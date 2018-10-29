Transform A Butterfly Back Into A Caterpillar

There is little question that most investors fail to do as well as the simplest of strategies - just buying a broad indexed ETF and holding it through good times and bad times. Instead, they react emotionally to fear and greed. Emotional reactions somehow impair the ability of one to act rationally. They seem to upset thought process and perception in ways similar to the consumption of alcohol or drugs. Perhaps, there's some psychological name for this phenomenon but I call it "I.W.I." - Investing While Impaired.

We can see this in full scope right now. The recent drop has investors frozen as deer in headlights. They know that they should be taking advantage of the recent drop. But fear/greed keeps them at bay. Unsure of what to do. So, instead of taking rational paths, they tend to bail out or just "sit and hope".

Now, I could come out "guns-a-blazing" like so many others and say "buy the dip". But a cliche lacks sufficient force to overcome the emotional cave investors hide in. So, instead of just repeating what everyone else is saying, I'll present a strategy that is designed to capture upside with limited downside. One designed precisely for times like now. Times when one hopes for a bounce but isn't really willing to commit.

Let me be clear, what you're about to read isn't the only or the best strategy for these times. If we knew for sure where and when the market is heading, we could develop the "perfect" strategy. But in times of uncertainty - times when we feel threatened - we often need a fresh look. A way we can move forward without too much concern.

This new "look" is, in a sense, a bit of reverse engineering. It turns an option butterfly into a different option strategy, one I call a caterpillar. You see, a butterfly is a thing of great beauty. A caterpillar, on the other hand, is a little bit troublesome as it creeps along but given time and patience turns into the beautiful butterfly. Since this is "reverse engineering", we'll start with the butterfly and see how it transforms back into a caterpillar.

Option Butterfly - A Crash Course

A butterfly is an options strategy that consists of three legs each expiring at the same date. For purposes of this explanation, I will be using options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). SPY is trading at $265.33 as I pen this article, but the concept holds at any price. Additionally, I'll be illustrating call options (though put butterflies accomplish the same end). That said, a butterfly can be summarized as follows:

1) Leg One: Purchasing a long call. For purposes of this example, I'll buy the call at-the-money - as I write this article, SPY is trading at $265.33 and a $265 call strike and one week expiry (November 2nd) costs $5.14.

2) Leg Two: Selling twice as many call options at a higher strike (OTM) and the identical Nov. 2nd expiry. The strike is generally "backed into" by computing the premium so that the 2x credit equals the cost of the long option, above. In this illustration, a $269 strike credits $2.71 each, for a total credit of $5.42

By doing this, the cost of the first two legs is usually zero, but in this case, a small net credit of 28 cents ($5.14 - $5.42). Now, on a drop, one loses nothing on these two legs. In fact, these two legs make this 28 cents.

On a rise, one earns the full movement from the long call up to the 2nd leg where it starts to run into the two short calls at SPY = $269. If SPY rises above $269, there is a net short position, and one starts to lose (give back) the gains they made on the way up. So, the maximum gain is $4.28 - the 28 cents credit and $4 if SPY lands precisely at $269. Less is made if SPY doesn't reach $269 or goes above $269.

The inflection point is $269, which is just a little over a 1.25% rise. That means the investor is hoping for a 1.25% rise but not too much more as the "give back" erases all gains at SPY =$273.

All is not positive. There is risk of loss on a big rise. For instance, if SPY bounced up to $275, one makes $10 ($275 - $265) on the first leg (long call) but loses $12 on leg two (2x short calls) for a net loss of $2.

Now, one could decide that's a risk worth taking. After all, it would take a 2.8% rise to hit the break-even point of $273. Weekly rises above that level are relatively rare. We must remember these are unusual times with huge swings possible, and the odds of big up-swings are greatly magnified. Imagine if, all of a sudden, the rise was 6% or more. Not too much of a stretch given the recent big drop and the high volatility. If so, losses could top $14 or more. Ouch!

But if you're a gambling person and willing to bet on a rise no greater than 2.8% we just end here and we have, not a butterfly, but a ratio spread. In which case one won't lose any money if the rise stays below $273, though one still "gives back" if the rise goes over $269 and may actually make very little.

3) Leg Three: If you're not feeling lucky (who is nowadays), then the course of action is buying a protective call. This is the cautious move. It is "insurance" against big loss. The strike should be equidistant from leg 2 as leg 2 is from leg 1 (in this case 4). So, we have a $265/$269/$273 long call butterfly. The $273 strike costs $1.16 but caps any potential downside resultant from a big rise. The "math" is simple ... one has a credit of 28 cents from legs one and two and a cost of $1.16 from leg three. The net debit is 88 cents. That's how much one can lose up or down.

However, in capping the losses, we also reduce the potential maximum gain from $4.28 by the cost of the protective call of $1.16 to a maximum gain of $3.12 and a maximum loss of 88 cents.

