Louisiana-Pacific Corporation: Book Value Of 1.7 Is Cheap

One would think that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) should find some support here around the $21 mark. Buying volume is starting to pick up and we have a long-term support around these prices. This stock is presently trading with a book multiple of 1.7 and a sales multiple of 1.1. We have not seen this type of valuation since 2011. Now, to put things in perspective, Louisiana-Pacific turned over $1.35 billion in 2011. This year, the company is expected to do $2.92 billion in sales.

Now, bears will state that there is no guarantee the upward trend in sales will continue. For one, the trajectory of Louisiana-Pacific share price is greatly influenced by the state of the US housing market. Many analysts, in fact, have stated that the top is in with respect to housing starts. Obviously, if sentiment like this gains traction, it puts downward pressure on stocks selling into the housing and refurbishments markets.

However, if you just go by the numbers, Louisiana-Pacific looks like a solid potential value play. Patrick Doyle lays out a solid piece on the fundamentals in a recent article here. Its present earnings multiple of 6.35 and cash flow multiple of 5.4 look really attractive from a long-term perspective. The firm's balance sheet looks strong also boasting a debt to equity ratio of 0.2. Then, we have the recently introduced dividend ($0.52 annualized) which the company can easily afford when one takes into account the sizable free cash flow that is being generated at present.

I want to focus though on the price to book ratio in this piece because it is what makes sales happen which then leads to earnings. Many investors focus on the earnings multiple, but when the sales and book multiple are at attractive numbers, it really strengthens the case for an attractive value play. Why? Well, we get a low earnings multiple by having a low stock price or low earnings. The business either has fundamental problems (sustained dive in earnings) or the market believes problems are around the corner (sustained dive in the share price).

Well, it is not the former. Louisiana-Pacific has increased its net income from $150 million in 2016 to currently $493 million over a trailing 12-month average. Therefore, it is the market which believes tougher times are on the way with respect to growth. In fact, analysts who follow this stock have earmarked $2.27 in earnings next year which is almost $0.60 per share of a drop on the $2.86 Louisiana-Pacific is expected to do this year.

Sales though are expected to remain steady which is obviously important from an earnings point of view. What many forget though is that sales come from assets. The more assets a company has, the stronger the probability that these assets will turn into higher sales over time. The result, therefore, of a strong combination of a low book and sales multiple should be stronger earnings which Wall Street obviously rewards over time.

At present, Louisiana-Pacific has a market cap of $3.06 billion. The book value on the balance sheet is $1.77 billion. This means our price to book ratio of 1.7 is giving us $0.59 of assets for each $1 invested in the company. The current share price is $21.42, so our book value per share is approximately $12.6 per share. Now this metric has increased from $9.87 in 2009 to as mentioned $12.60 at present. Look how sales have responded in that time period. Sales in that time period are up close to $2 billion (at $2.93 billion) if we add up the last four quarters. Earnings have remained really volatile, but the basis for sustained growth is there for all to see.

In value investing, the numbers never lie. Nobody knows how well the US housing market will perform over the next 10 years. Yes, the company has coverage in Brazil & Chile, but the brunt of its operations take place in the Canadian & American markets. What we do know is that sales and assets at the firm have been rising over the long term. Furthermore, the decision to initiate a dividend gives investors the opportunity to average down that cost-basis if the price goes lower. We remain long on equities and can't envisage Louisiana-Pacific continuing to fall as the general market rises. We will make a decision on Louisiana-Pacific shortly.

