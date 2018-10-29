Ebix: Not The Growth That You Can Believe In

Ebix is a roll-up that uses debt to fund its "growth", so the quality of its growth is very low.

The company's operating cash flows did not follow the pattern of its income statements. In fact, there was almost no growth in operating cash flows for the past six years.

Ebix has been growing its revenue, net income, and earnings per share over the past few years. However, in my opinion, there are quite a few red flags that make.

Introduction

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) is a company that provides on-demand services for insurance, financial, and healthcare industries (mostly for exchanges, as known as marketplaces). The services include order-entry platforms, quoting engines, risk administration tools, loss reporting compliance, data transformation solutions, and various other front-end and back-end systems. While the root of Ebix was to provide services to other businesses (mainly the insurance industry), and thus possessing a respectable economic moat, starting in 2017, EBIX expanded its businesses to all other financial services, including remittance, travel booking, digital payments, and forex. The move was done by making a series of big acquisitions, such as Via, ItzCash, and a few other remittance service providers.

Great performance on the surface

Ebix's operating performance of the past few years have been pretty impressive if you look at the company's income statements:

(Source: Ebix's 10-k filings)

From 2011 to 2017, Ebix's revenue had a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 13.64% and its earnings per share had a CAGR of 10.41%. That is not bad at all.

As mentioned in the introduction section, Ebix's core business was to provide front-end and back-end services to the insurance and healthcare industries, which allowed Ebix to earn stable recurring fees. Stable is a double-edged sword, though. While it forms an economic moat that prevents Ebix from losing businesses, it also acts as an obstacle for Ebix to gain market shares. Companies in the insurance and healthcare industries are reluctant to switch their existing service providers. So, how did Ebix beat the odds?

Growth by acquisitions

How could Ebix achieve such a great and consistent growth? Well, what is easier than simply buying it? The company CEO, Robin Raina, employed a strategy of using acquisitions to gain market share. Making bolt-on acquisitions is a quick way for the company to consolidate the industry by eliminating competition and grow its revenue. The company's 2017 10-K clearly states the use of this strategy:

The Company views business acquisitions as an integral part of the Company's growth strategy, an efficient way to further expand its reach, and an effective utilization of the operating cash generated from the Company's business[...]Any acquisition made by Ebix typically will fall into one of two different categories: one, wherein the acquired company has products and/or services that are competitive to our existing products and services; and two, wherein the acquired company's products and services are a complement to and an extension of our existing products and services.

In fact, an Ebix's newly created brand called EbixCash, which is believed to be the growth engine of Ebix, was created out of combining several of its acquisitions together. All of the acquisitions were acquired in 2017: Via, Paul Merchants, MTSS Business of Wall Street, YouFirst, beBetter, and the biggest among them, ItzCash (an 80% stake).

However, there is no free lunch in acquisitions. a company generally needs to pay up quite a bit to "buy growth". For example, Ebix acquired ItzCash after the Indian government banned the use of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Everybody knew at that time the e-wallets and digital payments market in India will boom, so Ebix could not possibly get a bargain in acquiring Itzcash. In fact, Ebix paid dearly for it. The purchase price was $120 million for an 80% stake in ItzCash.

Why do I believe ItzCash was not worth the price? In 2017, ItzCash had Rs 250 Crore (about $35 million USD) in revenue (source), so the purchase price was at over four times ItzCash revenue. While I agree that ItzCash's 40% revenue growth in 2017 was impressive, it was mostly because of the new Indian government policy on paper currency. Such a high growth rate is not sustainable. In addition, ItzCash just turned profitable (and thus barely earned any profits) in 2017, twelve years after being found in 2005. It is obvious that Ebix paid a lot on ItzCash with minuscule profit or cash flow in return.

I also want to point out that the quality of the revenues that Ebix got from its acquisitions was poor, as evidenced by the consistent deteriorating of Ebix's gross margin and operating margin:

(Source: calculated from Ebix's 10-k filings)

Something doesn't add up

CEO Robin Raina claimed that Ebix had been buying cash-generating companies, so the acquisitions were worth it. He also claimed that Ebix's appetite on acquisitions increases as it generates more cash flow with the newly acquired cash-generating businesses. That sounds reasonable until I dug into the company's cash flow statements:

(Source: Ebix's 10-k filings)

If you take the 3-year average of the operating cash flow for the year 2011 to 2013, and compare it with the 3-year average for the year 2015 to 2017, you will find that they are almost identical at $67 million and $69 million respectively. That means, despite spending a hefty sum in acquisitions for the past few years, Ebix's cash-generating capacity, adjusted for inflation, did not increase.

What got increased was debt. As you can see below, the net debt levels of the company increased rapidly over the past six years:

(Source: Ebix's 10-k filings)

The debt level of Ebix is something to keep in mind when one thinks about its future growth. Having four times net debt to operating cash flow does not allow Ebix to raise that much debt to fund its acquisitions in the future.

