Is Halliburton Headed Lower?

Source: Marketwatch

I have been bearish on Halliburton (HAL) for several years now and have been proven wrong. The melt up in financial markets and oil prices have inured to the benefit of Halliburton and other oil services names. That melt up may have reached an inflection point. Even with oil prices above $70, E&P may be drying up in certain markets.

Q3 Earnings Were Nothing To Write Home About

Halliburton's Q3 2018 earnings were nothing to write home about. The company reported revenue of $6.2 billion and EPS of $0.50. Total revenue was flat sequentially. This compared unfavorably to the 7% revenue growth reported in Q2. North America represented the company's largest segment at over 60% of total revenue. Revenue from North America fell 2% Q/Q, which followed a 9% increase last quarter. Halliburton even under-performed Schlumberger (SLB) who reported low single-digit revenue growth in the region.

Heading into the quarter, Halliburton implied North America shale plays could suffer from budget exhaustion. Management's prognostications were realized. Budget exhaustion and capacity constraints hurt demand for completion services, which likely caused North America revenue to drop. On the Q3 earnings call, management intimated North America could be in the doldrums in Q4 as well:

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, current feedback from our customers indicates that budget exhaustion and seasonal issues will predictably impact activity. We think operators will take extended breaks. Some even starting before thanksgiving. Therefore we expect customer activity levels to decrease in the last six weeks of the year. We will do what a rational business would do in this situation. We will work to keep our equipment utilized in the short term when it makes business sense to do so, and we will take steps to position ourselves for a better 2019.

This does not bode well for Q4 earnings. Can HAL bulls stomach a potential decline in revenue next quarter? If E&P is not robust with oil prices above $70, then what could possible spur additional activity in the company's largest region? Halliburton has billions in liquidity, but a slowdown in North America could hurt smaller operators. A diminution in pricing power could lead to a battle of the balance sheets over the next few quarters.

International revenue of $2.4 billion grew 5% on higher completion services in the Eastern Hemisphere and higher drilling activity in Latin America. International activity is picking up as North America land drilling appears to have stalled. It could partially offset declines in North America going forward. That said, Halliburton lacks the deep water prowess of Schlumberger and Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE). If deep water awakens at oil prices above $70, then Halliburton could be left wanting.

Why Own Halliburton?

Halliburton has recovered from its failed acquisition attempt of Baker Hughes. The company has pared its debt load, repaired its balance sheet, and avoided having its debt potentially downgraded to junk status. However, the company had help. OPEC supply cuts buoyed oil prices and spurred global E&P, which inured to the benefit of Halliburton. Between record low interest rates from the Fed, tax cuts from President Trump, and oil supply cuts from OPEC, how much more market intervention can Halliburton receive?

At some point, the market intervention will likely subside and cyclical names like HAL will be subjected to the vagaries of the U.S. economy. The majority of stimulus efforts have been aimed at corporations. However, without a strong consumer, who will be there to buy the products and services corporations are building? Animal spirits in the industrial sector sound nice, but without a strong consumer, it could lead to the type of over investment that caused the Financial Crisis of 2008.

At some point, oil demand could fall and take prices and E&P with it. That does not bode well for Halliburton and other oil services names. HAL has a 2% dividend yield, which compares unfavorably to the 2.8% yield offered by 2-year Treasuries. HAL trades at 8.8x trailing EBITDA and is down over 15% Y/Y. I do not see a compelling reason to own the stock at this time.

Conclusion

Economic expansion cannot last forever. The economy will eventually fall and so will HAL. Sell HAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.