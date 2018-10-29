360 Finance Begins U.S. IPO Effort

I'll provide an update when we learn pricing and valuation details from management.

QFIN has grown rapidly but faces a tough environment in the near-term due to regulatory and economic uncertainties.

The firm is the online financing and related services portal for the 360 Group (Formerly Qihoo 360).

360 Finance intends to raise $200 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

360 Finance (QFIN) intends to raise gross proceeds of $200 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides various savings and lending solutions to residents of China. It assumes credit risk for loans funded.

QFIN has grown rapidly but faces a highly uncertain regulatory and economic environment.

When we learn the all-important pricing and valuation expectations from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based 360 Finance was founded in 2016 to develop a platform that provides affordable, unsecured, digital lines of credit through an AI-powered technology platform, facilitating the whole transaction lifecycle from credit application to settlement.

Management is headed by Chairman Hongyi Zhou and Director and CEO Jun Xu, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously co-founder and CEO at Ningbo Siyinjia Investment Management.

360 Finance has also developed an automated identity authentication process focused on facial recognition to filter out fraudulent credit applications.

The company leverages the analytical capacity of its AI-powered credit risk management platform to analyze behavioral and social data sets to assess a potential borrower's ability and willingness to repay a loan.

According to the filing, 95% of the company’s customers are given an automated answer and access to the financial service within five minutes of approval.

Investors in 360 Finance include Aerovane Company, Eoraptor Technology, Perseus Technology, Monocerus Company, Capricornus Technology, Unicorn Group Company, and Sagittarius Company.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm is the finance partner of 360 Group, providing QFIN with access to their user base and the opportunity to collaborate across core platform functions, including data and analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and risk management.

360 Group’s potential user base consists of more than 500 million people, connected through over a billion mobile devices.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping significantly as the firm has scaled its operations, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 81.2% 2017 111.8% 2016 2702.0%

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

Average Revenue per Customer/User has increased by 122.6% in 1H 2018 vs. full year 2017, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer/User Period ARPC/U Variance 1H 2018 $47 122.6% 2017 $21 12931.5% 2016 $0

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, ‘China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities [in 2016] and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments,’ as the chart below shows:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

China is also home to a growing number of ‘unicorns,’ tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn followed by Lufax’ valuation of $18.5 billion:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

Until the recent government crackdown, the growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic. In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance, and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

During this tremendous growth period, the PBC (People’s Bank of China) cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times.

Also, during the past few years, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.

So, it isn’t surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate and regulatory environment.

That liberalized regulatory environment has shifted to a more constrained environment since the government’s regulatory actions impacting consumer credit firms such as QFIN.

Financial Performance

QFIN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Very strong growth in topline revenue

Similarly strong growth in gross profit

High and stable gross margin

Swing to significant cash flow from operations in 1H 2018

Below are the company’s financial results for the past approximately two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: QFIN F-1)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $112.3 million

2017: $46.7 million

2016: $9,090

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $62.6 million

2017: $26.1 million

2016: ($2.0 million) gross loss

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 55.7%

2017: 55.9%

2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: $32.5 million cash flow from operations

2017: ($16.8 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($10.4 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $69.1 million in cash and $476.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $31.8 million.

IPO Details

QFIN intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class A shares, not including customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share. The sole Class B shareholder, Chairman Hongyi Zhou, will be entitled to twenty votes per share.

This structure is a way for the founder to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily for general corporate purposes. According to our current plan, 40% of such net proceeds will be used in brand promotions to facilitate our long-term brand building and marketing efforts, 30% will be used in research and development as well as cultivating talents of our team, and the remaining 30% will be used in other general corporate purposes such as administrative expenses and potential acquisitions and strategic investments, although we have not identified any near-term investment or acquisition targets.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs [Asia] and Citigroup Global Markets.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.