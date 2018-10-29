Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund is overdue for a distribution cut.

Please note: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members one month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

This piece is for those members who may own Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX), regarding why I believe that a distribution cut may be inevitable.

Sponsor: Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited

Managers: Kenneth Akintewe (30 Jun 2013) / Thu Ha Chow (31 Oct 2012) / Victor Rodriguez (22 Jan 2014)

AUM: $1229 million

Average volume: 694K

Inception: 4/24/1986

Distribution yield (at market): 10.12%

Distribution yield (at NAV): 8.86%

Distribution frequency: Monthly

Coverage: 48%

UNII: $-0.113

Discount: -11.84%

1-year z-score: -0.9

1-year NAV return: -6.38%

1-year price return: -11.92%

Leverage: 32%

Baseline expense ratio: 1.15%

Total expense ratio: 2.42%

This fixed income fund's objective is to seek current income and incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, "the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities."

One selling point of Aberdeen management their "locally researched" investment capability, kind of a "boots on the ground" strategy.

(Source: Aberdeen)

The sector breakdown shows 45.7% of the fund is in corporate bonds, 34.3% in government bonds, 13.2% in state bonds, and 4.8% in supranationals.

(Source: Aberdeen)

The fund has a very long history, having passed its 30th year anniversary two years ago. Since 1986, its cumulative total return at NAV has been 1,006.4%, or 7.8% annualized, not too shabby for a fixed income fund.

However, the fund has been falling on hard times over recent years. The one-, three- and five-year annualized NAV returns are -6.38%, 3.07% and 0.07% respectively, far below their historical norms.

As a result, the fund's NAV has dropped below the psychological $5 barrier, and is trading near levels not seen since the depths of the financial crisis 10 years ago.

Somewhat remarkably, the fund has managed to keep its distribution stable since about 2002 (16 years!). But I believe that unless conditions improve drastically, this pattern may soon be broken.

Here are three problems facing FAX.

1. Decline in Australian bond yields

The first problem is the decline in bond yields of Australia, which is FAX's largest geographical holding at 29.4%.

(Source: Aberdeen)

Like in the U.S., Australia experienced a sustained period of super-high interest rates in the 1980s. Yields on government bonds hit over 15%, which in hindsight was a great time for FAX to have launched.

Obviously these good times are over now. Moreover, unlike in the U.S., the Australian Reserve Bank has had to keep cutting interest rates even after the global financial crisis in order to keep the economy afloat amidst the slowdown in China and other regional Asian economies (Australia is a major exporter of commodities). Earlier this month, the RBA kept the cash rate at 1.5% for the 25th straight month. This rate is a record low that was not even breached during the GFC. Contrast this to the U.S. where the Fed already has begun their interest rate hike cycle two years ago.

As a result, the fund's portfolio is now filled with low-yielding Australian securities. For example, a 3.25% bond maturing in 2039 and a 2.75% bond maturing in 2028 are two of the fund's top 10 holdings from the Australian government.

(Source: Aberdeen)

The above holdings list also contains two seemingly attractively yielding bonds (coupons 5.50% and 6.25%) from the Queensland Treasury Corporation, which is a state of Australia, that are maturing in the next couple of years. However, these bonds definitely have much lower yields to maturity compared to their coupon rate as the current interest rates from the bonds are sub-2%.

(Source: Queensland Treasury Corporation)

The basic conclusion here is that the fund's concentration in Australia bonds has been greatly impacted by falling Australian interest rates. Moreover, Australian yields are even lower now than 10 years ago, meaning the fund's ability to preserve its NAV may be even lower now than during the financial crisis.

2. Strength of the U.S. dollar

The second factor that is impacting FAX is the recent strength of the U.S. dollar. While the fund holds 41.3% of U.S. dollar bonds, the remainder are denominated in foreign currencies with the Australian dollar (28.0%), Indian rupee (9.4%) and Indonesia rupiah (8.1%) being the largest exposures.

(Source: Aberdeen)

Unfortunately, both Australian dollar and Indian rupees have struggled against the U.S. dollar this year, falling by -7.68% and -9.93% respectively.

