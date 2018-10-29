Baidu: Buy China-Induced Weakness

The stock remains exceptionally cheap in the large-cap technology sector as margins rebound with the exit of transaction-related businesses.

The Chinese company has growth opportunities outside internet search in voice assistants and self-driving cars, among others.

The general weakness in Chinese tech stocks provides a substantial opportunity for a stock like Baidu (BIDU). The internet search leader in China has in-roads to new technologies and the Chinese economy is still transitioning online while the economy is growing at one of the fastest rates in the world. My investment research continues to support buying weakness in the stock, especially on irrational fears related to Google (GOOG, GOOGL) entering the Chinese internet search market.

Image Source: Baidu website

Chinese Weakness

The Chinese stock market has been exceptionally weak this year including initial trading on Monday. The Shanghai Index is down over 1,000 points from the highs in January so far this year due to trade wars with the U.S. and weakening economic data. Though most don't believe the reported Chinese numbers and fear the decelerating growth, China still reported 6.5% GDP growth in the last quarter.

Baidu is down with the general weakness in the large-cap Chinese tech sector. Both Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Tencent Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY) have seen major losses this year with Tencent actually down nearly double that of the ~20% loss of Baidu.

BIDU data by YCharts

The interesting point here is that Baidu has traded weak with the general market for Chinese tech stocks. The fear from Google attempting to enter the market has been kept in perspective that the Communist government isn't going to let Google take over the highly profitable sector.

More Than Search

Baidu is the Google of China in a lot of ways. The company has an autonomous vehicle unit and is leading in voice search with a focus on AI.

In June alone, the voice-assisted software called DuerOS handled more than 400 million queries. By August, the conversational AI platform had reached an install base of 100 million devices due to a list of more than 200 partners.

The most important part of the story is that Baidu has shifted into high margin software businesses to build onto the search business while getting out of all of the money-losing transaction business units. For this reason, margins and EPS are soaring. Baidu Core had an incredible Q2 operating margin of 39% when excluding the 14 percentage point hit from iQIYI (IQ).

Another part of the story is to understand that even Google went through several periods where growth took a big hit. The company has not consistently seen 25% revenue growth that's probably the perception in the market.

Baidu has run into those revenue growth issues such as the regulator disruption to revenues in 2017. The company continues to innovate in a similar manner to Google so investors need to always focus on the long term in this story.

The self-driving car initiative with the Chinese government has Baidu on the path to control the largest auto market in the world. For these reasons, Baidu should trade at a premium to the slower growing Alphabet. The stock only trades at ~16x 2019 EPS estimates of $11.50.

One needs to take into consideration that the self-driving division of Alphabet, Waymo, has obtained market valuations in the $100 billion range (via Business Insider). The whole Baidu that includes search, DuerOS, Apollo and a large position in iQIYI is only valued at about $66 billion now while the Chinese auto market is the largest in the world.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the Chinese search leader is positioned to dominate the search market and future business opportunities in China. The stock is far too cheap to fall into these trade war induced fears. Buy the weakness.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.