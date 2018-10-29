Usiminas SA (USNMY) CEO Sergio Leite on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Usiminas SA (OTC:USNMY) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Sergio Leite - CEO

Alberto Ono - VP, Finance and IR

Tulio Chipoletti - Industrial Vice President Officer

Takahiro Mori - Corporate Planning VP

Kohei Kimura - Technology and Quality VP

Miguel Homes - Commercial VP

Christina Morgan - Finance Director, Mineração Usiminas

Ascanio Merrighi - Managing Director of Soluções Usiminas

Heitor Takaki - Managing Director, Usiminas Mecânica

Bruno Paulino - Head, Legal Department

Julio Arroyo - Controller

Leonardo Karam - Head, IR

Analysts

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBI

Leonardo Correa - BTG Pactual

Rafael Cunha - Credit Suisse

Gustavo Allevato - Banco Santander

Marcos Assumpção - Itaú BBA

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Gabriela Cortez - Banco do Brazil

Marcos Assumpção - Itaú BBA

With us today, we have the Usiminas Executive Board, Mr. Sergio Leite, CEO; Mr. Alberto Ono, Finance and Investor Relations, Vice President Officer; Mr. Tulio Chipoletti, Industrial Vice President Officer; and other members of management.

Sergio Leite

Good morning, everyone. Thank you, again, for being here in our results conference for Usiminas, which is always for us, an important way of meeting the market and today, we have a ritual for the entire day here at Usiminas. And in the morning after we disclose the results, we hold a meeting with our employees through videoconferences, we connect all our websites in the five companies, and we present first-hand for our employees the results for the quarter.

And today is a special day for Usiminas because today, we are celebrating 56 years. This is a moment, our 56th anniversary and with this meeting today with our employees, we have celebrated this moment. And we have always -- and we are always celebrating that today, we are launching officially the new Usiminas’ uniform. Usiminas is now again having a gray uniform, which is a historic color for our 56 years of existence and the design is now revamped and more adequate to our new time.

And we are also very happy to present to the market the results, the positive results. We have the best EBITDA results for the quarter since the third quarter of 2010. And this result is the fruit of the entire Usiminas team of over 13,000 employees, which we began at the end of the first half of 2016. And this is the ninth quarter in a row that we are addressing the market to present a growing result.

As you may recall in 2016, in the second half, we recorded a quarterly EBITDA, BRL300 million per quarter. In 2017, we operated the year over 500 million in EBITDA per quarter. And in 2018, we are already at a level of over 600 million in EBITDA per quarter. This level for us is very important. We still have a long way ahead but the Usiminas team is sound, is together, is highly motivated. Today, we noticed the motivation in a very intense way when we were disclosing our results, because this is very important to us. We have a company that happy people work at. They are energetic and are willing to work to generate results and I would like to reiterate our commitment to continue working hard on a daily basis to build better results.

Thank you. I would now give the floor to Alberto, who will provide you with information on our results.

Alberto Ono

Good afternoon, everyone. We’re going on to the slides with the consolidated results, we see the main indicators. You can see that in these 4 blocks that we have here, there has been a development, a positive one and growth compared to the previous quarter. And still, we have over 1.1 million tonnes, which is an increase of 19% compared to the previous quarter in the domestic market.

In terms of iron ore, has growth of two digit figure, 28% and we will see further along that this has been a result because of the sales in the domestic market and to sales that takes us to new kinds of consumption in terms of iron ore and adjusted EBITDA, as Sergio mentioned,, it’s 703 million, it’s the best quarter result in the third quarter since the 2010. And if you consider some of the results we had in 2017, this is 35% higher than the previous quarter. And here you can see, now we go from loss to profit in 289 million. You can see the exchange rates, there has been fluctuation. Therefore, we do not have the negative effect that we experienced in the previous quarter but this is an event of exchange fluctuation. Therefore, it’s representing a higher profit.

Going on to the next page, we have the evolution of the Steel sales. And then last 5 quarters, you can see that the level above 1.100 billion tonnes is the highest sales volumes since the fourth quarter of ‘15. We can see we are at a historic level, which is much higher and we’re reinforcing the growth of the domestic market in 9% -- 99%. And now we have on the next slide, the EBITDA and EBITDA margin for -- in Steel. In the specific case of Steel, the BRL 578 million is the best EBITDA since the second quarter of 2010, to 8 years ago. It’s worth highlighting. Going on to the next slide, we have our break down of the iron ore sales. You can see that in the previous quarter, all the kinds of sales, sales to Usiminas, sales to the domestic party and sales for export have increased on a total -- the increase was 28%. And this combined to a better price internationally, and because of the exchange rates, which is better than in the previous quarter, this means that our EBITDA, which is on the next slide, had a significant increase, hitting BRL 83 million. So this is also the best EBITDA in the last 5 quarters.

