Canopy Growth: Taking Pot Global

Add to this the news that recreational pot is now legal in Canada, and the business keeps on scoring victories.

Its relationship with Constellation will serve as a great catalyst in the years to come and management is already capitalizing on this opportunity.

Few areas offer investors with as interesting an opportunity at this time as cannabis. Across the globe, we are seeing a wave of legalization of what has, for decades, been classified (and still is classified in many nations) as a dangerous, illegal substance. As a liberalization of policies surrounding consumption has developed, so too has the financial potential for those willing to dive headfirst into legitimate business activities involving the drug.

Among this universe of interesting companies, one in particular stands out as intriguing: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). With a large market presence already, and with a fresh load of cash to fuel its initiatives, investors could experience a wild ride over the next few years.

One note first

Before I dive in, it’s important to disclose that since Canopy is a Canadian business and reports its financial details in Canadian dollars, I will be doing the same. Unless otherwise stated (and then only on a case-by-case basis as stated), all dollar amounts in this article will refer to Canadian dollars.

Fundamentals are… or were… awful

At first glance, the fundamental picture for Canopy looks pretty nasty. In its fiscal year ending March 31st of 2018, for instance, the business generated a net loss of $54.13 million. This was far worse than the $7.57 million net loss seen a year earlier. Operating cash flow was even worse, totaling a net outflow for the most recently completed fiscal year of $81.51 million. This dwarfs the $27.09 million outflow seen the year before.

Perhaps the only redeeming quality for Canopy for the longest time was that sales growth was impressive. Its 2018 fiscal year’s revenue came in at $77.95 million. This represents a 95.4% increase over the $39.90 million in sales generated only one year earlier. This year, for the first fiscal quarter at least, the picture has continued to improve on the sales front (even as losses mount and as operating cash flow was significantly negative), with revenue climbing 63.3% year over year.

Of course, one thing about investing to keep in mind is that the past is not always a great indicator of the future. This is especially true when there are significant economic, social, political, or environmental changes taking place. In Canopy’s case, there have been a number of changes that have been or will in the future act as a boon for business. First and foremost is the fact that Canada has recently seen a major change in legislation on the cannabis front.

You see, like most countries nationwide, Canada had, for the longest time, declared the growth and sale (except for in specialized circumstances) to be illegal. Back in 2001, the drug was deemed legal for approved medicinal purposes, but it wasn’t until earlier this year, June 19th of 2018, that a bill was signed into law making it legal for recreational purposes. The effective date of legalization, though, was not the date of signing but was, instead, set for October 17th of this year.

This is fantastic news for Canopy, as well as for other players in the cannabis space (a big enough one to drive up sales certainly), but this is only one big change the company has seen recently. At least as big as this, in my opinion, was the news from back in August when it was revealed that Constellation Brands (STZ) had agreed to increase its ownership stake in Canopy from 9.9% to around 38%.

Including warrants and shares acquired, the alcoholic beverage firm’s stake in Canopy will well exceed 50%, and the investment made for Constellation’s current ownership will be an incremental $5 billion (about $4 billion in US dollars). Add to this the fact that, as of the end of the first quarter for the firm’s 2019 fiscal year, it had cash and cash equivalents of $657.90 million, and it can handle years' worth of losses if need be.

Upside is significant from here

One interesting thing about Canopy is that management has made sure to position the firm well vertically. As you can see in the image below, for instance, the company has crafted for itself its own brands under both medicinal and recreational labels. In addition to this, the firm has affiliate brands under its canopy (pun intended), but it is also working to establish its own retail presence through Tweed Main Street Shop. Of course, that’s not all.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corporation

Now that Canopy’s cash position is solid, the firm has embarked on a series of acquisitions in an attempt to continue growing. Just in October, management announced two different deals. The first was its purchase of ebbu Inc., a Colorado-based hemp research firm that it has agreed to acquire for $25 million in cash, 6.22 million shares, and another $100 million, potentially, worth of contingency payments.

In all, this places the US dollar value of the purchase at between $264.58 million and $340.71 million. Another purchase was for another 10% stake in retail firm ManitobaCo for 60,488 common shares, bringing its ownership in the business up to 89.9%.

Truth be told, it’s impossible to know now how quickly these kinds of deals will create value for shareholders, but they are sure to fuel top line growth and the vertical nature of many of these deals will serve to establish Canopy as a truly global business. Already, the company has exposure in at least 11 different countries, largely through distribution agreements with firms in nations like Germany and Australia.

Absent a change in the tide toward cannabis adoption, Canopy’s prospects look bright on the global stage. Back in 2001, there were only two countries where cannabis had been made legal in some way, shape or form. By 2014, that number had grown to 5, and today, just 4 years later, it has risen to over 25 nations that have either legalized cannabis or are taking it under consideration. While the future is uncertain, there is some idea as to what this could mean for the early movers on the global stage.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corporation

As the image above illustrates, the opportunity in the US alone today for cannabis is estimated at around $50 billion, just under the $58 billion market for spirits and a little under half the size of the beer market. As can be expected, though, this market should only grow in size.

In the image below, for instance, you can see that by the year 2032, it’s forecasted that the aggregate medical and recreational marijuana space will be around $96 billion annually. This compares to a paltry $11 billion for Canada, but the greatest potential is abroad. Across the globe as a whole, it’s believed that the combined medical and recreational marijuana industry could amount to around $227 billion in sales annually.

*Taken from Canopy Growth Corporation

Takeaway

Canopy is the rare case that, because of the changes it and its industry have undergone over a short period of time, its fundamentals from the past are rendered virtually meaningless. Until we see what kind of sales, profits, and cash flows can be generated now that the picture is changing, there is risk here, but one thing that is undeniable is that it has Constellation as a big and powerful ally.

With a market cap of $40.48 billion (US dollars), Constellation is large enough that if it realizes the growth that it wants from Canopy, it can continue to fuel the company’s upside until the business can be a true global powerhouse itself, but Constellation is not so large that $4 billion (US dollars) is money that it can afford to flush down the drain.

Given the forecasted potential for the industry, I believe management there will remain dedicated to helping Canopy expand appropriately and, in the long run, this could generate huge value for investors down the road.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space: Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.