The net result of a butterfly is that a "profit triangle" is created. Profits rise as SPY moves upwards from the lower leg and is maximized at the second leg. Profits then face a "give back" by virtue of the 2x short calls. The protective third leg insures against being over-run. However, any rise over and above $269 reduces gains. So, for a butterfly to be profitable, SPY must move up a little but not too much. The rise must be "not too hot and not too cold"

But there is more to understand.

The Fly Path

A butterfly, expertly placed, can turn handsome profits. Imagine if SPY lands perfectly. But there are two issues with the Butterfly. First, it has to land precisely within the "profit triangle" and further, it needs to do it precisely on the expiry date.

If SPY goes up perfectly prior to expiry and then drops back down by expiry, potential profits are lost. Now, many might just think they could just close out pre-expiry and take the profit rather than wait to see what happens at expiry. But they would be wrong. It's a little more complicated than that.

Here's a graph that shows a butterfly at expiry and halfway to expiry. For these purposes, I used an initial expiry one week away (on Friday) and half-way, on Wednesday.

So, what one sees is that closing ahead of expiry means, essentially, a flat curve. It doesn't matter if the horse is leading going down the straightaway. One must be ahead of crossing the finish line to get the win.

That means one must hit the Exacta of investing. Not only must one pick the right land price but the date when that happens. Not an easy chore, especially since the trade is a "one-off trade".

If you think the Exacta is easy, good for you. All I can say is I've had extensive experience with the butterfly, and it always seems that the optimum return is reached too early or too late. That's why I "reverse engineered" and "invented" the Caterpillar.

Caterpillar

The butterfly can be seen to have a major drawback on a rise. The rise has to be "just so" and "just when". So, instead of the "traditional" upper leg, the protective call at $273, I take a very small risk for a potentially very big reward. Here's the variation:

Instead of buying the "traditional" protective call at expiry, I "far-date" the call. In the illustration just given, all three legs have a common expiry (November 2nd). Instead, set the first two legs at November 2nd and stretch the third leg out till December 31st at a cost of $5.21. In essence, it's sort of a hybrid butterfly-calendar spread.

It isn't easy to detail the results, so here's a chart to absorb:

As can be seen, it's a little "herky-jerky". That's because the far dated adds profit on the way up and slows down the "give back".

But there's a negative. The cost of the far-dated means, on a big drop, one has more to lose. I'll deal with that shortly, but for now, here's a graph that compares the two:

So, what we see is that the far-dated actually adds to the values on the way up, whereas a simple protective call doesn't add, it detracts in favor of protection.

The total profit of the caterpillar almost doubles the butterfly on the way to $269. In fact, though the profit falls off a little after $269, the caterpillar still shows profits up to $280.

But, as you also see, the potential loss is not capped as "neatly" with a caterpillar as with the butterfly. This is so, because the maximum loss could be the additional cost of far-dating the leg 3 call. So, we must look further.

But before we go ahead, let me bring all the apples together and look at how the butterfly and the caterpillar compare to the more risky ratio. Remember, the ratio ignores the 3rd leg, altogether.

So, what one sees is that on any up-move, the caterpillar performs at least as well as the ratio and the caterpillar shines at any rise over about 1.25%. Of course, the downside risk is reversed between the ratio and the caterpillar - the ratio has downside on big rises, and the caterpillar on big drops. So, clearly, the caterpillar can be seen as fitting a more bullish scenario. This fits nicely for the caterpillar when considering a strategy to employ after a drop.

Caterpillar Metamorphosis

Here's the magic in the caterpillar. The net credit from the first two legs (described earlier) is 28 cents. The cost of the caterpillar call is $5.21 versus a protective call that costs $1.16. So, it adds $4.05 of potential loss in exchange for widening the "profit triangle". But that's only really applicable if we crushed the caterpillar after the first expiration. We want to keep feeding it until it turns into the Monarch Butterfly. Here's how it crawls into transformation.

1) Let's say SPY drops at expiry. Well, simply keep the far-dated and institute, anew, another two leg bull call ratio with a credit of 28 cents, or such other amount as deemed appropriate. One is betting that sooner or later one will get the bounce and make the gain. Meanwhile, the upper leg acts as a protective call enabling you to continue with ratios.

2) If SPY did nothing but go straight down each week till December 31st - remote, but possible - that's 10 weeks of earning 28 cents or more each week by rolling the ratio forward. That will reduce your potential losses. Actually, if SPY kept going down, volatility would remain high, and it would be pretty easy to set a ratio to recover more than 28 cents to recover the entire cost of the far-dated. And, if there was just a single bump-up over the 10 weeks, then you're in the plus column.

But let's not forget that we can suffer some minor losses on a continuous decline, unlikely as that may be. But we will fare much better than we would have fared had we taken more "traditional" attempts at "buying the dip".

3) Now, another advantage is if SPY goes up, but not too high. Just continue to roll the ratio. You have a free run - the far-dated keeps protecting the ratio. So, if the climb is slow, you still make the max, you just make it slower. This contrasts nicely with the butterfly which ends when it ends.