Going on to the next slide, which is number 7, we have Soluções Usiminas. This is a quarter that was very strong as well in our unit for Steel transformation. It’s similar in terms of Steel. We have the best EBITDA since the second quarter of 2010, BRL 40 million and both Steel, iron ore and Steel transformation for Soluções Usiminas has collaborated in the express of significant results for the consolidated figures.

In the next slide, we have Usiminas Mecânica results. Usiminas Mecânica still suffering the depression that exists today in terms of the investment of capital goods and infrastructure and combined with this, there’s a project that’s also having negative results. And this impacted in persisting negative result for this quarter. Going on to the consolidated figures. As mentioned, again, this is the best EBITDA since the third quarter of 2010, including extraordinary effects such as Porto Sudeste. And again this is a level which is very specific.

Going on to the slide that follows, this is working capital. There’s a drop by 5.4% of BRL 3.5 billion. This figure is what we believe that for the level of operations in this quarter, this means we are at a normal and adequate level.

Going on to the next slide, we have working capital in Steel inventories in thousand tons. This shows you that in this case that although the effect that we had in the second quarter as we know, we have increased the stock -- the inventories in finished goods, we see a drop by 25% and then we have now a normality rate. And if we compare the inventory with this quarter of the days in inventory of the third quarter of ‘17, which seasonally would be equivalent, we see that they are very much aligned.

Going on to the next slide, this is our indebtedness with interest. Because the exchange rate in this quarter was small, we can see that the debt only varied 50 million because of the exchange fluctuation. On the other hand, our cash has increased by almost BRL600 million because of the operational results and of course, because of working capital.

And on the last slide, this is CapEx for the quarter. We had an increase compared to the previous quarter of 34%, and the trend that we believe will continue for the last quarter is that there will be a pickup as we have seen in the last quarter of last year. And our estimates is that CapEx for the year will be around BRL450 million.

This is the end of our presentation and we are available for questions and answers. Thank you very much for your attention.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Mr. Thiago Lofiego from Bradesco BBI.

Thiago Lofiego

I have two questions. One in terms of the price of Steel. We see that we have hot Steel at 15%. I would like to understand what level do you think will be sustained in terms of the demand level that we’re having now. If you have a tendency or may be expecting a drop in the fall of the prices, if you look at the prices in China, for example, they are falling. And we see that clients are asking for discounts for the fourth. And in terms of price, how are the agreements with the automotive sector? We have an increase of 20%, 30%. But maybe you are not expecting this kind of increase because of the new variables? And the other question is that, looking at the costs of the Steel production, you had a moment that you recovered. What is the perspective in terms of the price of coal and the high exchange rate? What are your expectations?

Sergio Leite

Thiago, I’ll start answering your question on price. The first one, you said on the price, you maybe remember that in the last call, we expected an increase for the next quarter at 10%. This happened -- this was accomplished. And for that time, we said that our parity was negative around 5%. After the increase today, we consider that we are at a -- at 3%, 5%, 10% level, which we believe is reasonable for the market -- the Brazilian market. So our forecast for the first quarter will be -- for the fourth quarter will be to maintain the current price level. That’s the answer to your first question. Your second question related to the automotive industry, we have already announced with actions with major automakers. And today, our best estimate is to have an increase in 2018. They have started discussing and our business is expected to grow and to start with new conditions as of next year in January.

Thiago Lofiego

Okay. Just going back in terms of automakers, you mentioned that the expected increase may be bigger than the increase you have already given in distribution. Looking at the reported figures here, and thinking of the fourth quarter of last year until now, we are maybe thinking of an increase by 20%? I would like to confirm if I understand this correctly.

Sergio Leite

Yes, Thiago, that’s correct.

Alberto Ono

Thiago, this is Alberto. Speaking on the production cost, our expectations for the fourth quarter is that they remain stable.

Our next question comes from Leonardo Correa, BTG Pactual.

