner TSMC. (Source: AMD)

The biggest business challenge for AMD is that it is batting rivals in a war on two fronts in both the CPU and GPU space. Fighting two strongly focused rivals (Intel in CPUs and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in GPUs) puts a considerable strain on AMD's aim to grow both revenue and margins. AMD's gross and net margins at 40% and 6.2% comes up smaller than both Intel and Nvidia despite its efforts to differentiate itself with better performing Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC products. Surprisingly, even foundry partner TSMC earns significantly higher gross and net margins at 47.4% and 34.2%, respectively. While CEO Lisa Su has put AMD on the right strategic direction and made it competitive in the product markets again, it is still a long road ahead for AMD to catch up with rivals in terms of profitability.

Updated AMD valuation: AMD is worth $11.32

The recent sell-down of technology-related stocks has hit semiconductor companies especially hard. The price earnings ratio across the top ten semiconductor companies on the NASDAQ has declined 20% from 39.97 a month ago to 31.76 as of last Thursday as risk adversity is being factored into the valuation of high beta stocks. Combined with the updated full year earnings per share estimate of $0.36 for AMD, I estimate the relative fair value of AMD with respect to sector peers as $11.32. I have to admit this low price surprised me. My Acer Aspire laptop (powered by Intel core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce graphics card) froze for two minutes as I typed the fair value number. I guess they were as surprised as I am.

Figure 7. The sector average P/E ratio of the top ten listed semiconductor companies by market capitalisation is about 31.76. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Figure 8. Applying a sector average earnings multiple of 31.76 to updated EPS estimates of $0.36 a share, the fair value of AMD shares is about $11.32. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

A 3-month target price of $11.32 implies that AMD shares are currently 53% over-valued at $17.36 despite the recent sell-down. Even if the semiconductor sector goes back to P/E ratio of 39.97, AMD shares would be valued at $14.25 at best, still implying a 20% downside. For now, I would avoid buying AMD shares until valuation gets cheaper.

Takeaways for AMD investors; heed the words of an investment sage

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." Warren Buffet

Lisa Su has been incredibly successful in making AMD competitive again with its revitalized product road-map. If anything, third quarter results are actually showing the fruits of AMD's hard work over the years. Sadly, because the share price has gotten so much ahead of itself, the recent results were seen to be disappointing rather than encouraging. While the results are not as impressive as the analysts at the big securities firm were spinning them out to be, we should not ignore the impressive year-on-year growth that AMD has delivered. AMD is a wonderful company with potential. However, the current price and valuation are still too absurd for any investor to buy. As a value investor, I would prefer to buy a fair company at a cheap price than an excellent company at an exorbitant price. As we approach the down-cycle of the semiconductor industry, investors should be even more careful when considering investment candidates in this space, especially shares that do not provide investors with a margin of safety in the form of dividends, buybacks and a positive retained earnings buffer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.