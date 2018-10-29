Capital Southwest: Is It The Next Main Street?

Is Capital Southwest a good investment partner?

In the comment streams of a couple of recent articles about Main Street (MAIN), Capital Southwest (CSWC) was mentioned as a good BDC to invest in. I think Main Street is the best of breed in the BDC space, and while its stock might not always be at a good price, the company is a good investment partner. As such, I use its performance as the standard when looking at any other BDC.

Figure 1 Source: Latest Earnings Presentation

Main street has all the things I, as a dividend growth investor, look to find in a BDC. It has a generally increasing trend in NAV per share. Yes, it isn’t always increasing every quarter, but flat and even downward movement is short lived and new highs quickly achieved. DNII (Distributable Net Investment Income) per share also has an upward trend. This number is somewhat volatile, but generally moves up and is higher than the regular quarterly dividends. While it is not always a bad thing to do so, it’s also a significant positive that MAIN’s dividend has always been covered by DNII and net realized gains.

Figure 2 Source: CSWC Earnings Presentation

Above is the slide that Capital Southwest provides in its earnings presentations that corresponds to the slide from Main. My first impression is that very little history is shown for a company that has been regulated as a BDC since 1988. However, a little research showed that at the end of 2014, Capital Southwest spun off most of its assets and management team into a new company called CSW Industrials (CSWI). So at the start of 2015, Capital Southwest was essentially just a big pile of cash. So in 2015, it paid one final semi-annual dividend from its old structure and then started paying dividends with the new structure on a quarterly basis in 2016.

I am happy to note that NAV has continued to increase even as the regular dividend payments have been made. I also note that the regular dividends have increased each quarter. Because Capital Southwest started in 2016 with a large amount of its assets in cash and not invested, it is to be expected that the company could support a larger dividend as that cash was invested. And in fact, the law actually requires distributions to grow as net income grows. So, while 10 quarters isn’t a terribly long time, the trends for both NAV and regular dividends are what I want to see in a BDC that I would consider investing in.

Next, I want to note the impact of the supplemental dividends paid so far. Two of these have been paid, although management is planning on making such a payment each quarter going forward. With the first 2 supplemental dividend payments, income and net realized gains were less than the regular dividend payment and the supplemental dividend payment. This is why NAV declined. But if you include the results from the quarter prior to the supplemental dividend payment with the results from the quarter they were paid in, the two regular dividend payments plus the supplemental dividend payment did not exceed income and realized net gains, which is why the NAV increased over those 6-month periods.

What can investors expect from supplemental dividends going forward? To maintain its status, a BDC has certain legal requirements for how much it must pay out in dividends. So it doesn’t surprise me that having just recently been mostly cash, that Capital Southwest paid out supplemental dividends much higher than it will be able to support going forward. Here is where I really miss Scott Kennedy not covering this company as he is quite adept at digging into the various sources of income and how they impact both what a company can pay and what it must pay out in dividends. So all we have to go on is that management has committed to paying out $0.10 or so in supplemental dividends each quarter going forward. This is the number I will use later in determining a price to pay for CSWC's stock (and not the latest $0.60 payment).

The YChart above shows the premium or discount to NAV that MAIN and CSWC have traded at over time. The chart starts on March 1, 2016 which is when Capital Southwest declared its first dividend under its new structure. At that point, much of the company’s assets had yet to be invested and few, if any, had shown their potential. So a discount to NAV makes sense. Over the 18 months since then, the company has grown its portfolio and NII and so it also makes sense that the discount to NAV grew smaller until it is now almost gone. In fact, the small discount might make this a good time to buy if NAV continues to grow and management continues to show improved results. CSWC doesn’t trade at the premium that MAIN commands, but then 3 years ago MAIN didn’t either. I consider the shrinkage of the discount to NAV to be a positive factor.

Let’s dig into the 10-Ks?

