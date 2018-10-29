DNB ASA (DNBHF) CEO Rune Bjerke on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call October 25, 2018 7:30 AM ET

Rune Helland - Head of Investor Relations

Rune Bjerke - Chief Executive Officer

Kjerstin Braathen - Chief Financial Officer

Ingjerd Spiten - Head of Personal Customers

Mirella Wassiluk - Head of Compliance

Benedicte Fasmer - Head of SME

Ottar Ertzeid - Head of Markets

Matti Ahokas - Danske Bank

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Andreas Hakansson - BNP Paribas

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Paulina Sokolova - Barclays

Sofie Peterzens - JP Morgan

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous Research

Adrian Cighi - RBC Capital Markets

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Rune Helland

Hello, everyone, and welcome to DNB's Third Quarter Conference Call here in Oslo. We are a full team ready to answer all your questions. We have the CEO, Rune Bjerke; CFO, Kjerstin Braathen; the CRO, Ida Lerner. And we also have Head of Personal Customers, Ingjerd Spiten; and Head of Compliance, Mirella Wassiluk; and also the Head of SME, Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer; and also Head of Markets, Ottar Ertzeid.

Kjerstin will start by giving you the highlights for the quarter, and then we will open up for questions. Please?

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you, Rune, and good afternoon, everyone. Just a few words for me before we open for Q&A. I think the overall story from us here in DNB for this quarter is that we are continuing our path towards delivering on our most important targets announced to reach and return on equity above 12% and a cost income of less than 40% of revenue towards the end of 2019. The growth in the quarter is visible in both personal customers by close to 1 percentage point and in SME with double that of 1.8% growth. And year-to-date annualized, we see close to 4% for the personal customer, which is satisfying and close to 7% in the SME sectors.

You may recall Large Corporates had a very strong growth in the second quarter. We said there will be more distribution than origination in third quarter, which has been the case. And the underlying pace in Large Corporates year-to-date annualized is also of 1%. So I would say the growth mix is very much in line with what we have expected and are expecting going forward, relatively stable margins then in combination with growth leads to an increase in the NII line for the quarter of NOK100 million. More importantly, maybe to talk about the future, where, as you're well aware, we have made some price changes towards our customers and personal customers in SME during the quarter, which will have a positive impact over time on both margins and NII going forward.

Altogether, all in all, we have reprised NOK700 billion of exposure, somewhere between 15 to 25 percentage points. We have selectively also priced -- repriced some products on the deposit side, but due to product mix and the coverage ratio, there is a much lesser impact from the repricing on the deposit side. Another strong point is the continued good quality on the portfolio that is visible from losses being very, very close to 0 in the quarter and costs that are down by close to NOK50 million during the quarter as such.

The area where activity has been lower than expected is related to capital markets, where, in investment banking, there is a reduction. In addition to the seasonal effects from second quarter, there's a reduction compared to last year. There is not any structural trends we are concerned about. On the contrary, we are very much working actively in this market, which is a strategic important part of our large corporate area. And that we expect over time to be able to be make more money out of the investment banking area. Fees and commissions overall beyond that is relatively stable with a growth in the asset management area of more than 3%, which is also satisfying.

Lastly, comment on the capital position, where there's a strong pickup on capital, up to 16.5% for the quarter as such. We have an increase to 17.1% if we look at the core capital without the Basel floor. And we see that the FSA has decided to increase our Pillar 2 requirement with an additional 20 basis points. And in parallel, probably, that they have proposed to delete the Basel I floor from the regulatory framework in Norway. And we see that as a basis for some of the amendments they are now proposing. But all in all, a quarter that shows year-to-date a 15% pickup in earnings per share, a 1% increase in return on equity and a reduction year-to-date in cost-income ratio of 70 basis points.

So with that, we open up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

And the first question comes from Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank.

Matti Ahokas

Looking at Slide 11 on the net gains on financial instruments, obviously, the customer revenues from market have been fairly stable, but then the other trading revenue part, as you very well show, has come down. How do you see the run rate going forward with the new structure with the IFRS changes between net interest income and net trading income? Is this the kind of normal level that we should expect? Or would that be higher?

Rune Bjerke

I think it's fairly normal of what you could expect in the next quarters. The numbers for the first quarter, and the third quarter last year were impacted by tightening credit spreads, meaning gains on bonds and also gains on the evaluations, adjustments for credit derivatives. The two last quarters have been fairly stable in that area and there's no further gains in the second and third quarter on bonds and CVAs. So going forward, I think, the price rate saving, risk management side, more like what you have seen over the last couple of quarters.

