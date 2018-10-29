Watts Water Weathers Tariff Trouble

On November 5th before the market opens, Watts Water Technologies (WTS) will report its third quarter earnings report for 2018. The industrial goods company manufactures products and systems for plumbing and water flow management. Shares of WTS have been in free fall since the beginning of August when traders parsed earnings gains. Currently, the stock trades around $69, just $3 off the bottom of its 52-week range. While it seems likely that the current sell-off has caused the move downwards, a positive fundamental change could do well to help find support if sentiment reverses.

WTS was a victim of a poor run of form in their earnings reports of 2015 and 2016. The company reported negative year-over-year revenue growth for seven straight quarters before finally posting a positive rate of growth in the first quarter of 2017. WTS is now posting high single digit revenue growth. In fact, in the last four quarters, WTS earnings beat Wall Street estimates of EPS and revenue every time. The optimism in the fundamental reversal of the company about a year ago has been overcome by general market sentiment that has traders in sell-off mode.

Last quarter, WTS posted its highest earnings per share number of all time, growing 27% to $1.05 a share. Sales, while not at an all-time high, grew 8% topping $400 million for the first time. The solid 5.1% of organic sales growth was supported by a 2.7% favorable foreign exchange change. Overall, the performance was in line with how management “anticipated” as noted by CEO Robert Pagano in the second quarter conference call as he addressed market conditions within in the industry and in the general economy.

One of the concerns produced by the market conditions is the threat of rising costs from inflation and tariffs. Pagano mentioned “prices increases that went into effect at the beginning of July” in the previous conference call which he believed “the market will accept.” WTS leaders are not the only ones looking to keep margins from falling by increasing prices, as 3M, Caterpillar, and United Technologies were all forced to subvert to the strategy, so his maneuvers should be expected by the market and have expected effects. In the end, WTS not only preserved its profitability but grew it by 3 basis points in the second quarter, from 12.5% to 12.8%. This is a significant victory for a small multinational company in a complex macroeconomic environment.

However, this environment, ridden with trade tensions, can be dangerous for companies with a diverse geographic portfolio. While this applies to WTS’s operations, which touch the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA), its solid foothold in the U.S. market leaves it less exposed. WTS’s Americas segment, which is U.S. heavy, posted operating income growth of 15.8% while the Europe and APMEA were only flat. CEO Pagano sees the U.S. “repair and replacement market seeing continued growth” based on comments in the conference call citing solid economic indicators in the non-residential and residential markets. In addition to good prospects in the U.S., WTS’s outlook for the second half of 2018 suggests a reversal in markets abroad with sales estimates in Europe between 0-1% and in APMEA 7-9%.

One thing that investors will have to watch as WTS attempts to navigate the tricky macroeconomic environment is its cash management. Pagano confirmed his desire to “continue to invest more for the future” in the second quarter conference call where he announced an increase in “expected full year investment spending to $13 million.” Cash flow, though, is tight. WTS produced only $1.5 million in cash from operative activities in the first half of 2018. This was overcome by $16.8 million of investment and $133.2 million of long-term debt payments resulting in a $137.6 million reduction in cash. If the company doesn’t consistently generate cash in the coming quarters, it may find itself overwhelmed by $383 million of long-term debt. An economic slowdown in the future could give investors a reason to be pessimistic in WTS trading.

As an industrial, WTS reaped the benefits of an expansive U.S. economic environment from low interest rates and the tax break. With the sell-off materializing in October and a contractionary landscape looming, the company could face some uncertainty as an industrial and a small cap stock. WTS management will have to reassure investors that the market landscape will continue to be favorable to the company, and the company will outperform the industry. Traders should avoid buying before earnings as any bullish indicators would come from the conference call (like positive guidance). If a bullish move in industrials materializes, WTS could be a good reversal pick as it appears oversold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.