Putting Cryptocurrencies On The Right Scale

There are bad actors to be weeded out and patterns to be established, but there are fundamentals that can help analyze the key currencies.

Bitcoin still (deservedly) takes the headlines, but blockchain may not be as big a deal as it's been made out to be.

This long into the bitcoin era, questions and confusion persists. So we speak with Hans Hauge about how to focus one's attention in the space.

This many years into the bitcoin era, there are still lots of questions about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies role in our economy and in investors' portfolios. Crypto shows up in press releases ranging from social networks to hydroelectric dams to health insurance, a span so wide as to hold little meaning. But it is also attracting investment and attention from reputable investors and organizations.

Hans Hauge launched a Marketplace service this year called Crypto Blue Chips. He has become one of Seeking Alpha's leading voices on cryptocurrency since starting on the site this year. So if there are outstanding questions, he would seem a good source to answer them. SA Editor Daniel Shvartsman emailed with Hauge about the direction and importance of bitcoin, the timeframe investors or traders need to keep in mind, and where their focus should be in this sector.

SA: Your service is called Crypto Blue Chips. The skeptical investor - ok, raising my hand - might consider that an oxymoron. How do you determine blue chips when the asset class is hardly a decade old?

HH: Broadly speaking, cryptocurrencies and blockchain powered projects form the rapidly-emerging cryptoasset class. Hundreds of these new projects, companies, and protocols are launching every month. However, it is not the case that all these projects are created equal.

Crypto Blue Chips are those projects, protocols, and companies at the center of this new space; they’re the ones that drive the market, define the market. I chose this name to make it clear, we’re more focused on investing in large cryptoassets with robust communities, proven security, and a history of growth than we are in taking a chance with the latest ICO aimed at putting tomatoes on the blockchain.

With cryptoassets, we need to think in log scale. If you put a chart of the number of Bitcoin transactions, hash power, or the price in linear scale versus log scale, you can see what I’m talking about. One chart shows steady but bumpy growth over time, and the other (the linear scale version) looks like this whole phenomenon came out of nothing. These charts look eerily similar to the growth of the internet, and the same thing applies. The linear charts of internet growth don’t make sense, but the log scale graphs do.

Source: Hans Hauge based on data from InternetWorldStats

The internet grew at an incredible pace and ended up disrupting every industry in the process. How long should we have waited to invest in internet companies? Ten years, twenty years? What if you could have invested in the core protocols of the internet itself, like TCP/IP? Those would be the Crypto Blue Chips.

SA: Bitcoin takes most of the headlines in the crypto space. How much does the specific fate of bitcoin matter to other cryptocurrencies and/or the prospects of blockchain technology generally.

HH: Right now, it matters a lot. The top cryptocurrencies show very high levels of correlation; and many who profited from investing in Bitcoin early have spread those investments out into other, newer projects.

Many people saw the success of Bitcoin and mistakenly attributed it to the blockchain. This led to a host of projects “revolutionizing” their industry by simply adding a blockchain. But, I think people will realize sooner or later that the blockchain was not the important innovation of Bitcoin, and by itself the blockchain is really nothing special. The real innovation was the fact that you can now transact value online, without using any middleman. That means you must trust the system, but not anyone else. This is called a trustless network. Securing a trustless system is not so simple, but that’s exactly what Bitcoin did and why it’s succeeding right now.

In short, blockchain is a useful tool. But if you don’t need a trustless environment, and you do need control, a blockchain probably isn’t the correct tool for the job.

Bitcoin’s blockchain is the oldest, and as such it serves as the proof of concept. The cryptoasset space is dependent on this to lend credibility to their projects, which are based on the insights and breakthroughs of Satoshi Nakamoto. At some point, the cryptoasset space will outgrow this need, but this process takes time. If you look at some of the top lists of cryptocurrencies circulating right now, Bitcoin makes up over 53% of the entire market cap.

This is why I say that you can’t really understand cryptoassets unless you start with Bitcoin. Bitcoin started this whole movement, and it’s still growing exponentially after almost ten years. Bitcoin’s blockchain is the oldest, it has one of the biggest communities of developers, the most miners, and acceptance by vendors and merchants all over the world (over 13k as of right now). Bitcoin is the lynchpin of the entire space to this day.

SA: Bitcoin has traded relatively flatly over the past few months. Is there anything worth reading into those near-term movements?

HH: Sure, if you go back and look at what’s happened in the past, there’s a lot we can learn. For example, bubbles are sharp and volatile, but between them you have these periods of quiet consolidation.

These quiet times are when the network is upgrading, improving, and a lot of hard work is being done behind the scenes without much recognition. This work will enable further scaling and security, which will enable the next bull market to be much larger than the last. The same thing has already happened three or four times already (depending how you define a bubble).

Sometimes the price of Bitcoin tends to exhibit strange behavior patterns around the closing of futures contract, but then; sometimes it doesn’t. I’m watching the developments with Tether and the highly leveraged exchanges operating in unregulated domiciles.

I’m not actually a “trader” myself, so I use dollar cost averaging to enter and exit the market depending on the cycle we’re in. We buy and hold for at least a year because of the tax advantages and because it’s more inline without investment thesis. If you want technical analysis, I’d recommend checking out Tone Vays.

SA: What is the key issue for crypto traders and investors to be watching or studying?

