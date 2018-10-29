Harvard Bioscience: Long-Term Growth And Margin Improvements Equal Strong Stock Appreciation

The stock is poised for strong gains over the next year as the company trades below their industry and grows earnings at an above average pace.

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) has multiple things going for them to catalyze the stock for above average gains over the next year. The completion of the Data Sciences International [DSI] acquisition in January 2018 has led to significant top line and bottom line growth. The focus on cost cutting and operational improvements increased the company's margins for positive EPS this year and for 2019.

I see Harvard Bioscience's efforts to grow revenue and to improve margins as a strong stock catalyst. The company also lowered their debt leverage which adds to the attractiveness of the stock in the eyes of investors. I expect the stock to outperform the S&P 500 over the next year as above average earnings growth is achieved from a valuation level that is below the industry average.

For a quick background, Harvard Bioscience manufactures and sells instruments, consumables, and systems priced primarily in a range of $5,000 to $15,000 each. However, the entire price range for the company's products can range from under $100 to over $100,000 each. The company also sells products made by other manufacturers, which accounts for 36% of revenue.

The products fall into the following categories: Physiology, Cell, and Molecular Instruments [PCMI], Electrophysiology [Ephsys], and Laboratory Products & Supplies [LPS]. Some examples of HBIO's products include: syringe/peristaltic pumps, infusion systems, surgical products, behavior research systems, microdialysis instruments, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, microplate readers, spectrophotometers, in vivo-systems, in vitro-systems, electrochemistry equipment, syringe pipettes/tips/reagents, gloves, and other equipment.

These products are likely to see strong demand as the Surgical Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2025. The drivers for this growth will be the aging baby boomer population, an expected 5.5% annual growth in healthcare spending by 2026, and an expected increase in the prevalence of chronic disease.

source: Harvard Bioscience.com

Solid Q3 2018 Results Show Business Improvements

HBIO's Q3 performance provides a good snapshot of the company's revenue and earnings strength stemming from positive changes in the business. The Q3 achievements also indicate that the company is poised to achieve gains going forward. That will help drive demand for the stock in future quarters.

Revenue increased 15% in Q3 2018 over Q3 2017 to $28.7 million. The gain was mostly attributed to the addition of the DSI business. The DSI business also experienced record bookings in Q3. The strength in bookings indicates that HBIO will achieve strong revenue growth going forward from the DSI business.

The company also achieved a 33% increase in EPS in Q3 as compared to Q3 2017. The earnings gain was a result of revenue growth plus improvements in gross margin and operating margin. The gross margin increased 9.2% to 55.8% in Q3 as compared to 46.6% in the same quarter last year. HBIO expects the gross margin to remain healthy in the 54% to 57% range.

The operating margin also improved from 6% in Q3 2017 to 11% in Q3 2018. That's an 83% improvement. The increases in gross margin and operating margin resulted from synergies from the DSI acquisition and from cost cutting and operational improvement efforts.

HBIO expected to achieve about $2.5 million $3.5 million in revenue and cost synergies 12 months after the closing of the DSI acquisition. There are still 3 months remaining (Nov. through Jan.) in this 12-month period for HBIO to benefit from the DSI acquisition. The good news is that gains from the acquisition are expected to increase for another 2 years beyond January. That will help catalyze the stock as growth continues.

Reduced Leverage

The company reduced leverage in Q3 from 4.4x when they closed the DSI acquisition down to below 4x. HBIO decreased debt by $6 million (from $69 million at the close of the acquisition to $62.8 million in Q3). This demonstrates HBIO's diligence on responsible debt service, which can help make the company more attractive in the eyes of investors.

HBIO is in great shape to handle their debt in my opinion. HBIO has a solid balance sheet. The company has 1.96x more total assets than total liabilities with total stockholder's equity of about $81 million. The company indicated in the Q3 conference call that they have quarterly debt payments of $400,000, which is $1.6 million on an annual basis. With $2.92 million in operating cash flow for the trailing 12 months, HBIO can easily handle their debt payments.

The revenue gains and margin improvements makes it likely that HBIO will continue to achieve strong positive operating cash flow to effectively handle their debt payments going forward.

Growth can be Choppy, but It Smooths Out Over Time

Investors who don't understand the company can be turned off by certain quarterly data points. For example, HBIO's revenue growth from China declined 19% in Q3. However, this doesn't mean that the business in China is experiencing a troubling downturn. The decline has to do with the timing of certain equipment orders as compared to Q3 2017.

