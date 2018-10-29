Our Take On Clearside Biomedical

"Wine makes all things possible.” ― George R.R. Martin, The Mystery Knight

Today, we look at a small biotech concern that a few followers have asked about lately. We have updated some previously exclusive research provided on this name to Biotech Forum members last month with the latest data and analyst commentary.

Company Overview:

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) is a clinical stage biotech company founded in 2011 that is based out of Alpharetta, Georgia. The shares came public in 2015, and so far it has been somewhat of a wild ride for shareholders (see chart below). Clearside Biomedical currently has a market cap of approximately $180 million and trades for just less than $6.00 a share.

Background & Focus:

The company is pursuing solutions to restore and preserve people’s vision by developing therapies for eye diseases using a proprietary treatment approach where pharmacological candidates access the back of the eye through suprachoroidal injection. Thus, the treatment is injected right where the disease takes place. The company’s lead candidate is suprachoroidal CLS-TA, which is sometimes paired with an anti-VEGF like Lucentis or intravitreal Eylea. Indications that have advanced past pre-clinical include Uveitis, retinal vein occlusion, and diabetic macular edema. Pre-clinical candidates, a proprietary compound and a gene therapy, are pursuing retinal vascular disease and orphan diseases. The company is headed by Daniel H. White who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. White served as the Executive Director, Global Corporate Development, for Stiefel Laboratories, a dermatology pharmaceutical company that was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in 2009.

Pipeline:

Suprachoroidal CLS-TA:

Suprachoroidal CLS-TA is a proprietary suspension of corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide formulated for administration to the back of the eye via an injection to the suprachoroidal space. The suprachoroidal space, or SCS, is the space located between the choroid and the outer protective layer of the eye known as the as the sclera. The drug works by reducing inflammation and other complications that lead to swelling of the macula, which is a leading cause of visual impairment and blindness. The thought behind the injection to the SCC is that it enables a rapid dispersion of a high amount of medicine to the back of the eye so that adequate medicine reaches and stays at the site of disease and can potentially last longer than it otherwise would have if administered in a different manner. The goal is to provide efficacy advantages, require fewer treatments and office visits, and minimize harm to the surrounding healthy parts of the eye. Suprachoroidal CLS-TA is used either alone or with an intravitreal anti-VEGF. Anti-VEGF stands for anti-vascular endothelial growth factor. The drugs are used for wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic maculopathy, and macular oedema caused by retinal vein occlusion. The drugs work by stopping a protein called vascular endothelial growth factor, produced by cells in the retina, from working.

As stated above, the drug is pursuing indications in uveitis, RVO, and DME. Uveitis or macular edema associated with noninfectious uveitis is a collection of inflammatory conditions affecting the eye. It’s estimated that 30 diseases causing inflammation in the eye fall under the nomenclature of uveitis. Over 350,000 adults in the U.S. have noninfectious uveitis with most patients aged 25 to 50. There are no approved treatments for macular edema associated with uveitis. Retinal vein occlusion is the blockage of the veins that drain the retina. RVO is a quite common cause of vision loss, affecting 16 million people globally. Current treatments are anti-VEGF agents such as Eylea, Lucentis, and Avastin corticosteroids. Diabetic macular edema is an accumulation of fluid in the macula caused by leaky blood vessels because of diabetes mellitus. DME is the most common complication of diabetes in patient with diabetes retinopathy, affecting more than 150 million people worldwide. Current treatments include corticosteroid implants, intravitreal injections corticosteroid implants, anti-VEGFs, and laser treatments or pars plana vitrectomy.

On March 5th, 2018, the company announced positive results from there pivotal Phase 3 trial of CLSTA in macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis. 52% of patients in the treatment arm could read 70 or more ETDRS letters, which is the minimum legal limit to qualify for a driver’s license in most states, at week 24, compared to only 22% of patients in the control arm. Furthermore, 85% of the patients in the treatment arm did not require rescue therapy, compared to 28% of patients in the control arm. Clearside expects to submit a New Drug Application for suprachoroidal CLS-TA to treat macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis to the FDA by the end of 2018 and they intend on pursuing marketing authorizations outside of the U.S.