Figure 3 Source Latest CSWC 10-K

So the first thing to note in this table of assets and liabilities is at the end of 2016 (first year after the spin-off), Capital Southwest still has about a third of its total assets in cash. Cash not earning much, that explains the low dividend. By the end of fiscal 2018, that cash amount dropped more than 90%. So clearly a large part of the dividend growth to date has come from putting cash to use. I think it fair to expect investment income growth to slow going forward as the big cash pile is now mostly gone.

Looking at the yields management is getting on investments over time, it doesn’t look to me like they are investing in either significantly riskier or safer investments. Given the small drop in 2017 and the small increase in 2018, coupled with interest rate increases, it looks to me like they are maybe modestly finding better (more credit worthy) investments. Given that Capital Southwest started over only a few years ago, it makes sense that over time they would be able to attract companies with better risk profiles.

Looking at a similar table on Main Street, we see some differences.

Figure 4 Source MAIN's Latest 10-K

First, we see that the amount of cash Main Street has hasn’t changed by anywhere near the amount that Capital Southwest saw. That’s because Main Street had most of its cash already deployed, a state that Capital Southwest is just reaching. So its growth in investment income didn’t get a boost from putting relatively large amounts of cash to work.

Next up is how much Main Street is earning on its investments. It’s a bit hard to tell because Main Street breaks out LMM (Lower Middle Market) from MM (Middle Market) while Capital Southwest doesn’t, but it looks like that both companies are getting around the same amount of return from the companies they invest in. I think that is a positive sign for Capital Southwest in that it isn’t having to go for riskier companies or offer better terms. At least to me it doesn’t look like they are doing either. I think Main Street is hands down the best BDC, so if Capital Southwest is doing deals that are fairly comparable, that is great for them.

Looking at the debt, while Main Street is rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s, Capital Southwest is currently not rated. According to the latest 10-K, Capital Southwest pays a rate of LIBOR + 3.0% which will go down to LIBOR + 2.75% when its net worth exceeds $325 million. In contrast, Main Street pays a rate of LIBOR + 1.875%. To me, both of those things indicates that Main Street is lower risk, but that Capital Southwest isn’t unacceptably risky.

Further supporting the idea that Capital Southwest is riskier, but not unacceptably so, are the rates on the various notes that both companies have issued. Capital Southwest has an exchange-traded note that has a coupon rate of 5.95% trading under the ticker CSWCL. Main Street between its 3 debt issues pays a rate that averages 4.815%.

At this point, I think the data supports the conclusion that while Capital Southwest is a riskier investment than Main Street (since this applies to almost any BDC that isn’t a big negative), it is also not too risky. With $0.31 a share in net investment income and still plenty of cash for new investments, the $0.29 dividend for CSWC is fairly safe. With management being confident enough to issue a $0.60 supplemental dividend and commit to $0.10 a quarter going forward, I see further evidence that the dividend is safe and likely has room to grow.

What is a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Normally, I look at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), but since Capital Southwest essentially rebooted itself a few years ago, it has not yet requalified for the list.

Currently, CSWC is paying a regular dividend of $0.34 a share. I expect that to increase each quarter for the next year. I will assume that the increase is a penny a share each quarter as I think that is reasonable. I will also use a 10% growth dividend growth rate for the next 5 years. As I did with Main Street, I will assume that the supplemental dividends will continue for 18 months and will be $0.10 a quarter as management has stated is their intention.

At this point, I think an explanation of how and why I chose the terminal dividend growth rates is in order. DDM is based on the idea that the stock of a company is worth the sum of the discounted dividends that the company will pay out over all time. As such, this is the sum of an infinite series. The formula (of the simple one dividend growth rate case) is that the price is equal to the dividend divided by the difference between the discount rate and the terminal dividend growth rate. You can rearrange the terms of that formula so that the yield is equal to the difference between the discount rate and the terminal dividend growth rate.

