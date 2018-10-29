Discover Issues A Warning On Loans, But The Consumer Is Still Hanging On

Discover claimed the firm would cut back on personal lending and the loss rate would climb.

As a macro analyst, I often look at the reported financial results of banking institutions and consumer-linked lenders to see if the trends observed in the macro landscape match up with the results of the companies most closely tied to the consumer.

Most often, the trends match up well, but there can be times where pockets of the economy appear to be performing better or worse than anticipated from the macroeconomic analysis, which makes this a useful exercise.

I often look at the earnings results from consumer lenders such as Discover Financial Services (DFS) due to their heavy reliance on credit card loans and the fact that they assume more credit risk with their loans than large financial institutions.

In this last quarter, credit card loans were roughly 80% of the total loans at DFS, so it's safe to say this company is closely tied to the health of the consumer.

During the last significant economic slowdown which occurred at the end of 2015 and lasting through the early part of 2016, shares of DFS fell roughly 32% peak-to-trough.

Today, including the share price decline after the earnings report, DFS sits about 17% off the most recent high price made in late September, along with the broader stock market.

Much of the decline in the share price recently can be attributed to normal market volatility as most stocks fall in tandem with the broader S&P 500. DFS shares have tumbled about two times as much as the broader market which likely means there may be some issues to look at within the company's financials.

There were a few notable lines from the company's earnings press release that are worth highlighting.

First, net interest margin was flat year-over-year at 10.28%. I recently wrote two articles on financial institutions that discussed why net interest margins are going to unexpectedly compress in 2019, catching many investors offside. Rising interest rates, while beneficial to lenders in some regard, has been increasing interest expense faster than interest income which has stifled the growth of net interest income. You can find those two recent articles by clicking here and here.

To validate this point, the company wrote, "Interest expense as a percent of total loans increased 44 basis points from the prior year, primarily as a result of higher market rates." Rising rates are only good for lenders if the spread between borrowing costs and lending rates widens.

DFS also noted slightly higher charge-off rates compared to one year ago although the metrics continue to be stable.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company stated that they expect a higher rate of losses on personal loans (a smaller business than credit cards) and that they would cut back on personal lending. This potential reduction in loan growth and higher charge-off rates may have spooked investors who sent the shares down 8% after the reported financial results.

While all the metrics on consumer loan charge-off rates appear to be stable and at low levels, the trend in the net charge-off rate "NCO" for personal loans has been trending higher for a couple of years, which makes sense as to why the company would be starting to pull back in this category.

The NCO rate for personal loans has nearly doubled from 2016 to present. The 30-day delinquency rate, as well as the NCO rate, has been trending higher for the past two years in all four categories of loans but personal loans are clearly the most troubling. Credit card loans actually improved quarter over quarter.

As interest rates continue to rise and personal interest payments reach new records, it's somewhat surprising the consumer has been able to remain as strong as it has.

As reported by the BEA in the Personal Income and Outlays report, personal interest payments now exceed the prior high made in 2008 and sit at $345B.

Now this is just the interest payments on personal debt, and this rests on a higher income base, but the rate of change in the increase of payments is concerning. Rising interest rates have caused personal interest payments to increase at one of the fastest rates in the past three decades.

In year-over-year terms, personal interest payments are up 16%. A change that drastic, regardless of income, is likely to have negative consequences and perhaps that's what we are starting to see with the increased NCO rate of personal loans which are often riskier than credit card loans.

From a macroeconomic perspective, we are just starting to see the consumer slowdown substantially, beginning last quarter and most likely continuing into Q4 and Q1.

The next two quarters will be very interesting as it relates to how well the consumer is able to hold up in the face of higher interest rates, higher debt service payments and weaker economic growth. For more on weaker economic growth, please click here.

