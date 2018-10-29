Facebook: Sell The Rallies?

It's been a tough couple of months for value investors piling into Facebook (FB), but this skid in the stock shouldn't come as a surprise. The stock was whipsawing around all year unable to make any real progress, and the heavy selling volume in March was the first sign something was awry. Those chanting that the stock was a screaming buy in the $180s have now been reduced to whispers and have hopefully learned that there are such things as good dips and trap dips. While one can look to add to their position or start new positions on the good dips, one should stand back and wait for real capitulation when it comes to the trap dips. The key is knowing the difference between the two which I attempted to point out in my article "Facebook: More Red Flags" while the stock traded at $171.00, but no one wanted to hear the bear case. With earnings coming up next week, I'm open to the possibility of the stock staging a rally - the trouble is that it's unlikely a rally can do much to help the current technical picture. The stock now has key resistance at $169.00-176.00, and I believe that any sharp rallies will likely get sold into.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In September, I discussed the change in character in Facebook, and why I did not believe the stock was a buy on the dip. The fact that a few analysts were already doing their victory laps proclaiming they caught the bottom after a 4% rally was also a little alarming. I shared the below chart of the nuances in price action on previous tests of the 50-week moving average for Facebook, and how the dip at the time was not passing the smell test. If it looks like a rat and smells like a rat, there's often a good chance it might be a rat. In terms of the dip in Facebook and the lethargic action once it tested the same level for the fifth time in 3 years, the dip smelled like a rat. This often happens when a stock tests an obvious level for the fourth or fifth time in a row as once everyone sees the same pattern, the pattern stops working. This is how the market seems to love to trick everyone because it builds patterns that look brutally obvious in hindsight, but when even the most novice investors start to spot them, it's suddenly too late. We can see this in action in the 'after' picture of the stock shown below, as it's now traded more than 15% below the level at which it was previously bought up quickly.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

The other trouble with Facebook stock is that the 100-day moving average will cross down through the 200-day moving average, which will confirm the current bear market. While we've seen a couple near misses in terms of this happening in both 2015 and 2017, this time it seems as if there's no looking back as it will cross down Tuesday. This is an adverse development for the bulls as bear markets act completely different than bull markets. In a bull market, price will dip 15-20%, find support, and then often charge back to new highs. In a bear market, price will rally 15-20%, run into a brick wall at key support levels, and then retrace most of the move. In the best case in a bear market, price finally finds a bottom and then goes sideways for several months to shake out all the weak hands before a new uptrend begins. In both of these instances, one is either losing time (opportunity cost), money (prices falling), or both.

(Source: TradingView.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the weekly chart of Facebook, we can see there was a solid support band for the stock between $168.00-175.00 which the stock finally fell through in Q3. I would expect that this level will be a tough area to reclaim on future rallies. This is because short-term traders or those with less conviction who bought the dip and have found themselves at a 15-20% loss will likely be glad to cut the position loose at a small loss if presented with the opportunity. This level is shown above by the red shaded area above.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So, what about the fundamentals?

Taking a look at the below table, we can see that the stock still has a decent earnings trend with growth projected for full-year 2018 and 2019. Full-year 2018 EPS is expected to come in at close to $7.20 and full-year 2019 EPS is slated to come in at just below $8.30. While this is great for those quickly glossing over these numbers, the trouble is that we're seeing a strong deceleration in earnings. The company saw strong triple-digit earnings growth for full-year 2016 ($1.29 to $3.49) and followed this up with very strong double-digit earnings growth in 2017 ($3.49 to $6.15). For those 2018 and 2019, the growth rate has fallen off a cliff.

We can also see that the two-quarter average for quarterly EPS growth for Facebook has fallen from 157% in Q3 2016 down to 48% in the most recent quarter. This is a massive decline. There's no debating that these are still impressive growth numbers, but they are not numbers that command a P/E of 30+ in a volatile and sentiment-driven market.