The next question comes from Johan Ekblom from UBS.

Johan Ekblom

Yes, I just want to maybe talk a little bit about the capital situation. So if you look at the spread between the current rules and the sort of fully loaded Basel III, I think you've been pretty clear that you don't really expect that capital to be distributable, but rather that the regulator will come in. And I guess, we saw maybe some of that in the announcement today. What's the time line we should expect going forward for sort of for the regulatory intervention into the full removal of the floor?

Rune Bjerke

As you know, Johan, we have been very clear on the capital position of the bank. We have stated in previous quarters that we believe that the capital level of the bank today is more or less where the Norwegian FSA want to see us. So we have said that you should not plan for a capital release when the floor is removed. We also said that a number that we believe is important to the Norwegian FSA is the 7 percentage leverage ratio. It could be a little bit less. It could be a little bit more, but more or less in the ballpark of 7% is the number, I think, the FSA like to use as a measurement of the capital position as such. As you can see, there is still a room from where we are at the situation where the floor is removed, 17.1%, and down to the level we are at on the regulation as of today.

We believe the FSA to use the tool box to over time adjust the expectations or the capital requirements so that we do not gain relief when floor is removed. We expect the floor to be removed some time in the first half of 2019. And as you know, the toolbox for the regulatory is related from the FSA side to the regulatory requirements. If you add on the Norwegian Central Bank governance position, they can adjust with a proposal to the Minister of Finance, the countercyclical buffer. And that takes 12 months from being proposed. So all in all, we have a strong capital position. As it looks now, we have excess capital to minimum requirements. And we have said that we intend to pay out at least 50% cash dividend, increasing in nominal terms from year to year and to use buybacks as a tool to optimize capital structure at all time. And we firmly state that excess capital will be paid out to the owners.

And the next question comes from Andreas Hakansson from BNP Paribas.

Andreas Hakansson

I really wanted to ask about trading, but Matthew covered it. So I guess, I can just have a follow-up on capital. I mean, you are overcapitalized now at 16.5%. And you need to be at 16.3%. But it's not such a big buffer. And if I look at your loan growth so far, it's been quite weak on the corporate side a while because you've been shrinking in certain areas, but if corporate loan growth picks up in Norway, how would you weigh growth versus capital distribution?

Rune Bjerke

We have stated that profitability comes before growth. But on the other hand, we believe to have a capacity to grow the total book by 3% to 4% or so a year. And at the same time, fold up on our dividend policy and to deliver on the capital requirements. When you look at the LCI book, you should also take into account that we still have USD 6.9 billion in the exit portfolio that gradually will be exited and opens up room for expansion in more profitable areas in the LCI client area. We are also going to adjust the blend of the growth going forward related to profitability. If we find the best profitability in the LCI segment, we will definitely spend the capital there. On the other hand, we see that SMEs continue to grow at the 6% pace or so with very satisfactory profitability. And as you know, even the personal customers continued to grow at a pace close to 4%. So as long as we have those opportunities open, I think we'll continue to prioritize those 2 segments to Large Corporates clients, but there should be room for modest growth in the LCI segment even with the growth rate we see now in the 2 other segments.

Kjerstin Braathen

And just to be clear, because we are -- the transition that we're doing strategically is important when we're doing more origination and distribution. We can do more business with more clients with a quicker turnover of capital on our balance sheet. So we feel comfortable about our capacity to go after the profitable business in the large corporate area. And when we see the underlying growth rate annualized year-to-date of 1%, it's what we planned for, and we go after profitable opportunity and use other tool and distribute more if growth is higher than expected. So this gives us ample room to pursue profitable opportunities.

Andreas Hakansson

Can I maybe just ask you, could you tell us what's your ROE hurdle for your new business then?

Rune Bjerke

We have ROE hurdle at 12%. But of course, we are looking at the profitability related to a client's potential to deliver profitability over time. So we typically can do a deal or two without delivering on the hurdle if we see a positive probability for additional capitalized income in the year or two years to come. So this is a dynamic approach we have in all segments. And if you look at ROE numbers, it tend to work well.

The next questions come from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca.

Riccardo Rovere

Two questions, if I may. The first one is on NII. Second, Page 19 of your fact book, I see NOK197 million interest income on loans are subject to impairment provisions. This is negative by NOK197 million. It was positive by NOK121 million the quarter before. I was wondering what is driving this swing. How should we expect this swing to -- this line, the small line to continue. And the second question I have is on oil and gas provision. So if I remember correctly, you have released an additional NOK500 million. Any color you can add on that if releases will continue provided oil and gas prices remain where they are today?

