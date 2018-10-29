Yamana Gold: Impairment Puts Pressure On The Stock After Q3 Report

In my previous article on Yamana Gold (AUY), I stated that the company was on path to improving its results, but history of underperformance would continue to weigh on shares until it finally delivered a good quarter. Third-quarter results are out and, unfortunately for Yamana, they are not clean once again.

In the third quarter, the company reported revenue of $416.8 million and GAAP loss of $81.3 million, or -$0.09 per share. The source of the loss was the $89 million impairment on the sale of Gualcamayo mine. In this sale, the company will get $30 million of cash, another $30 million of cash upon declaration of commercial production of the Deep Carbonates project, 2% net smelter return royalty after the initial 396,000 ounces capped at $50 million and 1.5% uncapped net smelter return royalty on production from Deep Carbonates.

The total value of the mine is estimated at $85 million, and the company had to make an $89 million pre-tax impairment. This is roughly half of the book. Currently, Yamana's shares trade slightly above 50% of its book value - the Gualcamayo write-down shows how discount to book is not always reflective of the company's "cheapness".

On the operational front, things were better than on the impairment front. Yamana produced 247,000 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver. Guidance for full-year gold production is increased to 920,000 ounces from 900,000 ounces, while guidance for silver is decreased from 8.15 million ounces to 7.55 million ounces. Copper production is expected to increase from 120 million pounds to 125 million pounds. The result of these changes in guidance will be a roughly $30 million increase in revenue at current prices for gold, silver and copper.

On an adjusted basis, Yamana Gold reported earnings of $23.6 million, or $0.02 per share, beating analysts' estimates. However, it's clear that the market, which is disappointed by most gold miners' results this earnings season, will put more weight to GAAP numbers for a while. While solid production numbers and increased production guidance would have been beneficial for the stock under different circumstances, the recent sell-off in gold mining shares left no chance for Yamana's stock to hang on to previous levels:

I do not think that we have learned something particularly new about Yamana in this quarterly report. For a number of quarters, there has always been something in the company's reports that unnerved investors. At the same time, there is no catastrophe happening: the company shows decent results on the operational front, has no near-term liquidity issues, and the market has already mentally written down half of its book value judged by the current stock valuation, leaving some margin of safety for new entries.

Looking at the weekly chart, Yamana Gold is trading in a range, and could be a speculative buy at the low end of this range. There is a certain chance that the current selling wave in gold miners may put Yamana's shares below $2.20 for a while, but I would not see it as fundamentally justified - on the contrary, such a scenario would be beneficial to new speculative entries.

As for the longer-term, the company's shares will not have any sustainable upside that could turn into an upside trend as opposed to the current range-bound trading before it manages to post several quarters of clean, uninterrupted earnings without any negative surprises for investors. It looks like gold investors in general are tired of the many problems that various gold miners have come to endure in recent years, and I'd bet that they will become more demanding going forward - Yamana will have to outperform expectations or live with lackluster stock performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.