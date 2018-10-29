Will Amazon's Fourth Quarter Have Moderate Revenue And High Earnings?

Chart Finbox.io

Amazon (AMZN) fourth quarter revenue growth will be mediocre but its income growth will be spectacular. It will be much like the third quarter. Amazon is slowing down, but it is also becoming more profitable and it has a large amount of profitable growth ahead. Amazon share price is so high that the scale lacks the digit 1. The October 25 price is $1,642 per share. The December guidance for revenue appears conservative. Amazon earned operating income of 6.6%, which is a level far above their historical performance. In the past month, the stock has dropped 18%. It is a buy.

Current year's growth

The table below illustrates the year over year change of the three segments of the business. The first segment is Amazon Web Services (AWS). Revenue of this business grew 46% to $6.7 billion. Operating income grew 77% to $2.1 billion. The operating margin is 31%, which is an increase of 5.6 percentage points. AWS revenue growth is the highest in Amazon. It sells services to third parties selling on Amazon. It also has been selling to other businesses and consumers. It is a highly profitable 12% of revenue.

North America is 60% of the business and it is growing revenue at 35%. Net income grew by 17 times. The margin grew from 0.4% to 5.9%. Whole Foods has been in each quarter since the third quarter of 2017. Amazon raised the fees for prime shipping, which provided a strong boost. International is 28% and growing at 13%. Its operating loss was cut to 2.5% of revenue.

Amazon added fewer resources and people. They increased personnel in 2018 by 13% compared to 38% last year. Some of this is due to warehouse automation. Using robots in the warehouse allows Amazon to ship twice as much per square foot. Management says that the warehouse infrastructure is in excellent shape for the holidays.

Capital Spending Slow Down

By slowing down the growth of the system, Amazon increased the profitability of each segment by 4 to 6 percentage points of revenue. In 2018, equipment purchases and capital leases plus principle repayment were roughly flat at $21 billion per quarter while operating cash flow was increasing. The result turned positive in the second quarter and produced $5 billion in the third quarter. Amazon has gone through periods of tightening and this could be another one.

Revenue Growth

Amazon has changed accounting policy for prime subscriptions that will reduce fourth quarter revenue by $300 million and raise the other three quarters by the same amount. In addition, the fourth quarter faces an 80 basis point headwind. Therefore, reasons exist to be cautious about the fourth quarter. Last year's growth from third to fourth quarter was approximately one third, which would produce a fourth quarter of $75 billion compared to $72.5 to $66.5. The $75 billion is higher but not that much above the $72.5 billion. The problem with revenue is the low growth of international at 13% for 28% of the business.

Operating Income

Higher income is usually a surprise at Amazon. This is not something they forecast. The guidance is equal to Q4 of 2017, which is $2.1 billion up to $3.6 billion. That is less than Q3 at $3.7 billion. Last year fourth quarter sales were 30% above the third. Multiplying the third quarter operating income as a percent of revenue yields operating income of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion. This is compared to the guidance of $2.1 billion to $3.6 billion.

Will the fourth quarter operating margins be the same as the third? They will be at AWS, which provides half the operating margin. North America will sell more toys and other holiday merchandise whose margins can vary. The advantage of fourth quarter promotions may be greatest in international, which is 28% of revenue. The big issue though is volume. More goods through the system should produce higher operating income.

Trends

Long-term trend is the growing importance of third-party sellers on the Amazon site. The normal year will see the third-party sellers increase 3% which increases AWS fees but lowers Amazon revenue. Amazon is moving to more services such as Amazon Business. In the third quarter, services were 40% of revenue. The operating margins of serves tend to be more stable.

Conclusions

The Amazon shareholder is looking for high growth over profits. Amazon is no longer structured to get 40% a year growth. Amazon will continue to stretch for growth and it appears to have the opportunity internationally. However, in the fourth quarter, it will generate operating income most likely in excess of $4 billion, which makes it a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.