4) What if SPY really pops up to over $273? The best of both worlds. First, just close out everything and take one's profits. But to fully understand the other options, we must first dissect the caterpillar. The dissection will reveal it is comprised of two different segments - a bull vertical call spread and a calendar spread. We don't have to deal with the caterpillar as one inseparable part but can deal with each segment in its own right.

So, on a big run up, one could take the profits of the vertical call and just roll forward one short call creating a simple calendar. So, you now have pocketed the bull call spread and convert the caterpillar to its calendar component.

Now, what one could also do is to sell the near-dated calendar call at the same strike of $269. In essence, keep it alive as a bear diagonal call spread. That will earn some extrinsic and guard against a drop back. But one could sell at any strike - ATM, ITM, or OTM to try and take advantage of potential moves.

5) Of course, one could just reinstitute a new ratio and continue the caterpillar for hoped for max gains.

The many and varied choices are all made possible by the simple act of converting a protective call into a far-dated call.

In short, just keep going forward and doing the "caterpillar thing". Keep doing it until it's turning into a beautiful butterfly. Then, set it free and be on your way. Wait till the leaves fall again and bring it out, again.

Butterfly or Moth

The illustration provided here is for a bull caterpillar. This is one of many variations. One can set the caterpillar at different levels - OTM, ITM or ATM depending upon their objectives.

A most notable variation is using puts and taking a bearish stance as opposed to the clearly bullish stance presented in this illustration.

For instance, with SPY at $265 and desirous of a bearish stance, one can buy a put at $265, sell two at $260, and buy a far dated at $255. I'll leave it to each reader to work out the results, but it's fair to say it protects against another 2% down. But, sooner or later, one needs to switch back to the butterfly bull spread.

There's even another possibility taking this to an extreme. One can institute a bull call caterpillar and, at the same time, a bear put caterpillar. If SPY stays flat, there's a small pick-up on both. If SPY goes up or down, there's more to make on the plus than on the minus. Just be careful to manage trading costs and look it over carefully to select the best strikes and expiration.

Also, a good thing to remember is to not get too carried away. I know I'm guilty of this. Over the years, I've acquired some discipline forced upon me by losses as a result of trying to be too "fancy".

I've always found it best to develop a sense of market direction and act on it rather than try to cover every base.

Caterpillar Life Cycle

This strategy can work in any environment but is best suited to volatile markets. When the market is volatile, the spreads between the legs become greater and the likelihood of a "hit" is greater. Furthermore, when markets are at their most volatile, it is usually after a drop and, going long is more often the right move. It is also a very effective tool whenever one wants to be a cautious bull. But make no mistake about it, as illustrated herein, it is a bull strategy.

Now, if the market is at highs or one suspects a drop the bear version, using puts rather than calls can work fine. But those times are best suited after a rise, not after a fall. Though it seems certain that emotional investing dictates going bear at the bottom and bull at the top. You just need to fight the emotion.

Personally, I like to employ it with short durations for the "ratio" portion. Once the far-dated is in place, there is little to worry about, and the ratio can be instituted every couple of days, once a week or less often.

Let me stress, that like the real-life caterpillar, it doesn't live forever. There's a time for it to change into something else and wait for the next season.

A Condor into a Swan

For those readers that are a little more sophisticated and utilize condors and iron condors this same strategy is applicable. Condors differ from butterflies in that they reduce the profit margin but stretch the "profit triangle" into a "profit rectangle" by adding another leg. Transforming one or both the protective legs to far-dated will affect the same type of outcome in these strategies as it does for the butterfly.

Summary

Investors are nervous. They want to take advantage of a drop but fear clouds their thinking. So, what I've presented here is a very low risk way to take advantage of current market conditions.

A little imagination and the willingness to take on some work and limited risk can pay handsome rewards.

But I do caution readers: Play with a different strike and expiration to find what best fits your situation. Personally, though I illustrated ATM and a November 2nd expiry, I have instituted the "ratio" part of my caterpillar one-half OTM at November 2nd and one-half ATM at November 16th. I also set my far-dated ATM, rather than OTM. These variations fit the rest of my portfolio and my "perennial bull" mindset. I mention it only so the reader can see that one can mold the caterpillar to fit their own situation.

Whatever one does, don't lose sight of the key: Substituting a far-dated call (or put) for the protective call (or put).

Housekeeping: I actually use SPX Index options and not SPY options. This avoids assignment risk and has some tax benefits. However, for most investors, position size may be an issue. Additionally, SPX requires limit orders. SPY is easier. But for those familiar with SPX, it is, overall, easier to handle.

Last: I guess one could create a caterpillar using any ETF, stock or Index. Perhaps those having lost big using the QQQs will look there. I avoided other ETFs, stocks and indices as my experience is greatest with S&P 500, and I like to stay in my wheelhouse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I Buy and Sell options on SPY and SPX