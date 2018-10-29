Home Depot: There Could Be Little Upside For The Time Being

From a free cash flow perspective, this stock may see little upside for the time being.

While earnings have been rising, the company saw a decline in cash and cash equivalents as a result of payments for short-term debt and capital expenditures.

While I see little risk of downside for Home Depot, risks to the housing market remain.

Home Depot (HD) has seen a significant drop in price in line with the broader market.

Back in May, I expressed my opinion that a strong housing market in the United States would drive revenues for Home Depot (HD) upwards.

When I initially wrote on the stock back in 2016, my argument was that with a free cash flow growth of 20% per year, Home Depot would have an eventual target price of $200 over a five-year period.

However, it is clear that the stock met my target price ahead of schedule, and has seen a significant decline back to $179 in the past couple of months:

Source: investing.com

Taking this into account, there are two questions investors should be asking themselves about Home Depot at this point in time:

Does the pullback mark a buying opportunity? If so, can an upside of significantly above $200 be expected?

As I mentioned, my main premise for arguing a bullish case for Home Depot in May was a strong housing market; i.e. as demand for houses grow, so too will demand for housing repairs, which will benefit Home Depot’s business.

That said, when we look at consolidated earnings for the most recent quarter, we see that while Home Depot did increase diluted earnings per share by over 30% on a six months ended basis, a significant driver behind this was the reduction in the provision for income taxes by over 28%:

Source: Home Depot Q2 2018 Earnings

Specifically, we see that growth in net sales was 6.6%, so earnings are likely being artificially inflated as a result of the lower provision for income taxes.

Moreover, while it is true that demand for housing has been increasing in line with the economic recovery in the United States, we can see that home ownership rates still remain significantly below what they were ten years ago:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Moreover, it is not necessarily a given that ownership levels will rise further. Interest rates in the United States are on a clear path upwards, and 30-year mortgage rates are now rising to 5 percent, a level that has not been seen in years.

While it could be the case - as some economists predict - that rates would need to be higher still to cause a decrease in housing demand - a slump in demand would in turn lead to lower home spending, which would have a materially negative effect on Home Depot’s business.

With that said, housing supply in the U.S. has been increasing for the first time in three years, and should we see this trend continue, then access to housing in cheaper markets may act as a counter-balance to rising rates, and as a result housing demand would continue to increase.

Coming back to the issue of cash flow - we can see that while net earnings increased overall - cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period saw a fall by over 27% from the previous year due to a rise in the cost of repaying short-term debt as well as a slight increase in capital expenditures:

Source: Home Depot Q2 2018 Earnings

Therefore, while the stock may be cheaper, cash flow has been coming under pressure. From a free cash flow valuation standpoint, this could indicate that Home Depot has little upside above $200 for the time being.

To conclude, I don’t particularly see too much of a downside for Home Depot at this point in time and the price drop is likely market-related. However, risks to the housing market are still present, and a tightening of free cash flow could mean that the stock has little upside at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.