The Indonesia rupiah has performed even worse, at -11.56% (YCharts didn't have this currency for some reason).

(Source: XE.com)

What this means is that when these foreign denominated bonds make their interest payments of foreign currency to the fund, the payments will be worth less when converted to U.S. dollars. Obviously, this will directly hurt the ability of the fund to pay out a constant rate of U.S. dollars to its shareholders in turn.

While the 41.3% of USD-denominated bonds in FAX's portfolio don't suffer this kind of currency risk when the U.S. dollar strengthens, it also should be remembered that default risk is increased when that happens because foreign companies and governments will find it more difficult to service their debt (as more of the foreign currency will be needed for each interest payment). While Australia and most of the other major Asian economies aren't facing severe financial stress right now, this is something that's worth bearing in mind.

3. Over-distribution is eroding NAV

The third problem facing FAX is that its over-distribution policy has been eroding NAV. Most fixed income funds tend to tether their distribution payments to their net investment income received, which is why we've seen the major fund houses such as BlackRock, Nuveen and Eaton Vance make numerous and frequent cuts to their fixed income CEF line-ups over the past year. PIMCO is a notable exception, preferring to make infrequent but large cuts when absolutely forced to do so.

FAX appears to have taken the PIMCO strategy to the extreme, as they have allowed the over-distribution to erode NAV to below the $5 level, and the current coverage ratio is a woeful 48%. Sure, sub-100% coverage can be tolerated for funds holding mortgage-backed securities (which are part-income, part-total return plays), but there aren't any of these in FAX's portfolio.

In my opinion, a distribution cut is long overdue. Net investment income has declined by around 23% in four years, from $0.30 per share in 2013 to $0.23 per share in 2017, while the distribution has remained stubbornly steady at $0.42 per share. 2018 is on track to perform even worse with only $0.20 per share of income on an annualized basis. Unfortunately, the fund also made net losses on its portfolio for five out of the last six fiscal years (counting 2018 as a full year), meaning that it has been unable to effectively supplement the distribution with capital gains. Both of these factors are causing the fund's NAV to go down in a more-or-less straight line over the last five years.

(Source: FAX semi-annual report 2018)

Part of the declining income also can be explained by rising fund expenses. While the baseline expense ratio (excluding interest expense) has remained relatively steady over the last five years, the net operating expenses have increased by over 1 percentage point over this time period which can be attributed to increased interest expenses.

(Source: FAX semi-annual report 2018)

On the positive side, the fund bears a credit rating of "AAA" meaning that its interest expenses are relatively lower than for other CEFs that we've seen (e.g. 6% preferred stock, ugh!). Still, borrowing at 3.70% (e.g. Series D due 2032) to lend at 3.25% (e.g. Australian Government bond due 2039) can't be ideal. The table below shows the schedule of senior notes issued by the fund.

(Source: FAX semi-annual report 2018)

Besides the senior notes, the fund also has 4.125% preferred shares due 2023, a 2.38% term loan credit facility maturing 2019, and a 2.93% revolving credit facility maturing 2020. The credit facility rates are linked to LIBOR.

Summary

A distribution cut from FAX is long overdue, meaning that the 16-year streak of constant distributions may be soon coming to an end. The fund currently faces three problems, the last one of which is of its own doing: (1) declining Australian yields, (2) strength of the U.S. dollar, and (3) over-distribution from NAV. Rising interest expenses aren't helping either, although this is an issue that's not unique to FAX and is currently being faced by all leveraged CEFs.

Am I suggesting to sell FAX? If you're concerned about a distribution cut, then obviously the answer is yes. However, note that the fund's current discount of -11.84% is slightly under its historical averages (z-score: -0.9). In hindsight, the chance to sell was when the fund was trading at a much narrower discount of -6% around a year ago.

However, those members who are deep value hunters and are unafraid of a potential distribution cut may still risk a small position in FAX. After all, this analysis makes no predictions of a reversal in the fortunes of Australian and Asian yields and currencies. However, I would caution that any announcement of a distribution cut may cause the discount to widen even further from its current position, so waiting until that happens may be a prudent alternative strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.