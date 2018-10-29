10 Dividend Aristocrats Cast 17%-34% Net Gains Per October Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five October top-yield Aristocrats showed 0.83% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all 10. High price big dogs scarcely led S&P Dividend Aristocrats.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years."- us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 17.3% To 34.4% Net Gains To October 2019

Five of the 10 top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, our yield-based forecast for Aristocrats graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to October 25, 2019 were:

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $344.37 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $304.43 based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) was projected to net $283.74 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp (NUE) was projected to net $274.53, based on a median target price estimate from 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) was projected to net $260.04, based on target price estimates from 22 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) was projected to net $244.05, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 25 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $234.17, based on a median of target estimates from 30 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) was projected to net $207.12, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 24 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) was projected to net $191.26, based on a median target price estimate from 17 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) netted $96.60 based on a median target price estimate from 18 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 25.17% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

53 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Dividend Aristocrats Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Aristocrats selected 10/25/18 by yield represented seven of 11 Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, AT&T, Inc. (T) [1] was the lone communication services representative in the top 10.

The first of two healthcare representatives placed second, AbbVie [2], while the second health issue in the top ten placed eighth, Cardinal Health [8].

Two energy representatives placed third, and fourth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3], and, Chevron [4], while one consumer cyclical firm placed fifth, Leggett & Platt Inc. [5], and a basic materials firm places sixth, PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) [6].

Two consumer defensive sector representatives placed seventh, and tenth: Kimberly-Clark (KMB) [7] and Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) [10].

Finally, One utilities firm placed ninth, Consolidated Edison (ED) [9], to complete these Aristocratic top ten by yield for October.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): 10 Aristocrats Showed 15.52% To 31.74% Upsides To October 2019; (31) Downside Projected From One Loser Was 7.58%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 0.83% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P Dividend Aristocrats To October 2019

10 top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top 10 Aristocrats selected 10/25/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected The 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Aristocrats Dogs (32) Delivering 16.368% Vs. (33) 16.371% Net Gains by All 10 by October 2019

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 0.83% LESS gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The seventh lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, AbbVie, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 34.44%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for October 25 were: AT&T, Inc., Leggett & Platt Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Cardinal Health, Consolidated Edison, with prices ranging from $29.98 to $76.38

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of October 25 were: Exxon Mobil, AbbVie, PPG Industries Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX), whose prices ranged from $78.31 to $111.58.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: designtaxi.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.