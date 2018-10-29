The Best Way To Avoid Massive Underperformance

If you are reading this, you are likely an "active" investment manager

That's right. Of course, by "active" we mean that the investors reading this post likely purchase investments in an attempt to beat the market over time. Or to generate returns or risk profiles that are different than the market. The vast majority of investors are active in one way or another, as you will perform differently than the market if you own stocks in a different proportion than the overall market. The proportion of stocks in the market is ranked by market capitalization. "Market cap" as it's commonly referred to is basically the value of the business if you bought all of the shares at a given price. As we all know, if you buy the market, you will get the market's rate of return. However, if you purchase just the FANG stocks, for example, or exclude an entire sector of the market such as industrials, then your performance will likely be more or less than the market. At times, this performance drag can be drastic whether in a good or bad way. The risk is that over time, investors can completely miss out on a top performing area of the market, and it is more than likely that over many years that several new areas of the market will be missed or noticed too late. It is just not practical for an individual investor to know about every investment opportunity at once and to constantly research and track them. So what do we recommend that investors do in order to continue to pick investments well but not to miss out on market returns?

Active indexing

The Vanguard Group has written consistently for their external financial advisor and institutional clients about the risks of primarily allocating client funds to active managers. Goals vary and every investor should be treated uniquely by their financial advisor regardless of how many clients they have or how much risk their clients are willing to take. Often what happens is when an advisor buys active funds for a client, the advisor will frequently sell funds that perform poorly relative to peers in order to show the client that they are being "diligent". This type of approach actually increases risk and is counterintuitive since active managers should be judged over long periods of time. This lesson also applies to investors who sell their bad investments right away when they start to decline. It's always important to ask, am I trading or am I investing? Per the graph below, Vanguard calculated the dispersion of active returns with Morningstar data and the results are drastic and unfortunately not surprising. The distribution of portfolios skews to the left. The portfolios that underperform do so to a much larger degree than the portfolios that outperform. The simple reason has more to do with expensive adviser fees which on average are over 100 bps.

Source: Vanguard.com

Investment options

It is important to pick an investment vehicle that is the best option for the investor as it is expensive in the long run to change. As fees and barriers have come down, it has become inexpensive to buy and sell securities with regards to transaction costs and tighter bid ask spreads. However, there is still the issue of capital gains taxes. For example, if you decided in the future to sell the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) to purchase the Vanguard 500 Index fund (VOO), you would have to pay capital gains tax on the profits made in a taxable account. This alone can offset any of the benefits associated with lower fees, greater liquidity, or any other benefits that may arise in either product over time. We recommend that investors pick their product well and always keep the tax bill in mind when considering a switch. We like the Vanguard product better because of Vanguard's unique structure where investors in Vanguard funds are owners of Vanguard, whereas BlackRock must make a profit for their own shareholders as well as manage client money for a profit. This makes conflicts of interest in the money management business.

Our Recommendation

For investors who want to research and select individual investments and manage their portfolio in the pursuit of alpha, we think that you should. Active management can work because we have seen time and time again that the most skilled managers can add alpha before fees and transaction costs. Therefore, we believe that individual investors can have positive excess returns as well if they minimize transaction costs while building their active skill set. Where we have seen the most active managers go wrong is with focusing too much on individual stocks and not enough on the overall performance of the market. This happens at firms of all sizes and definitely happens to individual investors. We think by building your active bets on top of a core index position such as VOO for equities, you can automate some of the portfolio management processes by ensuring that your portfolio performs in a similar way to the overall market. For most investors, depending on their overall goals, VOO should not be less than 50% of the domestic equity portion of a portfolio and in our view should be closer to 75%. This prudence with diversification will give investors time to let their investment picks play out while avoiding drastic underperformance over time. For those investing for retirement, this is even more important as individual stocks are unpredictable over shorter periods of time. For investors who have a portfolio of individual stocks, look to add VOO as an efficient portfolio diversification tool.