Leonardo Correa

My first point for Sergio was considering new investments. We see that Usiminas has many options on the table. You have the increase of Ipatinga to take up the operations in Cubatão, plated steel as well. What are all the analysis? And what is your preference? In your investment plan, I would also like to explore a little bit more the capacity of galvanized sheets. Usiminas operates lower than its capacity. There’s a lot of idle capacity, especially in terms of thick plates, big sheets. So if Usiminas continues to focus in automakers, does Usiminas have room for growth in terms of volumes of galvanized sheets in 2019? These are my first points.

And lastly, maybe this is a bit too mature this question but, in order for me to attempt to understand this better, we are in the view of a transition of government and lots of expectations have been on the press, and some figures in [indiscernible] have said that they will open the economy, they will reduce tariffs. I have not seen anything in terms of the Steel industry but I believe that there is always a lot of questions. You have a sector that is protected in every country, every country is protecting its Steel industry. And how do you see our situation? What does Usiminas think and expect in terms of reducing tariffs and opening up Brazil?

Sergio Leite

Leonardo, good afternoon. Concerning your first question on investments, the important thing is last year, when we presented the second quarter results of 2017 in July, we commented in this teleconference that Usiminas is going back to being a normal company. And because of this, because it was back to normal, was a discussion of long-term planning. And for two or three years, we were not able to plan long-term. Therefore, one year ago, we took up long-term planning again, investments that you mentioned, as the reform of [indiscernible] is an investment, which is mandatory. It is an operation, which is predicted in the furnaces. You also mentioned a new galvanization line, you mentioned, the prior married lines of Cubatão, all of these are projects being studied, being discussed within Usiminas. We will not have short-term decisions. And the decisions that will happen will only be in 2019 and very likely, in the second half. But the important thing, we are addressing all of these topics. We’re studying all of them because they are all based on Usiminas’ long-term planning. We are working with a projection and a plan of at least five years forward. And all these projects that you mentioned and referred to are in our portfolio, so to speak.

In terms of galvanized sheets, we are operating them normally. Electrogalvanization is being increased. Electroplating, we are working in three lines. Hot galvanization, electroplating, in terms of increasing production, and we are prepared to meet the needs of the automakers in this product. And so we are ready for growth in the sector. We had a significant growth in the sector in 2017. We’re having a two digit growth for 2018 and we are therefore prepared to meet the growth that comes and we are increasing our productivity in the long term, a new line will be significant to meet the automakers in terms of long-term needs.

In terms of the country’s outlook of 2019, and I’m speaking as Usiminas and not speaking as President of Brazil, this is Usiminas, I will see -- I’ll tell you our view about how Usiminas, we understand that the country is coming at the end of the cycle, which was very hard on the Brazilian economy. It was a 5-year cycle that half of us have faced very harsh recession, the harshest one in 100 years. We had last recession in 2 years, it’s had very, very little growth, insignificant, 1%. Therefore, this is nothing. It is insufficient growth. So our expectation at Usiminas is that Brazil will come into a new growth cycle, a significant cycle that we have experienced in the 20th century. And this new cycle is important for us to face the several problems that Brazil has. Brazil is a country with a lot of potential but a lot of needs. We have a very high unemployment rate, we have over 12 million unemployed people. If we consider the methodology -- official methodologies. But if we look at underemployment, that’s 25 million people. The country has to pick up in terms of growth and the industry has to lead this comeback. And the industry has dropped from 25 -- the transformation industry dropped from 25% of the GDP to 10%. This is insufficient for a country such as Brazil, which is one of the 10 economies in the world. So our expectation is that, the industry is prioritized and we believe that Brazil is around -- as you mentioned, protectionism, closed countries. Our view is in the sense, through the world, the world is being protective because of Trump. Trump has taken this line of action to find balance in terms of the competition of China and this behavior has reacted -- a reaction was protectionist. Brazil is liberal. We are also liberal. We are in favor of free trade, trade exchanges but in a very balanced way across the world. However, if the world is protectionist, why should Brazil adopt a liberal approach in its commercial relations. So we have to think of all of this. But we have a positive outlook because Brazil does need it and so does the Brazilian people.

Leonardo Correa

Could you open up where galvanization is?

Sergio Leite

We are at the utilization rate, which is full. What we are doing is to increase productivity and for the automaker sector, we have made things go from other sectors to focus on automakers. But we are operating, Leonardo, 3 lines at full capacity.