I use a more complicated formula with several terms. The term that uses the terminal dividend growth rate from my calculator is very similar to the formula for the single growth rate case. I chose a terminal dividend growth rate so that the yield calculation of that term roughly comes out to the current yield. That means that the biggest driver in whether or not the stock is over or under-valued is my expectation of dividend growth over the next 5 years. For a stock like CSWC (and MAIN too for that matter), the terminal dividend growth rate I use is 0%. Rather than thinking that this means the dividend growth will stop, instead I see it as from 5 years out and beyond, the dividend growth rate and the rate of share price appreciation will match up on average.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $34.61. Because Capital Southwest is still young in its present business model, I want a 15% discount for an additional margin of safety. That sets my buy price at $30. Friday’s closing price is $18.62, quite a bit below that.

Let’s next take a look at the buy price I calculated for MAIN back in September. I used the currently declared monthly dividend and took the most recent dividend increase rate as the 5-year dividend growth rate. I also used 18 months of the current supplemental dividends. I did this because I see a recession, which will likely cause the supplemental dividend to be suspended, at least 18 months off.

Taking an extra 5% discount (mainly because I don’t know when or how severe the next recession will be) gave me a buy price of $41. Given Friday’s closing price of $36.12, MAIN is also at a good price relative to the value of its dividends.

Conclusion

Capital Southwest is off to a good start in becoming a top ranked BDC. Since it spun off its industrial investments, it has done a good job at growing its portfolio of debt and equity investments. It has also done a good job of producing the income needed to aggressively increase its dividend. I see the growth continuing even though most of the big cash pile Capital Southwest started with is now invested. Based on the dividend it is paying and the growth that can be expected in that payment, I think a dividend growth investor who has already decided they want to own CSWC will find the current market price quite attractive.

For other dividend growth investors, whether or not Capital Southwest makes sense at this time depends on a number of factors. One consideration is how experienced you are with investing in BDCs. I would not make CSWC my first BDC purchase. It’s just too risky to learn on. Main Street is a far safer investment on which to learn how a BDC operates. And its dividend is quite nice. Any dividend growth investor should look at owning MAIN. For me, MAIN is one of my top 10 holdings and it has done very well for me.

There is no doubt that CSWC is riskier than MAIN. But the higher yield and other factors might make that a good fit for some dividend growth investors. Each investor will have to decide for themselves if the higher reward is worth taking that additional risk, but let me toss out some metrics to help one make that decision.

First is TTM (trailing 12 months) yield. Surprisingly enough, MAIN wins with a 6.48% to 6.18% for CSWC. That is due to the rapid increase in dividend payments from CSWC. Looking at the latest declared payment annualized, you get a yield of 6.48% for MAIN and 7.30% for CSWC which is a better match to my expectations.

For me, I don’t see yield alone as a good metric for value. I want dividend growth included in that as well. That is why I use a metric which measures how well a stock will convert a $1 used to purchase shares into dividends. I do this by taking my buy price and dividing it by the current market price. For MAIN, that means I take my buy price of $41 and divide it by Friday’s closing price of $36.18. That tells me that for every $1 I put into MAIN shares, I get future dividend payments with an NPV of ~$1.13. For CSWC, I take my buy price of $30 and divide it by Friday’s closing price of $18.62. That means for every $1 I put into CSWC shares, I get future dividend payments with an NPV of ~$1.61.

Based on those numbers, I think CSWC offers enough reward for the additional risk. One risk management tactic that I do that I will use when I get the cash to buy CSWC is to limit my position size. Typically, what I will do with higher risk stocks, is start out with only a quarter sized position. So for me, I will slowly accumulate shares of CSWC until I get it to around a value of say $5k. And then just hold and monitor it for a while. After a couple or so of quarters where Capital Southwest meets or exceeds my expectations, I will then start buying more with several stops along the way to make sure the company continues to perform. This means I will likely pay more for the shares, but I would rather pay a bit more for a winner than a bit less for a loser.

