Even More Stores To Close - Sears Bankruptcy Update

The lawyer for Sears asserted in court that their liquidity is currently better than expected.

More Sears and Kmart store closings could be announced by November 1 as part of the “Secondary Store Rationalization”, which could also mean additional store leases will be rejected by Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ). More vendors, including a filing by Whirlpool (WHR) (docket 326), for the reclamation of their goods. I attended the October 25 hearing in White Plains and provide some details below.

Second Round of Store Closings

According to the DIP loan agreement (docket 7 page 33 of 307), Sears has developed a “Go Forward Plan” that includes plans to close stores under the “Initial Store Rationalization” and close additional stores under a second round. (Secondary Store Rationalization). When Sears filed for bankruptcy they announced 142 stores would close. As the DIP agreement states:

“No later than November 1, 2018, the Debtors will file a notice, pursuant to the GOB Procedures, to commence a second round of store rationalizations in accordance with the Store Footprint Plan.”

It goes on to state, they “will file a motion no later than November 20, 2018 and will obtain an order from the Bankruptcy Court no later than December 15, 2018 authorizing the rejection of any leases associated with stores included in the Secondary Store Rationalization.”

I was expecting Judge Drain would ask about the second round store closings at the October 25 hearing, but there was no discussion about this in open court. I was hoping to get some indication about the number of additional closings-if any. There were 687 stores at the time of the filing and CFO, Mr. Reicker, stated (docket 3) that 400 stores were EBITDA positive. That could seem to indicate that about 145 or more stores could close in the second round. (687-142=545; 545-400=145).

Eddie Lampert/ESL would bid on remaining “Go Forward” stores in his proposed stalking horse bid. It is unclear if there would be a third round of store closings for those that are not included in his select group of "Go Forward" stores.

October 25 Hearing

I attended the hearing in White Plains that gave interim approval to store closings and liquidation. There were a few key points said in court, but it was interesting to note a few critical issues were never talked about.

The opening statement by Ray Schrock of Weil Gotshal (representing Sears Holdings-not Lampert) that the reason why they are being able delay the finalization of the additional $300 million Jr DIP loans was that liquidity was currently better than expected during the first week or so after filing for bankruptcy. More than a few of us in the courtroom rolled our eyes after that comment. One has to wonder if the expectations were set artificially low so that a positive statement could be made in court to reassure nervous vendors.

A lawyer from Akin Gump, the firm that was recently selected to represent to official committee of unsecured creditors, stated that he expects full cooperation from various parties, including ESL, in their expected investigation.

The order for liquidation of stores included a number of restrictions, including that all sales are final except for the return of defective goods which must be completed within 21 days (the judge changed from 7 days). Gift cards would be honored. Goods can’t be returned to other stores. These restrictions could make some customers very unhappy after Christmas when they are not able to return items and it could make some customers reluctant to buy in the first place.

There was no talk in open court about the filed demands for reclamation of goods and how this relates to the potential of these goods being liquidated in the closing stores. Nor was there any mention about the second round of closings. I am not sure why Judge Drain did not raise these issues.

Final thought on the hearing-Judge Drain. He may be in over his head here. During the hearing he made the comment that in a prior case he did not know what "shrinkaage" meant when it came up and during this hearing he was confused by "cash short/over". These are very common retail selling terms. I think Lampert's lawyers "shopped for a venue" to file for Ch.11 so that he would have an easier time winning contested issues.

Timeline Milestones From the DIP Agreement

January 14 Court approves procedure for stalking horse bid on stores

February 8 Close sale on Go Forward Stores

February 18 Reorganization plan filed

March 25 Hearing to approve disclosure statement

April 29 Confirmation hearing

May 14 Plan becomes effective

Official Committees

Official committees are important because the interested parties do not pay the expensive legal and financial advisor fees. These are paid from the bankruptcy estate. The U.S. Trustee appointed an official unsecured creditor committee with 9 diversified members (docket 276). With a diversified membership it is less likely one type of unsecured creditor will control the committee's agenda/focus. The committee has retained FTI Consulting as an advisor.

Requests have been made with a the U.S. Trustee to appoint an official unaffiliated equity committee. A decision has not been made yet as I understand it. Usually rejections are not filed with the court but are sent directly to those who requested the appointment. Without an official equity committee SHLD shareholders will have to depend upon the official unsecured creditors committee to assert their mutual issues in court.

More Vendors Are Demanding Reclamation of Goods

More vendors are demanding reclamation of their goods since I wrote an article about this critical issue last week. A key reclamation demand was made by Whirlpool on October 25. It is not known the amount/number of items demanded by Whirlpool to be returned because that was contained in a secure attachment.

Vendors so far have just filed demands for reclamation of goods. From my communications with lawyers, I expect objections will be filed regarding the final order for the DIP and store closings. Part of the collateral for DIP is inventory. They will object to having the goods under the reclamation demand being included in that inventory. Those that have goods being sold in the liquidating stores are expected to object to having their goods being liquidated. These vendors need to use motions already on the hearing agenda to get their concerns considered by the judge.

Conclusion

The stock price for SHLD continues to be on a roller coaster and I expect that to continue as documents are filed and comments are made in court. It is, therefore, critical for investors to monitor filings. I still think that Sears will have to liquidate-the sooner the better.

Usually the utility hearings are mundane, but this one on November 1 could be important because of the comments by lawyers about the status of the case in the beginning of the hearing. There could also be questions raised because of any announcement of additional store closings. As with all these hearings, investors need to follow them and understand how they impact their Sears Holding's investments.

