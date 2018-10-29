Natural Gas Balance Loosens As November Gets A Bearish Start

We remain long DGAZ, but this is likely our last stab on the bearish side.

Welcome to the market loosening edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Since last week, the natural gas storage outlook through the third week of November has loosened.

This is in large part because the weather outlook from the end of October to early November has turned warmer than normal:

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com, HFI Research

As a result of the lower HDDs we are seeing, natural gas storage injections are expected to move higher for the first two November EIA storage reports. In addition, lower 48 production continues to march onto new highs, leaving the market more imbalanced in the near term than previously expected:

Source: HFI Research

For us, we continue to hold our long DGAZ (bearish natural gas) position as we are seeing a warmer than normal trend persisting into mid November:

Source: HFI Portfolio

But as we've said before, this will likely be our last stab at the bearish side. Given the lower natural gas storage level heading into winter heating season, we believe the volatility may be skewed to the upside as a cold blast resulting in any supply disruptions could send spot gas prices materially higher. This will, in turn, drag the curve higher temporarily.

But with the weather models now dictating the price action and the swings in volatility, we won't know how a trade setup looks like until it presents itself. For readers who are new to this, be mindful that there are two important update times that can swing natural gas prices violently:

ECMWF-EPS 00z, which gets updated at 4:00 AM EST and changes to 3:00 AM EST following the end of daylight savings.

ECMWF-EPS 12z, which gets updated at 4:00 PM EST and changes to 3:00 PM EST following the end of daylight savings.

One of the perks of winter gas trading is that thanks to the end of daylight savings, readers who trade UGAZ or DGAZ can see the ECMWF-EPS 12z forecast before the market closes. This is a huge help as sometimes the changes in the 15-day outlook could project a new bear or bull trend.

For now, we remain bearish on natural gas in the near term. We think if the November weather outlook continues to trend neutral to bearish, we see December contracts moving back to $3/MMBtu or lower.

