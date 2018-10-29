Recent Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Now that BMY is trading at the bottom of its recent range, I was more than happy to increase my exposure to this stock.

Over the last couple of years, I’ve had success trading into and out of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) stock. It’s fairly rare that I buy shares with a mind to flip them in the short-term. However, Bristol-Myers has traded in such a fairly defined range, between $50 and $60 since it experienced a major drop in early 2016, it has given me the confidence to buy and sell at the bookends of this range. Adding to that confidence is the fact that BMY pays me well to wait. When acquired at $50 or below, BMY has offered me 3%+ yields. I’m more than happy to sit around waiting to cash in on double digit gains when I’m paid 3%+ along the way.

I know that readers like to know if authors “have skin in the game” so with that in mind, I decided to start off this piece discussing my history trading Bristol-Myers. All of these trades were posted as stock talkers here at Seeking Alpha in real-time, but instead of forcing you to look back through the BMY related archives on my SA profile, I’ll give a quick re-cap here.

It all began on August 5th on 2016, when I initiated exposure to BMY at $63.45. At the time, shares were down double digits from their high of nearly $75 in July. History shows that I was early with that purchase. Shares continued to fall precipitously as the market feared that Opdivo was losing ground in the all important lung cancer space to rival Merck’s Immuno-Oncology drug, Keytruda. I continued to buy as BMY shares sold off, adding shares at $60.02 on August 8th, $55.63 on September 21st, $49.89 on October 10th, and $49.29 on January 20th, 2017.

At this point in time, I was grossly overweight BMY shares. I knew I was collecting a reliable yield and at such low valuation (relative to BMY’s history) and market cap, I thought M&A action was a real possibility with companies like Gilead (GILD) sitting on large cash piles. Because of these factors (as well as the fact that BMY was continuing to post strong earnings results) I wasn’t necessarily worried about my large position. I was hoping to have the opportunity to lock in profits and trim my exposure a bit. Thankfully, I didn’t have to wait long.

BMY began to bounce a bit after my Jan ’17 purchase and I was able to sell one of the lots of shares that I bought in the $49 range for $56 on January 29th. That positive momentum continued for BMY throughout much of 2017 and I was able to sell a large chunk of my position for $64.27 on October 23rd, 2017. This move meant that I was no longer overweight.

Even though I didn’t feel compelled to trim anymore for asset allocation reasons, I was still hoping to reduce exposure to BMY because while I believe this is a very high quality companies, I do not believe that it is a high quality dividend growth holding. Bristol-Myers offers a strong yield, they offer very little, historically, in terms of dividend growth. BMY has embarked upon a double digit annual dividend streak. This is impressive and what I typically look for in a stock. However, the problem is, in all but one of those years, BMY has provided investors with an increase in the low single digits. 3% annual divided growth just isn’t up to par for a Company with a 3% yield.

In certain respect, I don’t blame BMY for its conservative stance with their dividend increases. Low single digit dividend growth does keep up with (or slightly outpace) inflation, which protects the purchasing power of investors’ passive income streams, so for those who aren’t as interested in dividend growth as I am, BMY or MRK may be fine companies to buy and hold for the long-term. Furthermore, bio-tech requires a lot of R&D spend and it’s simply easier for these names to return cash to shareholders via buybacks (which aren’t guaranteed to happen) than dividend increases because these are expected to be paid year after year once they’re announced.

With this in mind, I used BMY’s continued strength near the top-end of its recent trading range to continue to sell share as we moved into 2018. On February 8th, I locked in more double digit profits, selling two block of shares for $62.89 and $63.33.

Once the volatility cleared, I used the proceeds from those sales to re-purchase BMY shares at $52.89 on April 18th. This trade allowed me to purchase 19% more BMY shares for the same amount of money that I raised back in February.

On August 1st, I decided to sell these shares, locking in strong profits at $59.78. I didn’t sell all of my shares, allowing a small portion of them to potentially run (and contribute to my passive income stream). At the time, I said that I would be happy to re-purchase them should they fall back down to the $50 area again.

