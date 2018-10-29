IBM: Bold Move

The transformative deal could be the bold move to change the perception of the stock trading at only 8.5x '19 earnings estimates.

The market has long complained that IBM (IBM) hasn't made a bold move to transform the company. The move to acquire Red Hat (RHT) was the move that the market always wanted, but no doubt views as highly risky now. The deal premium adds more risk than justified but IBM might just pull the company out of this tailspin with this bold move.

Image Source: IBM website

Hybrid Cloud Leader

IBM agreed to pay $190 or $34 billion to buy Red Hat in order to create a global leader in hybrid cloud. IBM already has a sizable cloud business, but the size and scope was disappointing to the investor community. Red Hat offers a leading open source provider of hybrid cloud solutions.

The deal is transformative in that Red Hat will immediately add about $3.4 billion worth of cloud revenues. IBM already has a cloud business exceeding an annual run rate of around $19 billion. The cloud business just trailed the analytics segment for importance in the strategic imperatives sectors, but the segment has the better growth rates. This deal will catapult cloud into the prime growth leader in the future.

Source: IBM Q3'18 charts

The key to the deal according to the companies is to making the new IBM the world's leader in hybrid cloud. Per CEO Ginni Rometty in the acquisition release:

Most companies today are only 20 percent along their cloud journey, renting compute power to cut copies. The next 80 percent is about unlocking real business value and driving growth. This is the next chapter of the cloud. It requires shifting business applications to hybrid cloud, extracting more data and optimizing every part of the business, from supply chains to sales.

The market generally agrees with this perception and the future opportunity in cloud. The question is whether IBM will be the company leading the hybrid cloud market a few years down the road.

According to Forrester, the hybrid cloud market is looking for integrated solutions from vendors. The support for existing databases and middleware along with an advanced scalable platform is where this deal could shine.

Source: Intel

A key of the bold merger is that Jim Whitehurst is staying on as the CEO of Red Hat and an executive at IBM reporting directly to Ginni. The market will want to see that Mr. Whitehurst increasingly take a bigger leadership role at the stodgy tech giant.

Aggressive Premium In Perspective

The market is focused on the large premium IBM paid to close the deal with Red Hat. The company used a fortunate market collapse to make the deal, but actually paid a premium to the previous Red Hat highs to close the deal.

The 63% premium makes for an exceptional headline, but the deal was only ~$12 above the previous Red Hat highs of almost $178. The more important key is the expectations for the deal to be free cash flow accretive within 12 months of the deal closing in late 2019 or basically 2020.

Red Hat has an analyst forecast for 2018 revenues hitting around $3.4 billion, an amount hit by a couple of percentage points due to currency headwinds. The Linux cloud company is growing about 17% on a constant currency basis. The stock recently traded wildly as currency tailwinds pushed reported revenue growth above 20% and headwinds crushed growth down to 14%.

By the time the deal is done and investors look toward 2020, IBM paid about 7.6x estimated '20 revenues of $4.45 billion. This amount doesn't include any synergies from a sales ramp due to the large IBM sales force pushing open source products from Red Hat.

The key is the trade off of the additional free cash flow offset by the additional debt. Red Hat is generating about $1 billion in FCFs with a forecasted growth rate in excess of 20%. One might assume a 2020 target of Red Hat generating $1.5 billion in FCF. For the deal to be accretive, the additional interest costs from the higher net debt levels will trail these cash flow estimates.

As an example, IBM could use about $4 billion of cash on the balance sheet and add another $30 billion in debt. IBM has net debt of ~$1.9 billion with a cash balance of $14.7 billion. At about a 5% interest rate, the additional interest costs would about match the $1.5 billion of extra cash flows generated by Red Hat. One can quickly see how annual FCF growth in excess of 20% would quickly become accretive to IBM.

Capital Returns

IBM made interesting statements about pausing share buybacks in 2020 and 2021. Ironically, the statement suggests the tech giant will go forward with buybacks over the next year as the companies work to close the deal.

The investor community is naturally concerned about the dividend with the stock trading down to $120. A 5% yield is rare for a tech company and the highest yield by far for IBM since the financial crisis over 10 years ago.

Remember that IBM has stable FCFs in the $12 billion annual range. Naturally, a deal for $34 billion in cash adds risk to the story. If the tech giant was to fail with integration and growth initiatives, the company has gone from limited net debt to somewhere around $36 billion once the deal closes. The risks are high in the case of a failure to grow FCFs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is likely to remain highly skeptical of the deal. This bold move could finally transform IBM into the growth era and change the perception of the company.

Once investors get over the size of the deal, the stock is likely to rally from these levels. A transformative, accretive deal should finally make investors willing to pay in excess of 8.5x '19 EPS estimates. My previous investment thesis remains bullish on the stock for the yield and the growth opportunity.