(Source: Microsoft Excel, Zacks.com)

Of course, we all know that every growth company eventually sees their growth trend stagnate as they can't keep up triple-digit EPS growth forever. The trouble is that when a company goes from super-growth (triple-digit EPS and robust double-digit EPS - 80-100%+) to mediocre double-digit EPS (15-25%), they no longer command the same valuation and P/E ratio they used to trade at. I discussed this in length in my September article, but it seemed to fall on deaf ears.

So, what would change my mind?

While earnings have steadily decelerated on a quarterly EPS basis, revenue has actually held up pretty well. The company has seen a single quarter of deceleration in revenue (from 49% growth in Q2 down to 42% in Q3), but overall, it has continued to base out in the 40% area. An uptick in revenue growth would be a welcome sign for the bulls and may help to put a floor under the stock if coupled with a change in trend for quarterly earnings. In terms of quarterly EPS, the bulls are going to want to put up at least 50% quarterly EPS growth, and ideally above 63% to try to paint the picture that the past two quarters of deceleration was an anomaly. A solid quarter with 63%+ would show a minor breakout from the current downtrend in earnings and would also help to put a floor under the stock. I do not believe this scenario would have the stock racing back to all-time highs, but it would likely mute the downside. Ideally, for the bulls, two solid quarters of 50% quarterly EPS growth would be the most reliable metric to suggest that the deceleration in earnings has at least found its floor. The reason I mention two quarters of 50%+ quarterly EPS growth is because a company can often beat in a single quarter, but a single quarter does not change a trend.

Given that Facebook has dropped in nearly a straight line from $188.00 to $145.00, it's entirely possible the stock sees a bounce on earnings. Having said that, I absolutely do not gamble on earnings report and buy right ahead hoping a report goes my way. I also am not terribly interested nor do I make a habit of being long in bear markets. While it's entirely possible the stock could jump on earnings, it's not a move I'm interested in participating in as I'd be trading against the trend. The trouble for the bulls if we do get an earnings pop is that it has much higher odds of being sold into as the stock is now in a confirmed bear market. For this reason, I will consider any rallies that cannot reclaim $177.00 on a weekly close to be noise and simply bounces within a bear market.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the fundamentals for Facebook may seem alluring at the current P/E ratio of 21, a lot has changed since Facebook was in its uptrend several months ago. We are now trading in a more emotionally driven environment, and there are many stocks that are mispriced but are seeing their moves driven mostly by sentiment as volatility has returned. Trying to buy mispriced assets in a bear market for a stock using valuation timing is not the soundest strategy in my opinion. In 2012, Apple was cheap all the way down from $700 to $385 (pre 7/1 split) and suffered a 46% decline from its highs even in a strong overall market. While these buys clearly paid off handsomely over the next three years, those buying at $600 - $620 and even $500 - $520 had to sit through 20-35% draw-downs in their position. In addition, I think it's very generous to compare Facebook to Apple. With Facebook 34% off of its highs, there's no doubt it's cheaper than it was, but cheap can always get cheaper. Bottoms from bear markets are a process that can take many months, and violent rallies within bear markets often end up being bull traps.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Facebook remains broken with lots of work to do, and the stock has continued to weaken since my articles earlier this year. I stated I would be avoiding the stock as it was under distribution (heavy selling volume shown above from September), and the stock has now succumbed to that distribution. The earnings report this week will be the first chance to see if the stock's character has changed and if we can see any follow-through to a rally. Based on the fact that the stock is in a bear market, the odds suggest follow-through isn't likely if a strong bounce does transpire.

Author's Note:

I would love to know what companies you believe are superior long ideas that are underrated. While I do track 3000+ stocks on a daily basis, there are always a few that fly under my radar. My articles get plenty of comments, and I'm always open to new ideas and food for thought. If you like this article and hope to see more like it in the future, check the little thumbs up at the end of the article. In addition, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.