AK Steel: Benefit Of The Doubt Is Gone

"I am pleased with our third quarter results which demonstrated ongoing execution of our strategy", said CEO Roger Newport at the beginning of AK Steel (AKS) third-quarter earnings call. The stock market had a completely different view on the matter:

This year, AK Steel's shares could have been traded with a rather simple trading strategy: buy at or below $4.50 after the company's shares fall after an earnings report, then sell sometime before the next earnings report is due. Sometimes it worked well, sometimes less well, but the pattern was clear. With the third-quarter report out, and the company's shares that are now below $4.00, this simple line is not in work anymore.

The main problem of AK Steel is that it missed expectations, reporting $1.74 billion of revenue and $67.2 million of GAAP earnings, and also provided disappointing guidance for the fourth quarter. For many quarters in a row, the company's stock traded on the assumption that tariffs and general improvements in the health of the steel market should be translated into earnings. In this scenario, missing earnings' estimates was just not an option for the company. There is really no surprise that the market got tired of AK Steel's failures and the stock got crushed.

The fourth-quarter outlook, as provided in the company's most recent presentation, paints a bleak picture: 1) Flat-rolled shipments essentially flat; 2) 2-3% decrease in average flat-rolled selling price per ton; 3) planned maintenance outages ~$15 million; 4) seasonal decline in automotive market; and 5) adjusted EBITDA margin decline of ~150 basis points. Five out of five points in the guidance are negative.

Earnings estimates for AK Steel call for a better 2019. In fact, if current predictions come true, AK Steel's current forward P/E of just above 4 looks like a steal. However, the company must prove that it will be able to achieve these results and that we will not see any "one-time items" in the upcoming reports that worsen the company's performance.

The company stated that it was already busy negotiating 2019 customer contracts and commented: "Our goal is to enhance our margins, and this means at least capturing our inflationary cost increases". Focusing on "at least capturing inflationary cost increases" does not look like a too ambitious target to me, and, apparently, to the market.

The company enjoyed the benefit of the doubt to some extent in recent quarters, but I doubt that it will now have this type of support until it finally publishes a report that pleases investors. Obviously, with the current earnings estimates (even if they will be lowered) and the valuation of the stock, AK Steel remains a company to have on the watchlist. With the right ingredients, material upside is still possible. For now, I'd expect that the stock will be in the penalty box until the next earnings release, where the company will have a chance to present a brighter picture by providing results of 2019 contract negotiations.