The next question comes from Mr. Rafael Cunha, Credit Suisse.

Rafael Cunha

If you could clarify a little bit more on costs, especially on talks, we’ve seen the pocket price in dollars dropping and because of the dollar, which is stronger, have you any idea in terms of the cost for the impact for the next year? Do you have a plate price that you may inform us? And in line with this, what is in the outlook for the spread for hot filing and plates in your average performance? I think this would help us a lot.

Sergio Leite

Rafael, the issue of the plate price, this has to do with operations in Cubatão. What we can comment is, as you have said, we are seeing that there is a fall in terms of the international price. It obviously, reflects on the acquisition cost for Usiminas. The real coming stronger will help in this but if the trend is kept or this will show up in the next quarter. But I tend to see that there is the issue of the inventory, and of course, this is gradual. It won’t be a direct impact that will be observed because of the variation of the plates price and exchange rate. But there is a trend that we have noticed and if the trends continue, it will of course impact price, especially the Cubatão products. Another thing, the issue of the spread plates, in our view is it should be at $50. That is historically and operationally is the ideal.

The next question comes from Gustavo Allevato, Banco Santander.

Gustavo Allevato

I have two questions. The first one is about the volume of 1.1 tonnes. If this is part of how much was the lateness in order to normalize the volume? And how should we expect for this in terms of Mining? And my second question has to do with Steel, how much improvement in volume do -- can we consider a repressed demand? Or how much is it in terms of renewing inventory?

Sergio Leite

Gustavo, concerning the volume in exports because of the strike of the truck drivers, we had an impact in the second quarter, which was displaced to the third quarter. So the second quarter, we had imports and ships and in this quarter, we did six ships. For the last quarter, we have four and five. That’s our expectations. And imports will be in 2018 at a volume of 3.5 billion tons.

Next question, Marcos Assumpção, Itaú BBA.

Marcos Assumpção

My first question is in terms of the recovery of demand. Sergio, if we have a scenario, which is a little bit more optimistic in terms of the growth of the GDP, and if this means that we’ll have a stronger industrial productivity, what would be in this context, the best alternative for Usiminas to deal with this demand? It will be around 4.3 million tonnes, what would be the best structure for you in terms to increase capacity in Ipatinga? Or depending on the plate price, would you use Cubatão more? What are the alternatives for Usiminas to increase its production? And second question, this is for Miguel, if you take a talk about the price of Usiminas, how much it increased for distribution and for the industry comparing the end of September and the end of last year so we can have an idea. I think, this will be good for us to know how prices will be negotiated in the automaker industry.

Sergio Leite

Your first question concerning the strategy -- the production strategy to cope with the growth that we do expect Brazil will have in the following years, bear in mind that our installed capacity for laminated is 10 million tonnes. We are operating at 4.5 million a year. That’s one point. The second point, we have two years – two calls ago that considering the equipment that are in operation, we are able to reach a level at plain laminated at 6.5 million, which would be a growth by 50%. And this growth will be good if it happens but I am sure it will not in a short term period. The other aspect concerning the capacity of plates, producing plates. We are operating Ipatinga at full speed, with three high furnaces. It was commented today it will be that there is a project studying alternative strategies for the primary areas in Cubatão. But we are only going to make a decision as of next year and nothing in Cubatão will happen before 2021. So concerning our capacity to meet the needs of the market, we are okay. We have leeway. Obviously, that if the production in Cubatão, we could increase the purchase of plates, both in the internal markets, we have Termium Brazil, which is our main supplier but we can also have [CSP] -- therefore,, we are okay. We can be supplied. Usiminas is prepared for Brazilian -- for Brazil to grow in the next five years. And on your question on distribution and prices, you can see that throughout 2018, it was above 20%. So today, our estimate for adjustments in the automaker industry for 2019. Miguel and for the industry would be similar. But yes, the price operated in the same dynamics due to the agreement that we have and the factors. We have automaker, electrical and industrial and there are time differences in terms of the projects.

The next question in English comes from Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley.

Carlos De Alba

Can you hear me now? The question is on capital goods, the business unit continues to suffer on these last two quarters because of the railway program or contract. Can you tell us, when do you expect this to be over? Or when do you see the situation no longer affecting the results? And once that happens, what is your expectation of a normalized EBITDA level at least in the coming quarters until Brazil recovery reaccelerates? And then does the company have any preliminary outlook towards 2019 Steel and iron volumes as well as CapEx and/or costs?