Kjerstin Braathen

On the NII, you are quite right, Ricardo. There's been some movements in the -- up and down in the impaired portfolio. And this is related to fluctuations and move in and out between stage 2 and 3. And these, you can also find them in the somewhat -- in the volatility, in the volume-weighted margins that reflects the healthy portfolio of the bank. So underlying there is a stable pricing picture towards customers, and the effect is merely related then to exposures that have moved from stage 2 to 3 and back again. I think it's very hard to guide you in terms of how that line will develop. But looking at that line together with the customer-related margins, that is a good aggregate indicator for the net interest income development of the bank, and this will be positively impacted over time by the repricing that we've recently done.

On your second question on oil and gas, there are three drivers that leads to the reversal in the oil-related sector. One is the positive risk migration in the portfolio. Overall, the quality of the portfolio is better. Secondly, we are moving closer towards a better market situation also for the offshore part of this business, which is still challenging, but for every quarter, we are approaching a better market that we expect to start to appear sometime in 2020. So that gives a positive effect. And there are specific company situations that have been resolved and led to a reversal in the sector. If you look at our fact book, you will see that there are still accumulated impairments of NOK5.6 billion towards the oil-related sector. And this is a level that we're comfortable with that is conservative given that, in particular, it's the offshore sector that still has challenges with low utilization and still low rates in these markets.

Going forward, it's also very hard to guide on reversals. This also depends on how single companies will move, but the time effect should continue to be positive in the coming quarters, and the other elements then really depends on how the company-specific situations are resolved, if that was of any help.

The next questions come from Paulina Sokolova from Barclays.

Paulina Sokolova

I have two, please. One is just following up on your comments this morning on the investment bank. Could you please elaborate on your ambitions there in terms of the industries and geographies you want to strengthen and expand into? The second one is a question on capital. So firstly, just to clarify, is the Pillar 2 add-on increase communicated today linked to the proposal to remove the Basel floor? And secondly, you mentioned the regulators see leverage as important. Do you think there's a possibility they increase your requirements from 6% to 7% on the leverage ratio?

Rune Bjerke

On the investment banking side, we see a general potential from moving from more a buy-and-hold business model to a more originate and distributed business model in the Large Corporates area, which would give structural growth in our core industries. In addition to that, we have built up our capacity, particularly in Sweden and to call it the Nordic region, and we also see in that Nordic capital markets gradual becomes more and more of an inflated market. And we are seeing a strong growth in our overseas operations. So it's a combined effect of structured growth or it is somewhat extended geographical coverage as well as also increased capabilities and increased market share in all product areas.

Kjerstin Braathen

And regarding the capital, as you know, the regulator has proposed to remove the floor and to integrate Norwegian law into the European law structure with CRD 4 and so on. So, as we evaluate this add-on in Pillar 2, we see it as a move using the toolbox to make the transition to a situation without the floor easier for the regulator. And if you on top of that add the proposals presented a couple of days ago, where they propose also to increase capital requirements for the regional saving banks, this can probably seem -- be seen in line with that proposal. So yes, the answer from our side is that this has to do with a removal of the floor to do.

Paulina Sokolova

And then just on leverage ratio. Is there a chance that they increase their requirement to 7% from the current 6%, in your opinion?

Kjerstin Braathen

We do not believe that is probable because 6% is also a number we have seen over time. On top of that, we have a buffer to be sure that we are in line with the minimum requirements at all time. And as long as we have a buffer that is comfortable on top of the minimum requirement, we think we are capitalized where they want to have us.

So the next question from Sofie from JPMorgan.

Sofie Peterzens

Sofie Peterzens from JPMorgan. So just wanted to ask on net interest income and rate sensitivities. You mentioned that you have repriced NOK700 billion of loans up to 20 basis points. Do you also expect to get any other net interest income benefit on the asset side? Or is it purely all the NII boost coming from repricing loans? So that would be my first question. My second question would be, if you could just remind us of the P&L and capital impact from the Luminor and SpareBank 1 Gruppen deal that you recently announced. And then thirdly, could you remind us what the mark-to-market of the basis swap is at the moment?

Kjerstin Braathen

On the NII and the repricing, I think the best way to comment on this is to restate that we are, as a group, relatively neutral towards fluctuations towards in the NIBOR, and that has to do with our asset mix. And given that, you understand that the effect overall comes from a repricing that is effectuated in the markets. And that's a good basis for calculating the effect towards the group. And just to be sure that I got this right, we are talking about the repricing of NOK700 billion of loan exposure between 15 and 25 basis points. And we have selectively repriced also on the deposit plan, but with a much less impact than we have done on the lending side. But I think that's a good basis to make your assumptions and calculate the effects that this will have for the group going forward.

