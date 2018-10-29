Navios Maritime Midstream Partners: Update On Valuation

NNA continues to hemorrhage cash on a quarterly basis. Over the next four months, it will release third and fourth quarterly earnings reports that will make it clear that a default is inevitable. The stock will trade down accordingly.

NNA will now acquire NAP to avoid making an estimated $20 million Backstop Agreement payment due January 2019 since it does not have the necessary liquidity to make the payment.

Background

After a seven-month hiatus from publishing articles on SA, I thought it would be interesting to revisit Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) and provide an updated analysis, reflecting its impending merger with its parent, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NNA).

NAP is a 59% owned subsidiary of NNA (through GP, subordinated, and common units), which in turn is a 41.6% subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NM). It is an affiliate of the NM subsidiary Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) and other NM subsidiaries. I have written a series of articles on NAP warning about a prospective reduction or elimination of the quarterly cash distributions on the common and general partner units due to poor cash flow relative to the quarterly cash distributions, excessive leverage, the poor quality of the existing fleet, and concerns about NNA's ability to meet its financial obligations under the Backstop Agreement. Those articles serve as a primer for what is discussed in this article and must be reviewed accordingly. In addition, due to equity risk exposure of NAP to NNA under the Acquisition Agreement, these NNA articles should also be reviewed.

Let's Review: Backstop Agreement

NNA has a Backstop Agreement with NAP that provides rate support for three of its six VLCCs. The average guaranteed rate for the three vessels covered by the Backstop Agreement is $37,141 per day. NNA pays the difference between the average guaranteed rate and the actual rates realized by the three VLCCs during the year. The payment under the Backstop Agreement is made during January after the close of the fiscal year. For fiscal year 2017, the liability recorded by NNA was $16.4 million. VLCC rates during 2018 to date have been meaningfully below 2017, so the final liability under the Backstop Agreement for 2018 will likely range between $20 million and $25 million.

NNA's Lack of Liquidity

The sustained decline in VLCC, LR, and MR rates have resulted in continuous losses and the hemorrhaging of cash by NNA. Through the first six months of 2018, NNA's net loss was approximately $46.5 million and its cash flow from operations (including maintenance capital and dry dock expenses but excluding principal payments) was approximately negative $31 million.

NNA has taken emergency steps to shore up its dire liquidity situation. As discussed in "Desperate Times, Desperate Measures", NM was forced to prepay $55.1 million of principal and accreted interest due under its credit facility with NNA during Q4 of 2017. Without this prepayment, NNA would have defaulted on the $27.2 million November 15th coupon payment for the $670 million of First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes Due 2021 ("Ship Notes"). During the second quarter of 2018, NNA, using (or rather abusing) its position as GP of NAP, forced the sale of the VLCC Galactic at an over-the-market value of $44.5 million to NAP in order to inject additional cash onto its balance sheet. Despite these steps that brought in almost $100 million of cash, NNA had only $52 million of cash on the balance sheet at June 30th, 2018.

As disclosed in Footnote 9 of the Q2 financial statements, NNA has approximately $50.3 million in principal payments over the next 12 months ending June 30th 2019. These payments are on the credit facilities and are typically quarterly or semi-annual in nature. During the remainder of 2018, NNA will therefore need to make approximately $25 million in principal payments. NNA also has an impending $27.2 million coupon payment due November 15th on the Ship Notes. As illustrated by the graphs on page 3 of the Allied Shipbroking report for October 19th, VLCC, LR, and MR rates remained quite weak during Q3 so NNA is likely to have incurred CFFO losses on par with Q1 and Q2, i.e. ranging between $10 and $15 million for the quarter.

Why the Merger?

Cumulatively, NNA will have cash outflows approximating $65 to $70 million through yearend and it had only $52 million in total cash at June 30th. The added burden of paying a Backstop Agreement liability of in excess of $20 million during January 2019 would have broken NNA's financial back and likely forced a default. By purchasing the common units in NAP that it does not already own with its essentially worthless common stock and consolidating NAP, NNA's management avoids the Backstop Agreement liability payment. It is buying itself a few more months, maybe a couple of quarters, additional time in the vain hope that VLCC, LR, and MR rates will recover enough to generate sufficient CFFO to survive. NAP also owns two VLCCs with well above market TCs that NNA could potentially sell under the Term Loan B agreements and generate some free cash that could be used by NNA after consolidation.

What will be the impact on NAP Common Unit?

NAP is now trading as a proxy for NNA based on the exchange rate in the merger agreement. NAP's common unit price has traded around $2.50 as NNA's common stock price continued to steadily decline over the last three months. Over the next four months, NNA will release earnings twice and it will also likely need to obtain waivers from its creditors due to covenant test failures (please refer to prior articles regarding covenant tests). These events will highlight NNA's parlous financial state and, coupled with the 1 for 15 reverse stock split, will set the stage for NNA's common stock to be HAMMERED.

NNA has a couple of cards to play to forestall a covenant or, worse yet, a payment default under either NAP's Term Loan B or NNA's credit facilities between now and June 30th, 2019. Navios Euro I and II could potentially be sources of capital if NMM has sufficient capital to purchase these interests (due to the joint and several finance obligations to Euro I and II shared by NM, NMM, and NNA, a third-party purchase is unlikely). Two of the older VLCCs owned by NAP could be scrapped and the proceeds used to buy a VLCC from other NNA subsidiaries (thus potentially freeing some cash after NNA credit facility repayments). The sale of the NAP VLCCs with above-market TCs was mentioned above as a possible move. All of these actions will, however, merely forestall the inevitable default under the various debt agreements barring a meaningful increase in tanker rates during 2019.

NNA will own approximately 41 vessels at consolidation. Two of these vessels (NAP VLCCs) will likely be scrapped during Q1 2019 due to age. Two of the vessels are under long-term TCs. That leaves approximately 37 vessels trading or soon to trade on daily rates. Assuming consolidated CFFO losses and principal payments for the consolidated entity would total a cash burn of at least $80 million per year (assuming rates similar to those experienced during 2018), rates would need to climb approximately $5,925 per day to achieve cash flow breakeven. This of course ignores additional capex that may be needed to meet ballast water and emissions standards that will be enforced during the next two years. With the large quantity of LRs and MRs due to enter service during 2019 combined with a greater number of VLCCs due to enter service when compared with 2018, it is unlikely rates will be rebound in such a manner, particularly during the first half of 2019.

Prediction and Recommendation

The NAP common units that currently trade around $2.50 will lose 50 to 80% of their value by June 30th, 2019, at the latest after being exchanged into NNA common stock. NAP's common unit holders should sell prior to the Q3 earnings release by NNA.