Well, that brings up to last week. On Thursday, I put money to work in BMY shares again, adding to my existing position at $47.72. BMY’s charts looked pretty terrible, but I was happy to step in and increase my exposure due to the trend that I’ve capitalized on over the past couple of years. While there are fears that Keytruda is continuing to take market share from Opdivo in key markets, Bristol-Myer’s fundamentals still look good to me. I’ve made too much money from this trade not to try it again. You know what they say, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, BMY shares are currently trading at their cheapest valuations since early 2011. Unfortunately, I didn’t dive in headfirst at $47, hoping to slowly move back into the stock in case I underestimated the sentiment behind this sell-off like I did in the spring of 2016, but I’m starting to regret that. I’m grateful to have bought the shares that I did at $47, but they’ve already bounced back to $50 and I’m beginning to wonder if I’ll have that sort of opportunity again. When buying shares at $47.72, I was locking in a yield on cost of 3.35%.

This is well above BMY’s 5-year average dividend yield of 2.6%. It’s also well above the ~3% target that played a role in my original BMY purchases. In hindsight, I wish that I had been more aggressive with BMY trading at $47 but then again, I’m not going to cry over spilled milk and with all of the volatility that we’re seeing in the market these days, there’s a chance that I could see such low prices again.

So, now with that saga out of the way, let’s discuss why I’m bullish on BMY at the bottom end of this range.

First of all, the company’s fundamentals look solid. Year to date thus far, BMY’s U.S. revenues are up 9% relative to the first 9 months of 2017 and Worldwide revenues are up 8%. Year to date EPS is doing even better, up 13.86%. This means that my most recent purchase at $47, which was the cheapest that I’ve made over the last two years in terms of share price is far and away the cheapest I’ve made in terms of valuation.

Furthermore, while there appears to be concerns about BMY’s current drug portfolio, I’m seeing strong growth among all of the company’s prioritized franchises. Thus far, year to date, Opdivo sales are up 37%. Eliquis ytd sales are up 35%. Orencia’s ytd sales are up 9%. And while Sprycel and Yervoy’s sales are slightly down on the year (-1% and -3%, respectively), they’re still on pace to generate over $1b in sales each.

It should be noted that the scope of BMY's drug portfolio, in terms of $1b sales generators isn't as broad as it once was, but then again, it's best sellers continue to excel, so I'm not going to nitpick. Sure, BMY’s established brands are posting negative sales across the board, but that’s to be expected in a bio-tech world that is ever evolving. Opdivo and Eliquis sales alone represent more than 4x the total sales of BMY’s entire “established” and “other brands” categories.

Making things even better, BMY management just increased its 2018 GAAP guidance significantly, from $2.68-$2.78/share to $3.05-$3.15/share. Assuming BMY hits the $3.10 mid-point of its updated guidance, we’re looking at a 16.1x P/E ratio for shares at their current $50.40 share price.

Non-GAAP guidance was increased as well. Management now expects to see $3.80-$3.90 in non-GAAP EPS as opposed to previous estimates of $3.55-$3.65. Using the mid-point of the non-GAAP figures, we come to a P/E ratio of just 13x.

Both of these figures are well below the company’s long-term average P/E ratio of 21.4x. One would assume that such low premiums would suggest lower growth potential moving forward. However, this doesn’t appear to be the case. BMY is projected to post nearly 30% EPS growth in 2018, though much of this is due to tax reform. In 2019, analysts are only expecting 2% growth on the bottom line, which is admittedly below average for this name, but in 2020, analyst are expecting a solid uptick to 11% growth.

I think one reason that the market might be placing a lower multiple on BMY now is that it appears that M&A action related to someone swooping in and buying this company is significantly less now than it was a year or so ago. Gilead spent a lot of its war chest on Kite Pharma. One of the globalized big pharma players could make a bid on BMY, but I think that's less likely now that it appears that Opdivo isn't best in class anymore. Regardless, while I thought it was possible, it's important to note that a $100b+ BMY acquisition was never all that likely. I think rumors helped to set the floor at the stock around $50 before, but after such strong EPS growth during 2018, I think the fundamentals will do a fine job of that now anyway.

With this in mind, I simply can’t see why the market is willing to price BMY at such a discount. BMY might not be the leader in the I-O market that so many once thought it was, but oncology is huge and I’m sure there are enough sales dollars to go around. Even if Merck takes the lion’s share of lung cancer sales, BMY is still going great in a variety of other cancer related markets and I don’t expect this to change.

At the end of the day, BMY might not be top-dog, but it’s still a powerful company to partner with as a shareholder. Also, the company is set to announce its annual dividend increase in early December and who knows, maybe with such strong EPS growth in 2018, we’ll see a surprisingly generous increase. Only time will tell, but all I know is that I’ve been down this path with Bristol-Myers before and although the past is never a perfect indicator of the future, I feel confident trying it again.