Sergio Leite

Carlos, your first question concerning the capital goods and Usiminas Mecânica which has presented in this period negative result in terms of EBITDA. We are at a time on Usiminas, that we are looking at the details of the Brazil towards 2019. And for 2019, joining the efforts that we’re doing in Usiminas Mecânica, in order to make it adequate to increase productivity, reduce costs and meet the growth expectations for Brazil, we expect Usiminas Mecânica to go and attain a positive EBITDA by next year.

Carlos De Alba

And in the fourth quarter, we should no longer see the negative impacts on the railway contract?

Sergio Leite

Carlos, on your question of the next quarter, we may have some relative impact in the fourth quarter concerning the negative results of Usiminas Mecânica. Could you please repeat the question in -- your question on Mining, you also had a question on the Mining on 2018 and 2019, wasn’t that right?

Carlos De Alba

No it was not on Mining. It was on any outlook on Steel or Mining volumes for 2019, as well as CapEx, if there is any preliminary budget or forecast?

Sergio Leite

Carlos, on those questions, our expectations for 2019 in Steel, we are exactly at this time, developing the budget. So we don’t have anything to disclose at present. Concerning iron ore, we at Usiminas, we have a return of someone buy a plant that have been approved for next year. So we are working for the production volume for next year, which will affect volume sales, will be higher than the volume of 2018. So we are working on the budget that will be approved by the board at the end of the year and then we will make official disclosures in terms of the figures for next year.

The next question comes from Gabriela Cortez from Banco do Brazil.

Gabriela Cortez

Congratulations on your 56th anniversary. I would like to confirm the volume for sales of iron ore for 2018 is 2.5 million tonnes for Usiminas and 3.5 million tonnes exports, and 2019, this will be higher? And the second question, in terms of the comments that Sergio made, of reforming the furnace in Ipatinga, I understand it’s mandatory and necessary but I would like to know how -- until when can this furnace operate before it’s stopped for the reform?

Sergio Leite

Concerning the figures that you mentioned in 2018, Usiminas buys 2.3 million, 2.5 million tonnes of iron ore of our Mining units and the expectation for 2019, the figures will remain the same. Concerning the internal market, the domestic market, we have more or less the amount that we will see that is attached to the foreign market price we have seen that the prices have affected in the last days. Export, we will expect as said before, the volumes of export for 2018, it will be 3.5 million tonnes. And for next year, we are still discussing the budget but our perspective is that these figures will be higher, yes. So we have to see that we have more room to grow in export. And the products that we have, we are able to have that they are around -- [indiscernible] and aluminum. This is the level that we are going to be able to meet in the import market because we have a high-quality of our product that’s concentrated iron ore, and a direct relation to the profitability.

Tulio Chipoletti

Gabriela, this is Tulio. On your question of high furnace of its useful life, the furnace in normal operation conditions, this -- it has a normal productive life with a production curve. We estimate that it can operate normally and this can be maintained in operation in 2020, until 2021. And then in 2021, we’ll be doing the renovation that has already been forecast for and this will take place in 2021 or 2022.

The next question comes from Marcos Assumpção, Itaú BBA.

Marcos Assumpção

Sergio, I know that you are in a budget period. But could you give us some guidance in terms of CapEx for the next year? This year, CapEx, the guidance, was around BRL500 million and on the pace you are at, may be lower, right? Could you give us some more flavor on this? And the second question maybe to Cristina, we would like to understand the part of revenue per iron ore tonne because when we see that the iron ore price went from $50 the average price to $50 to $62 in the quarter because of the exchange rate, the export price. Could you explain this a little bit to us? Does it have anything to do with quality? Concerning CapEx, a normal index that we understand is sustaining would be around BRL560 million. Of course, that when you are outside sustaining like the new galvanization line, this amount will be higher. But at a normal rate between BRL560 million, BRL600 million is the reasonable figure.

Sergio Leite

Marcos, concerning your question on Mining, the way I -- just as I mentioned,, we are able to produce iron ore, which is high in iron and low in contaminants. And we have rates, alumina 0.5%, and we are able to produce and have a verification because we have a higher iron ore rate, which is 52%, and we have no penalties because of the contaminants. These modifications are done on a case-by-case basis for clients so we have seen that the Mining not only gives us proceeds but it bonafies high-quality products. And this is very good because we are better than China. And that, I think, will continue for the next years.

