The End Of Cheap Money?

Best approach how to thrive in this market is to develop market awareness.

Smart money flow index indicates that in this market, professionals are selling.

The current bull market has been already running for more than nine years.

Market red flags are blooming

Recent weeks have reminded investors that long-term systematic risks should not be underestimated. Even though recessions are a natural part of an economic cycle, investors, and particularly retail investors, are almost always surprised when turbulence comes after a long period of stable growth. And that is fine. When the VIX index has bounced from its historic lows and sizeable moves in the price of major stock indexes occur, liquidity concerns cannot stay unnoticed.

EV/EBITDA, P/B > P/E, P/S

Obviously, some financial ratios seem to be much more convenient than others, at least in times of market stress. Commonly applied measures such as price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios perceive to become somewhat less critical than ratios reflecting market and businesses’ indebtedness such as Enterprise Value-to-EBITDA or price-to-book ratios. It is often in times of stress when crucial realizations are made.

How long has this bull market been running?

Since the 2009 low, the S&P 500’s current bull market has been running for already 3518 days, making it one of the longest bull markets in history. As an Anatomy of a Bull Market by Newfound Research suggests, bull markets usually tend to run for several years while bear markets do not last for too long. Statistically, this makes the current bull market fragile and reverse to a mean may be looming just around the corner.

Source: blog.thinknewfound.com

S&P 500 index’s geometry

Technically, the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) is ripe for a 30-50 percent correction. Although the index has already crossed its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average momentarily hovers above 2300 points, Fibonacci Retracement reversal levels suggest that the following support for the index lies around the 2100 point-level and the pre-crisis peaks are around 1540.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Fundamental evidence indicates strong market overvaluation

1. Shiller PE ratio is at record levels

Shiller PE ratio for the S&P 500 index, a popular market valuation indicator, created by Nobel price winner professor Robert J. Shiller, is fluctuating at record levels. The actual value of the ratio stands at 30.55 with historical mean and median at 16.58 and 15.68 respectively.

Source: Multpl.com

2. Total Market Cap to GDP is near historical highs

Total Market Cap to GDP, a favorite valuation gauge of Warren Buffett, signals a considerable market overvaluation with the actual stat above 138 percent.

Source: Gurufocus.com

3. Smart money flow index has recently sharply fallen

So-called smart money flow index for the S&P 500 index, measuring investor’s sentiment, has recently sharply fallen, indicating that smart money (professional investors) are selling actors in this market.

Source: Twitter

4. CLO market is booming

As reported by Reuters and New York Times earlier this year, even though some complex financial products such as collateralized debt obligations have been gradually disappearing from the mainstream financial world, others such as collateralized loan obligations have taken the lead. Needless to say, this presents a clear warning signal that a credit bubble may be about to go bust.

Source: NYTimes.com

What are the likely consequences going forward?

What do the above-mentioned points mean? Where will all the money flow? I believe the following three are the most likely consequences of the current equity market inflection:

1. An opportunity to buy good quality companies at historically low-price multiples will emerge as a once in a lifetime buying opportunity

High-quality companies with low indebtedness and solid balance sheets will emerge stronger after the storm passes; buying from the pessimists will be rewarded.

2. Higher interest rates will turn cheap money into dear money after a long time

Monetary tightening will result in stricter lending rules and so-called cheap money will turn into dear money after a good nine years.

3. Decentralized, distributed networks will be presented with an unparalleled room for expansion

Apart from traditional safe-haven assets such as silver and gold, digital assets and companies based on decentralized and distributed networks will benefit from the depressed equity market sentiment.

Developing market awareness is the key

To sum up, being aware of the market and its participants will be crucial in navigating successfully in the new environment. Knowing about the current market situation and having a good understanding of individual sectors can help investors from avoiding costly mistakes. So far, a deeper understanding of the market has always borne some fruit.