Now turning our attention to RVO. In June 2018, Clearside announced the completion of patient enrollment in SAPPHIRE, which is its first Phase 3 clinical trial of suprachoroidal CLS-TA used in combination with the intravitreal anti-VEGF agent Eylea in treatment naive patients with RVO. The objective of the SAPPHIRE trial is to demonstrate that suprachoroidal CLS-TA used in conjunction with an intravitreal anti-VEGF agent results in earlier, superior visual acuity outcome as compared to monthly injections of an intravitreal anti-VEGF alone. 8-week top-line data is due out in Q4 of 2018. Also, Clearside continues to enroll patients in SAPPHIRE’s companion Phase 3 trial, TOPAZ, of suprachoroidal CLS-TA with one of two intravitreal anti-VEGF agents, in treatment naive patients with RVO. If the primary endpoints are met in both the SAPPHIRE and TOPAZ trials, Clearside intends to seek a class label in the United States. This would allow suprachoroidal CLS-TA to be used together with any anti-VEGF agent for the treatment of RVO. Furthermore, the company believes that the Phase 3 development program will be enough to support an MAA.

The latest news from the diabetic macular edema program includes the announcement of Phase 2 data in May of 2018. Clearside announced that TYBEE, its Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of suprachoroidal CLS-TA used with intravitreal Eylea in 71 patients with DME over a 6-month evaluation period, met its primary endpoint. Glenn Noronha, Chief Scientific Officer, had this to say about the direction of the program: “As we receive the individual patient data, we will continue to work closely with our scientific and medical advisers to evaluate the outcomes of the TYBEE trial and to develop a path forward to this important program.”

Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2018, Clearside Biomedical had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $85 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $17.7 million, compared to $11.4 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were $3.5 million, compared to $2.2 million for the same period last year. On the latest quarterly conference call, the company stated that they expect to have enough cash to fund their operations till the fourth quarter of 2019.

Wall Street appears to have a sanguine view on Clearside at the moment. The media analyst price target is north of $20.00 a share on CLSD currently. The latest recommendation comes from Wedbush on last week. The institution maintained a price target of $29.00 a share. Here is the commentary from its August call where it previously reiterated its positive view on the company.

Positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 PEACHTREE trial for CLS-TA in macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis (ME-NIU) further validates Clearside’s suprachoroidal space (SCS)-microinjection technology and its ability to enhance the therapeutic benefit of a corticosteroid to treat macular edema associated with blinding diseases of the eye. With positive initial Phase 3 results, we increase our valuation multiple for CLS-TA in ME-NIU to 7X from 6X which raised our twelve-month price target to $29 from $27."

On July 16th, 2018, Laidlaw initiated coverage with a buy rating and placed an $18 price target on the name. The analyst at Laidlaw had this to say about the company, “following results in the Phase 3 PEACHTREE trial, we view Clearside’s proprietary microinjector through the SCS as relatively de-risked”.

The CEO added $100,000 to his holdings in the stock in early June at higher levels.

Verdict:

Clearside Biomedical is making decent progress advancing its pipeline. The company has upcoming catalysts and enjoys strong analyst support. The company is going to have to do at least one more capital raise before reaching the commercialization stage and the stock has been extremely volatile at times since its debut as a public company.

These factors prevent Clearside from being considered as a full-blown recommendation. However, the company seems to merit 'watch item' status at this moment awaiting further developments. A small position within a well-diversified biotech portfolio seems prudent.

Options are available against this equity, so a Buy-Write option strategy to establish an initial position is possible. This is the method I used to establish a position in this name in September. Accumulating via straight equity also seems logical as well.