As for the P&L impact of the nonlife insurance and the insurance merger with SpareBank 1, this will have a P&L profit of 3 -- approximately NOK3 billion next year and the option that we have to buy up to -- or not the option, but the agreement that we have to buy -- increase our ownership stake to 35% in the company will have a cost of approximately 30 basis points.

Moving over to Luminor. The agreement is to sell Luminor at book value so there will be no P&L effect related to the transaction as such, but that will free up approximately 30 basis points of capital; so, having said that, you can see that this is also a strategic tool for us to free up capacity that is committed and currently running at a lower ROE rate than we are targeting into a new investment that we expect to run above the target as from the time of the merger of the company.

Sofie Peterzens

And could you also just remind us what the P&L impact is from both of these two transactions?

Kjerstin Braathen

P&L impact, I thought I said that. P&L impact of NOK3 billion from the insurance company. No immediate P&L impact from Luminor as it is being sold at book value.

Sofie Peterzens

Okay -- no, but I mean the ongoing P&L impact. So going forward, you will generate profits, right?

Kjerstin Braathen

Going forward. Okay, not [consolidated related]. The pro forma results for the insurance company is NOK1.8 billion. Our current share of that is NOK300 million. So the pro forma results for the joint company in 2017 would be NOK1.8 billion, and we will increase our stake to have 35% of that. The run rate for earnings for Luminor, we issued that prior to the merger with Nordea. We haven't reissued any cash flow numbers on that. Sorry, I can't be that specific on that for you.

Rune Bjerke

Bear also in mind that we have an option to increase the shareholding in the nonlife company from 35% to 40%.

Sofie Peterzens

And could you just also give details on the mark-to-market of the basis swap?

Kjerstin Braathen

The quarterly effect was a positive contribution of NOK100 million what's on our balance sheet. I'm looking at...

Rune Bjerke

I'm not sure. If we look at the P&L effect from 2013 -- if you look from 2013, we have a negative of NOK600 million from 2013.

Sofie Peterzens

So that negative will reverse over time?

Rune Bjerke

Well, total negative of 600 cumulative…

Kjerstin Braathen

It's important to be clear on the fact that the basis swaps is an instrument that over time goes in -- adds back to 0 because it's merely a hedging of our currency and interest rate related exposure under our senior unsecured funding. And we continuously issue new senior funding. So I would to say caution. It's hard to take a balance sheet position and then put it in one or the other direction because it constantly pops up with new positions that are starting at zero but then moving from there. So over time zero, no real P&L contribution with fluctuations from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year.

The next question comes from Jacob Kruse from Autonomous.

Jacob Kruse

So I just wanted to clarify a couple of points you made. So first on trading side. Are you saying the trading income that you made in this quarter, the NOK660 million, I think it was, is broadly a normal result? So we will look at NOK2.5 billion per year of kind of typical trading? And then secondly, just on the NII impact from the -- you mentioned the positive effect in the interim. So should we -- from what you said, should I think about that as a NOK1.4 billion annual positive less something for the deposit pricing, but that should be a much smaller number? And then lastly, if you could just comment a bit on what's happened in the investment banking commission side. Is this a case where activity levels are not fully reflected in the P&L, we could hope to get some kind of tailwinds into Q4 as these close? Or was there something else happening?

Kjerstin Braathen

We're just looking back to find the NOK600 million you were referring to, just so I'm -- I think the net gains on financial instruments that we're also showing in our presentation, you need to be a bit cautious in terms of taking the total aggregate number. This is usually a volatile line as it contains both the market fluctuations on the basis swaps as well as the market fluctuations on the AT1 derivative. So the elements that we talked to particularly today is the customer-related revenue for markets has been weaker year-to-date than it was last year. No structural trend here and a clear ambition to grow this category of revenues going forward.

Furthermore, there is the pure trading activity, position taking on the Norwegian kroner and interest rate. And this is what Ottar Ertzeid commented on initially on the call where we do see structural effects and expect lower contributions going forward. The additional elements that I would like to comment on is the one related to credit spreads. As all of you know, we've had narrower and narrower spreads over -- quarter by quarter over quite some time. This has given a positive contribution to this category of results as there has been then a reevaluation of our holdings of bonds. We are expecting, and I believe the market is expecting, that the spreads have bottomed out. And we're starting to see somewhat an increase and an increase that will give a repricing then a slight negative element to the P&L immediately.