HH: Well, I think it’s important to understand the fundamentals. That’s what I spend most of my time writing about. There’s no income statement or balance sheet with a cryptocurrency for example, but we do have reams of other data. What can we make of it all? If you go back and read my first few articles, you’ll get a sense of what I’m saying.

If you study the network fundamentals, and you understand them, then I recommend moving on to some of the literature that’s available. Read as many books on the subject as you can get your hands on (especially the ones in my reading list). Then, I’d start researching pricing models for Bitcoin. I’d recommend Willy Woo’s NVT, the Mayer Multiple, and of course my own Bitcoin Value Indicator.

One quick caveat to the lack of income statement and balance sheet statement from above, is that we’re starting to see big companies in the space moving to IPO, like Bitmain and Coinbase (COINB). When it comes to finding a fair value for these companies, we’re going to need to combine traditional financial statement analysis with our knowledge of the cryptocurrency world. I have started laying the foundation for this already with my articles on Coinbase, First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF) etc. I expect to see more growth in this area over time.

SA: You write a lot about coins or stocks in the crypto space that have challenges, be they Tether or First Bitcoin Capital Corp or others. Does the prevalence of issues like these have a broader risk for cryptocurrencies either reputationally or in a material way?

HH: Yes, it’s a big problem. Because cryptoassets are so new, people throw around buzzwords, and frankly a lot of BS. There are few people today who are willing and able to call the bad actors out. The software developers are one group with this ability, but usually they’re too busy writing software to spend time policing the unscrupulous. Other leaders in the space are very concerned about their personal and information security, so they tend to keep a low profile.

This is one of the main reasons that I started writing on Seeking Alpha. I want people to understand cryptoassets, and to empower them to really dig in and do the research themselves. In this way, cryptoassets will become less risky, and more accessible to Main Street and Wall Street. I hope that my work is instrumental in creating a framework for this process.

SA: Even despite my comment above, cryptocurrencies are a risky area. How do you hedge risk or control that in your portfolio?

HH: I think this all starts by realizing that there are cycles in the cryptoasset markets, just like there are cycles in the market at large. Once we understand that, then we can start looking at ways to identify bull markets, and bear markets.

Once you know what phase of the cycle you’re in, then you can start calibrating your risk dial. We know that in bear markets, it’s preferable to be in cash, or in large cryptos like Bitcoin (flight to safety mentality). In a bull market, you might take on some more risk since the rising tide makes failure less likely in the aggregate.

However, as I wrote about in my recent article, Modern Cryptocurrency Portfolio Theory, we need a new set of tools to spread risk out in the cryptoasset space. This means that we need to identify a set of “deal killers” and be highly selective about our portfolio makeup.

I’ll give you an example. There’s a lot of cryptocurrencies that use Proof of Work, which is a token issuance model that uses cryptocurrency mining. This works fine, but did you know the security doesn’t come from the algorithm being used? Many cryptocurrencies share an algorithm, so they must compete for miners to mine their coin. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) share the SHA-256 algorithm, but because Bitcoin has a larger market cap, it has attracted nearly 15x more miners. That means that Bitcoin is about 15x harder to attack in a 51% attack. Translation, Bitcoin Cash is 1/15th as secure as Bitcoin. Therefore, I rarely ever invest in a PoW token that has the second most hash rate. It’s orders of magnitude less secure!

That was just a single example, but you see how powerful that information is? That’s just a single piece of the risk-control puzzle.

SA: What brought you to crypto originally, and how has your view changed since you started investing in the space?

HH: I was a software engineer when I first heard about Bitcoin, back in 2015. I was just amazed at the technology and especially at the growth rate since the project started. I really like the idea of having programmable money, the fact that it was open source, and especially the fact that it could be used anywhere in the world without permission. The implications for the global economy are staggering.

The biggest change for me was probably when I started building my pricing models. This was back in December of 2017 and January of 2018. My whole perspective shifted, and I realized that the entire market moves in waves. I knew that the market was overheated, but I didn’t realize how much so. This revelation caused me to move into cash just in the nick of time, saving my investors a lot of pain. It was also in this time that I realized the need to make a move while the market was down. It was then that I started working on the Norse Crypto Fund, with the intention of buying as close to the bottom of the market as possible and preparing for the next wave, which I think will be the biggest one yet.

SA: What is the time frame for when coins return value to you as an investor? With growth stocks we talk about how they will grow into valuation or take over a new space; deep value stocks return value (in theory) over a shorter term because their earnings are returned to shareholders. When does that play out for cryptocurrencies and in what form?

HH: Cryptocurrencies are a new asset class that blurs the lines between money, store of value, and commodity. So, comparing them to growth stocks is always problematic. However, I contend that projects like Bitcoin have an intimate relationship between their actual user-base and the value of the platform. The price can’t stay low for long when the fundamentals are growing, but the price can overshoot the value of the network during a bull run (and this is exactly what it does).

The longest downturn in the Bitcoin price has been about fifteen months, so let’s use that as our point of reference. Unless something of greater magnitude than Mt. Gox happens, I don’t think we’ll ever see a downturn that long again.

SA: What's a favorite idea for you right now in the coin space?

HH: I’m super excited about the Coinbase IPO. Coinbase was the first company in the space to reach “unicorn status” with their $1B valuation. Now, sources are saying it’s coming in around $8B. This company could be pivotal in the portfolios of anyone who wants exposure to cryptoassets but doesn’t want to manage the tokens themselves or bet on any one blockchain technology.