The inconsistency between net income and operating cash flow can be mostly explained by the cash outflows in accounts receivable and provision for deferred taxes. Because the accounts receivable was growing faster than the revenue, and the receivables turnover ratio (higher the better) was trending lower, which is not a good sign for a company that supposes to earn reliable and stable recurring fees from its clients:

(Source: Ebix's 10-k filings, receivables turnover ratio calculated by my own)

Notice that It is unusual to see a company having cash outflows in the deferred tax asset account for so many years, because most companies defer their tax and incur deferred tax liability instead. The recurring nature of these outflows impaired the quality of Ebix's earnings reported. Did Ebix really earn as much as it claimed? Or was it being exaggerated?

Speaking of taxes, it is interesting to see that in Ebix's income statements, the effective tax rates were very low, or, I should say, absurdly low:

(Source: Ebix's 10-k filings)

The company's two largest geographical segments in terms of revenues are the United States and India. Both countries have corporate tax rates at over 30%. So how could Ebix report such a low effective tax rate? The company gives an answer in its 10-K:

Beginning in 2009, we were granted a 100% tax holiday for certain of our Indian operations, which was in effect until March 31, 2014 and March 31, 2015 for some of our locations and continues until March 31, 2020 for other locations. When these tax holidays expire, these locations become taxable at 50% of the normal effective corporate tax rate of 34.61% for an additional 5 years. The impact of this tax holiday decreased our non-US income tax expense by $2.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share, and $13.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted share for 2017 and 2016, respectively.

And of course, given a tax holiday in India, Ebix was able to shift most of its pre-tax income to India and the city that has zero corporate tax rate, Dubai. Look at how Ebix characterized its pre-tax income across different geographical locations in 2017 and 2016:

(Source: Ebix's 2017 10-k)

(Source: Ebix's 2016 10-k)

It is funny that Ebix was even able to book pre-tax losses in the United States. How could Ebix do that? I don't know. Especially when one looks at the revenues of its segments by geographic locations; it is hard to keep a straight face:

(Source: Ebix's 10-k filings)

I am not a CPA, and I definitely don't know taxes as much as Robin Raina does. I am not sure why Ebix could arrange its pre-tax incomes like this to lower its effective tax rates on the income statements, then consistently incurred cash outflows for its deferred tax asset every year. It just doesn't look right. One thing that is certain, though: because of the ending of the tax holiday in India, Ebix's effective tax rate will go up a lot in 2020, and even higher starting from 2025. That will hopefully reveal the true earnings of Ebix. Of course, maybe Ebix will be able to shift all its pre-tax income to Dubai by then!

Low R&D spending

With the growing data integration and the electronic payments handled by Ebix given its increasing presence in the digital payments space, one would assume the company is growing its IT department to scale its infrastructure and enhance its IT security. That is not the case, nevertheless. As you can see below, Ebix kept its R&D expenses low for many years:

(Source: Ebix's 10-k filings)

This tells me that Ebix simply employed a roll-up strategy that acquires multiple smaller companies in the same industry to consolidate them into a large company. In the process, Ebix tried to achieve synergy by cutting marketing and R&D expenses. We have seen this strategy from Valeant before, and it did not end well. When you put multiple companies together without giving the resources for them to continue on what they did well, their values erode over time. The flat growth of Ebix's cash flows shows that the acquisitions did not really grow the company in a healthy way.

Ebix is Robin Raina, or Robin Raina is Ebix

Ebix's CEO, Robin Raina, definitely stands out from other executives, especially in compensations:

(Source: Ebix's 2018 proxy statement)

CEO Robin has a cash salary that is ten times as what the next highest executive, James Senge, Sr., has. It speaks a lot about Robin's leadership! In the past company earnings calls, only Robin and the CFO, Sean Donaghy, showed up. This leading style imposes a key man risk to the company. To invest in Ebix, Investors need to believe in Robin running different segments of the company servicing different industries, doing due diligence and having a vision of what to do with the acquisitions, and most importantly, monitoring the accounting of the company. That is a lot to ask for a CEO of an international company.

Interestingly, Ebix's sec filings page on its investor relations website does not have links to the company's proxy statements. It is telling.

Conclusion

With the low-interest rate environment for the past few years, Ebix smartly used debt to fund its empire building. Its top and bottom lines both increased nicely. However, the company is not generating more cash than before. Ebix's acquisitions caused the company to accumulate more and more debt without growing its debt-servicing capacity. Having most funds used for acquisitions, Ebix could not reinvest in its core businesses to ensure organic growth in the future. Given how big the CEO, Robin Raina, is in the company, I believe Ebix will stay on this acquisition track that weakens its core business day after day for the foreseeable future.

As the time being, the interest rate is going up. It will get more and more costly for Ebix to fund its "growth" by making acquisitions with debt. Hence, in my opinion, Ebix does not have the growth that you can believe in.

Disclaimer: I am not a licensed investment adviser. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. This article is for my personal opinion sharing and for informational purposes only - any opinion expressed in this article and elsewhere on the internet is not a form of investment advice provided to you. I use information in my articles I believe to be correct at the time of writing them, which information may or may not be accurate and may or may not be up-to-date. I am not liable for any losses suffered by any party because of any information published in this article. Beware, past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.