But of course, it gives a higher cash flow on these investments over time after the initial repricing on a market-to-market basis. So I think you need to decouple the lines. The basis swaps, we will -- we know they're hard for you to calculate, so we have said that actually on the next quarter, we will again guide you in terms of their position prior to releasing the quarterly earnings. The AT1, you can calculate. That's currency related. And then it's really the other elements, customer revenue, trading and estimate and taking a view on the credit swaps that will guide you towards the end of -- towards what the contribution from financials would be for the quarter.

I think on the NII, it sounds like you heard what we said well. I think it's hard to give you any further guiding beyond what was previously said. But I think you heard that part. In terms of investment banking, Ottar, would you like to comment some more on that?

Ottar Ertzeid

Yes. In Scandinavia, the third quarter is usually a very slow quarter on the investment banking because of the holiday season here in July and outside of the Nordics in August. This year, however, we didn't see the usual pickup in activity in September. And the pipeline we have, and we usually talk about Kosovo is just somewhat out in time. But we still expect activity to pick up from the fourth quarter of this year. So we're still optimistic on the investment banking side.

Rune Bjerke

Regarding the NII, bear also in mind that increase in our contribution to the resolution fund will lead to a minus of approximately NOK350 million for 2019.

The next question comes from Adrian Cighi from RBC.

Adrian Cighi

This is Adrian Cighi from RBC. Just one follow-up question on net interest income, if I may. So Norges Bank this morning again committed to a Q1 '19 as a time line when they're likely to raise interest rates further. Mindful that you can't really talk specifics about future price increases, but do you see any reasons why DNB would not be able to pass on some of the future rate increases to customers? And maybe just connected to that, if you can talk a little bit about the competitive environment and how that developed post the first rate increase. Have you seen the local banks match or increase the moves that you have made?

Rune Bjerke

It was a clever way of directing the question. But as you know, we cannot talk about our rate-setting going forward. But if you look at what analysts expect, they have stated that they see the banks likely to behave more or less in line with how they behaved this time if everything else is equal. So I cannot say anything about DNB. I can only refer to what analysts talk about and write and say that banks tend to be rational even in a situation where the competition is pretty tough. When we increase our rates after the latest rate hike, we saw that all the regional saving banks, all the Nordic banks followed that on our rate decision within 14 days. There are a few exceptions related to agreements with Danske Bank and the academics and also the small bank, you can see, related to their agreement with specific clients. But again, that might change over time. The competitive landscape is pretty tough. But again, the players tend to act in a rational way.

The next question comes from Bruce Hamilton from Morgan Stanley.

Bruce Hamilton

Just look at your sort of cost-income target, if you're still committed to the sub 40% for 2019. I mean, I think most analysts have assumed sort of flattish costs, and the way you get there is that the revenues grow. And obviously, you've given us some color around rates and other. And I think embedded in that it is also low to mid-single-digit growth in fees and commissions. In the event that, that didn't come through because the market environment is tougher, I just want to understand if you would be able to actually bring the absolute cost rate down or what flex you have to manage the cost base to ensure a sub 40% cost income in the event the revenues don't grow as per your sort of Capital Markets Day plan?

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you for your question, Bruce. I think the important statement from us on this is that we have been committed to firmly stating over time the relative target. And I have to point out that it's towards the end of 2019 that we're targeting return on equity above 12% and cost income below 40%. The main initiatives that we are working on are indeed the ones that we've talked to on the Capital Markets Day. That is optimization and digitization of core processes of the bank and to increase efficiency in the middle office and back-office parts of the bank.

As to your point on flexibility and handles, obviously, in a group like ours, there are -- we also have a toolbox with different handles that we can decide to emphasize or use given the development of markets and other circumstances. And I think this is exactly why we have wanted to have relative target because we want to have the flexibility to invest more into more cost-heavy initiatives if we do see that they are profitable. And we want to manage the situation if indeed market conditions should prove to develop in a very different way than we expect.

That being said, I must say that if we look back on our main communication on the Capital Markets Day, and again, I would like to remind you all that the most important target is return on equity and delivering above 12%. If we're looking at the environment and the growth and the profitability in our core business, which is really the bulk of our activity, that is delivering according to plan and maybe even a little bit above what we expected.

And given the signals from the Central Bank, the development of the Norwegian macroeconomy, it's really hard to see that, that is where we will have the prices coming throughout 2019. But again, of course, we have flexibility. We have handles. And that's why we're talking on keeping a relative target.

Rune Helland

All right. If there's no more questions, thank you so much for participating and have a great day. Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you.

Rune Bjerke

Thank you.