The lumpy nature of the business is evident in the 30% revenue decline in the China market during Q1. However, China revenue rebounded and increased by nearly 60% in Q2. The takeaway is that HBIO expects sustained growth for the China market despite quarterly choppiness. Therefore, it is better to look at the company's performance over the long-term or an annual basis rather than being preoccupied by quarterly lumpiness.

Revenue choppiness was also experienced for the Ephys business, which also declined in Q3 due to timing issues. However, Ephys is the fastest growing business for HBIO. So, the company expects the Ephys business to contribute to overall growth for the long-term.

Despite the revenue choppiness, HBIO expected to achieve overall revenue growth of 5.3% and overall EPS growth of nearly 24% for 2019 (consensus). The consensus estimates look reasonable as the company builds on the strength of its existing businesses along with the newly acquired DSI business. Therefore, I'm expecting the stock to experience strong growth as earnings increase at an above average pace.

Product Catalysts

HBIO's products are getting recognition in prestigious trade/business publications. Some of the publications include: R&D Magazine, Drug Discovery and Development, Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News, Minnesota Business Magazine, and Biocompare. This can help stimulate new sales as more awareness of the company's products gets into the hands of more potential customers.

The company hired a new Vice President and General Manager (Seth Hertel) for the DSI business. He brings experience from various companies such as Roquette, Covance, and Sigma-Aldrich. Hertel's successful global sales/management experience can be used to effectively drive sales growth for Harvard Bioscience's DSI business.

The company has been developing new products as part of their growth strategy. These products are varied across their product portfolio and brands. There are software enhancements for the DSI business to allow researchers to more effectively collect and transfer data. There are product line extensions for the BTX and Harvard Apparatus brands. New products are planned to be launched in the Ephys business in November at the Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting, which is HBIO's largest trade show.

Overall, HBIO is gaining momentum for its products through recognition in major publications. They are building on that success by introducing new products to add value to their existing portfolio. These are positive developments for increasing revenue going forward.

The Stock is on Sale from the Recent Dip

The stock market's recent pullback made HBIO's stock much more attractive from a valuation standpoint. When HBIO was trading at its 52-week high of $6.70, the forward PE was over 30. The price decline over the past few months lowered the forward PE to 15.4 - about half of where it was trading in August. HBIO is trading 44% below the Medical Instrument and Supply industry which has a forward PE of 27.5.

Here's how Harvard Bioscience compares to its publicly traded competitors:

HBIO Becton Dickinson (BDC) Danaher (DHR) Bio-Rad Labs. (BIO) PerkinElmer (PKI) ThermoFisher Scientific (TMO) Forward PE 15.4 18 20 34.5 20.4 18.7

source: finance.yahoo.com

Harvard Biosciences is clearly valued below their competitors on a forward-looking earnings basis. Since HBIO is valued below their competitors and the industry as a whole, I expect the stock to increase at a rate that exceeds earnings growth. There is plenty of room for HBIO's PE to expand as the company continues to grow. Therefore, the recent dip in the stock presents a clear buying opportunity in my opinion.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

HBIO's stock can be extremely volatile. The recent 40% drop from the 52-week high is an example of this. The stock's decline had to do with the broader market's sell-off. So, one of the risks is that the stock can easily drop more than the pace of the market's decline during corrections. The selling may have been accelerated by the August 2018 resignation of CFO, Robert E. Gagnon.

The biggest risk for the HBIO's business itself is the potential loss of government funding for research purposes. Many of HBIO's customers are government research labs, universities, and other organizations that depend on U.S. government grants. This funding makes up a large portion of HBIO's revenue. If funds for research for the company's customers are reduced or frozen, it would likely lead to loss of revenue for HBIO.

Outlook for Harvard Biosciences

The aging population, increase in chronic diseases, and increase in healthcare spending over the next few years will drive growth for HBIO's products. The good news for HBIO is that the 2019 U.S. budget is providing a 2% increase in total research & development spending to $118.1 billion. This funding is likely to provide HBIO's customers with the research grants needed to continue and grow R&D projects. Therefore, I'm expecting HBIO's revenue projections to be achieved in 2019.

The margin improvements as a result of cost reductions and production efficiencies make the consensus EPS growth estimates of about 24% attainable in 2019. I'm giving the stock a one-year price target of $7.15 for a potential gain of 78%.

This is based on the stock being driven by EPS growth with a PE boost from the low valuation. HBIO's forward PE would just have to get back to the industry's average forward PE of 27.5 based on HBIO's expected EPS of $0.26 for 2019. The stock was trading above that level before the market's recent decline.

Let me know your thoughts on Harvard Bioscience and the industry in the comment section below. If you like getting free analysis for investment ideas, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.