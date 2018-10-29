You Wouldn't Believe What The Most Stable Asset Is Right Now

Technical aspects show that we might be ahead of the cryptocurrency breaking up.

Bitcoin has never been so resilient (i.e. less volatile) compared to the overall market.

The S&P 500 already has done twice in 2018 something that it had not done at all in 2017.

While markets are falling and volatility is rising, a totally unpredictable asset is perceived now to be a new "safe heaven."

As we all know, CNN is the US president's favorite news network...

Source: Donald Trump's Twitter (TWTR) account. (Full disclosure: I love Twitter!)

Well, I'm sure that President Trump won't be happy with where CNN Money's Fear & Greed Index currently is:

Source: CNN Money

Since the president has been touting the bull market (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) since he was elected, the current market turmoil and rising volatility (VXX) are bad, very bad. That's especially true when this is happening only about a week before the US midterm elections take place.

Although equity net bulls might be arguing that the VIX "needs" to be trading at a slightly lower level than its last Friday's closing level at 25.20, volatility is skyrocketing - and rightly so!

How bad/volatile things are?

Get this: In 2017, the S&P 500 went the entire year without a 3% pullback. This year there have already been two 10%-plus corrections.

This is more than just a gentle reminder that there's no reward without risk. This is perhaps a wake-up call, but that's another story for another time.

Speculative VIX futures positioning nearly flips to a net long, as the sharp sell-off on Wall Street is pushing up volatility. Note that this gauge (i.e. net speculative VIX positions) is almost always negative, i.e. net positioning is short, because traders are (by definition) expecting volatility to be low over at least 90% of time.

Another gentle reminder: Recall what happened to the Velocity Shares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term exchange-traded note (NASDAQ:XIV) - may it R.I.P - earlier this year. Too many bets on what's statistically true over 90% of the time is, sometimes, not enough to eliminate (or even reduce) the embedded risk!

Speculators' positions in VIX futures shrank to 10,303 contracts (net short), down from a net short position of 33,037 contracts. That's the smallest net short position in about five months.

While volatility is spiking and net VIX positions almost turn to a net long, there's one asset that is as stable as a (crypto) rock: Bitcoin (BTC-USD, BCH-USD, COIN, OTCQX:GBTC).

It's hard to believe but one of the most volatile assets in history (!) has become one of the most stable assets in the markets recently.

Bitcoin's Volatility over last 10 trading days was only 8%. That's an all-time low for the cryptocurrency, which is quite familiar with volatility in the triple-digit levels.

Bitcoin's 8% volatility is less than one third of the S&P 500's 25% volatility during that timeframe.

This is the biggest negative differential (-17%) on record!

I wouldn't go that far calling Bitcoin the safest asset on the market right now.

However, the five-month old consolidation period, combined with the apparent support around the $6,000 level, are certainly looking as if Bitcoin might be ready to shoot up higher soon.

