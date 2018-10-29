China Slowing Is (Really) Bad News For Australia

With a huge economy like China’s slowing for nearly all of 2018, other countries were bound to feel the effects.
Case in point: Australia.
It has been one of the hardest hit as China has slowed – especially in residential and business real estate. And if China continues to slow – as Hedgeye predicts it will through at least early 2019 – that could mean bad news for Australia in the near term, according to Hedgeye Financials analyst Josh Steiner.
“China went from $32 billion to about $15 billion [in real estate investment] – or just about a 50% decline – in just one year,” Steiner explains in the video above.
“That’s a massive slowdown and just an enormous shift.”
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR MORE.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.