Iron Mountain Offers Attractive Income Despite Melting Ice Cube Concerns

While concerns about North America are likely to persist, these worries are priced into the stock given an 8% yield that it can sustain and grow in coming years.

Last week, Iron Mountain (IRM) reported earnings that on their face seemed in-line with expectations, yet they drove a decline in the stock with shares falling about 6% on Thursday and Friday. Ultimately, it appears that investors are balancing two competing thoughts: the fact that current results are on-par with consensus and worries that the business is a “melting ice cube.” In other words, that it faces secular decline. In this article, I will go through the two arguments so that investors can understand the pros and cons of the stock. Both sides have valid argument, but at these valuations, I think even if the bears are right they are unlikely to enjoy much satisfaction shorting the stock.

Iron Mountain generated EPS of $0.27, a penny ahead of expectations while revenue of $1.06 billion (up 10% year on year) was in-line with consensus. EBITDA was up 15% on a constant dollar basis to $364 million. Now as a REIT, investors focus on adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Per share, AFFO was up 8% at $0.80. It should be noted company AFFO of $228 million was up 13.7%. However, IRM issues equity to fund growth projects, given it pays out most cash flow via dividends. This increase in the share count consumed about 5.7% of the business’s growth. This reliance on equity issuance is something to be aware of as a falling stock price makes it more difficult for the company to do accretive acquisitions, forcing it to slow its future growth. This was a phenomenon we saw in the MLP space in 2015-2017 as lower share prices forced dividend cuts, lower cap-ex, or acquisitions.

Now to an extent, IRM can shift its cap-ex funding from the equity market to the debt market. However, leverage is at 5.6x, while the company wants to bring leverage down to 5x over the next two years, and with the potential for interest rates to continue rising, relying more on debt funding may not be economically wise. So, if the stock continues to underperform, that will make future expansions less accretive than they otherwise would have been, and at some point, management may need to decide to postpone some expansions. Now, IRM is already forecasting slowing its share count growth to about 2% per year over the next two years, so the share price is likely a manageable risk.

Additionally, IRM raised its guidance for the year with revenue expected to rise 9-11% from 7-9% while AFFO growth will be 13-16%, from 5-13%. That translates to full year AFFO of about $860 million or about $3 per share. Thanks to this, IRM raised its dividend by 4% to $0.611. That implies an AFFO payout ratio of a bit under 80% in 2018, which suggests, that all else equal, this dividend is sustainable. IRM yields 8% as of Friday’s close and trades about 10.2x AFFO, which suggests there is some skepticism about the ability of IRM to grow its dividend over time.

Yet, Iron Mountain continues to forecast growth through 2020, which should lead to dividend growth of 4% per year, supported by 11% per year AFFO growth and 7% revenue growth. The scaling of its business in emerging markets as well as ancillary services and data center business should help AFFO grow faster than the topline. Alongside this, leverage should moderate to a more comfortable 5x. So, IRM has a current 8% dividend yield that will rise to at least 8.3% in 2020 at this share price, suggesting a solid cash return for investors. If IRM can deliver on dividend growth while also offering such a high current yield, IRM would look like an attractive stock for income-oriented investors, so why is the stock so low?

I think it fundamentally comes to down to the worry that Iron Mountain is a melting ice cube. Intuitively, it makes sense that a document storage business would face this concern given we all use paper documents less in our lives than we did 20 years ago. In Q3, global volume growth was down 0.1%, though it’s worth noting that pricing remains a tailwind, so revenue can likely continue to rise even if volume growth is down 1-1.5%. As you can see from the below chart, lost volume in developed markets has actually been stable since Q2 2017 at about 7%, but gross new organic volume growth has slowed from about 6.5-7% towards 5-5.5%. The question is whether IRM can keep volume growth stable, or if further declines are inevitable. Here, it is worth noting that Europe has new data governance laws. While the implementation of new regulations may have caused businesses to pause to understand implications, these new rules should result in more documents being stored for longer, a positive for IRM’s business.

Equally, while growth has slowed in developed markets, emerging markets have shown resilient growth. They now account for about 18% of the company’s business. Similarly, IRM has expanded into data centers, which account for 8% of IRM’s EBITDA and are growing double digits. The entrance into data centers also helps IRM offer holistic solutions for customers who increasingly are seeking hybrid solutions for their data security. In other words, while largely saving information digitally, they want to retain some paper records, given concerns about hacking, data loss, and regulatory requirements. IRM can now be a one-stop shop for these needs.

Given the declining volume trends in developed markets, there is an argument to be made IRM’s North American paper storage business is akin to a “melting ice cube.” However, IRM’s other businesses are generating growth, and they are becoming a bigger share of IRM’s business. While currently 26% of IRM’s EBITDA, by the end of 2020 given their superior growth rates, they should pass 30% of IRM’s EBITDA.

On the melting ice cube issue, I also think it is important to remember the underlying stability of the business. Given regulatory requirements and inertia, boxes stored with IRM tend to remain stored there for a long period of time. In core developed markets, IRM retains 80% of its boxes for over 7 years, and half of its boxes remain in storage for over 15 years. This is critical information for investors who worry that digitization puts IRM’s business in risk. IRM’s business has an annuity-like feature, where today’s business creates a long tail of future cash flow.

In other words, even if IRM cannot return developed world volume to growth, the business will “melt” in a very measured fashion, churning out significant cash flow, and giving IRM’s new businesses ample time to grow. Overall, I don’t view IRM’s entire business as a melting ice cube as growth businesses should be able to make up for declines in North America and propel modestly rising cash flow, in keeping with management’s long term 2020 guidance. With an 8% dividend yield, I think investors are being more than compensated for the decline in North America while regulatory-driven strength in Europe and growth in IRM’s ancillary business pose upside risk to medium term cash flow potential. Barring an upturn in developed markets, I suspect shares are likely to remain in the low-$30’s, given melting ice cube concerns. However, IRM is a good buy for investors seeking income generation as it pays an 8% yield, and it can increase the payout as ancillary businesses drive some growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.