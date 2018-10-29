Aptevo Therapeutics: IXINITY Might Prove To Be A Never Expiring Option On The Company's Core Pipeline

This will triple the addressable market of IXINITY, which might make the company profitable in the next 12-18 months.

It also plans to commence a Phase 4 study for IXINITY for patients under 12 years of age for potential label expansion of IXINITY.

In a surprising press release, the company announced it intends to launch a new 3000 IU vial assay for IXINITY by mid-2019.

Aptevo Therapeutics has corrected for no reason whatsoever, outside of the risk-off mode the market has been in recently.

Unfortunately, small and micro-cap stocks sometimes correct on no news in a risk-off environment, even when they have everything going for them. Such is the case for the recent correction of Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO).

The stock is a gem in the micro-cap biotech space, because it's one of the few companies of its size to have a robust pipeline (in the immuno-oncology space that might be worth billions in the future) and a marketed drug at the same time.

Today, I want to focus on a recent press release the company put out on Wednesday that can potentially put fire under the stock despite the risk-off environment.

To begin with, let me make an introduction to the company's Hemophilia B drug, IXINITY. In a nutshell, over the past several quarters, growth for the drug is running at about 50% compounded Q/Q.

In the table below is the revenue IXINITY achieves for the respective quarters, and the area from Q3 '18 and beyond are my projections.

Q1 ’18 Q2 ’18 Q3 ’18 Q4 ’18 Q1 ’19 Q2 ’19 4.1 6.8 10.2 15.3 22.95 34.425

While we do not know what the future has in store for IXINITY, what is very evident is that revenue is picking up at a very fast pace.

The question is, is it possible for IXINITY to continue to grow at 50% for the next several quarters, thus reaching revenue of about $80M over the next 12 months? The answer is, that is possible, and let me tell you why.

To begin with, the company is taking market share in the space from only a very small piece of the space. Let me explain.

According to the company from the press release (link above), the global Hemophilia B market in 2016 was estimated to be approximately $1.02B, and projected to grow to $1.3B by 2026.

Only about 37% of the above figure in concentrated in the U.S. In other words, the total addressable dollar figure for Hemophilia B in the U.S. is only about $374M.

However, about 33% of the above figure has to do with children 13 and younger, which the company does not market to at the current time.

So the actual addressable Hemophilia B market that the company can target is only about $250M. In other words, despite the fact that the total market is worth about $1B, the company's marketable space is confined to only about $250M.

My point being, if the company was able to achieve $10.9M in revenue in 2 quarters when the entire pie is only about $250M, then it must be doing something right and the drug is very effective. So let me tell you why I think IXINITY revenue growth will continue for some time to come, and why it might reach revenue of $80M or more during the next 12-18 months.

To begin IXINITY is not marketed to children under 12. This age category comprises about 33% of the total addressable market. The company said it plans "to commence a Phase 4 study of IXINITY in approximately 20 patients under 12 years of age for potential label expansion of IXINITY in a pediatric setting".

The company said that previous data showed IXINITY appeared to be safe and well tolerated in this subject population, and results were comparable to the results from the overall patient population studied in the pivotal clinical trial of IXINITY.

Now I do not know how long this trial might last; however, Phase 4 studies do not last very long, and I am modeling that sometime in 2019 IXINITY will receive pediatric label expansion.

The company also said it will launch a new 3000 IU vial assay for IXINITY by mid-2019, based on feedback from the Hemophilia B community. What this might means is that the company is probably leaving revenue on the table because it does not offer such vial assay. If and when it becomes available, it might mean extra revenue.

Something else that will expand IXINITY's total addressable market is that the company announced it is "intensifying its focus on additional market expansion opportunities for IXINITY both within and outside the U.S market.”

Like I said above, 2/3 of the Hemophilia B market is outside the U.S. To the extent the company is successful in marketing and selling IXINITY abroad, that means it will be able to tap the entire $1B market. Like I said above, currently its total addressable market for IXINITY is confined to only about $250M.

Something else in the press release that I was not aware of, is that IXINITY is already profitable:

“We reached an important milestone in our IXINITY program this year as IXINITY became cash flow positive for our organization,” said Mike Adelman, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations for Aptevo.

This is a very important piece of news, because if IXINITY contributed positively to the bottom line with just $6.8M in revenue last quarter, imagine what it might do for the entire company if revenue reaches much higher levels, say $100M. Please note the current market cap is only about $72M.

The significance of IXINITY for Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics is primarily a company aiming to develop immuno-oncology candidates that focus on redirected T-cell cytotoxicity. Currently, it has several candidates in clinical and preclinical studies (company's pipeline here).

The company's pipeline might potentially be worth billions in the future; however, it still has a way to go before it is able to commercialize anything.

So if IXINITY's revenues increase the way I think they might, it will not only significantly lower the current cash burn, but in 12-18 months, the company might even break even and be profitable. This means the company could continue its core development efforts without having to worry much about financing.

Please also note that there is always the possibility IXINITY is sold. As a reminder, the company several quarters ago sold its three marketed products for a total consideration of $74.5M. Please also note the revenue of these products were insignificant compared to the numbers IXINITY is bringing in.

And if IXINITY is sold, I think it will be much higher than the current market cap of the company, which is about $72M. My guess is that it might fetch several hundred million.

And as a comparison of how cheap the stock is, Fate Therapeutics (FATE), which a while ago had a similar balance sheet to Aptevo's, is in a similar space, but is valued about 10X more than Aptevo without any commercial products.

Granted, every company is different and expectations for FATE's pipeline are different from Aptevo, but FATE does not have a product to market yet, or a product that promises incremental revenue so as to reduce cash burn.

Risk factors

As of June 30, 2018, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaling $57.6 million. The current yearly cash burn rate is about $50M, so over the next 12 months or so, the company might need cash, which means dilution.

However, everything will depend on IXINITY's revenue, and if the company could execute what was announced in the press release. If the company is successful in increasing IXINITY's revenue, then cash burn will decrease significantly, or it might not need cash at all.

So yes, there are risks; however, it is very difficult at the moment to determine them, before the company's upcoming quarterly results, and their commentary on IXINITY's revenue.

Bottom line

Aptevo in the past has proven it can develop, bring products to market, and sell such assets at a good price if needed.

IXINITY's revenue is currently rising about 50% compounded on a Q/Q basis. While I do not expect revenue to rise at this rate forever, I am hoping it rises enough over the next 12-18 months to make a dent in the company's finances.

Also note IXINITY is currently only available to about 25% of its addressable market. My hope is that with the initiatives announced, IXINITY will be available to all age groups in the U.S. and internationally within the next 6-12 months. If the company can execute this strategy, then IXINITY's revenue might be enough for the company to break even.

Please also note that if this happens, it's like getting a never expiring option on the company's core pipeline, which in itself might be worth billions in the coming years.

As such, all eyes will be on IXINITY's revenue growth when the company reports financial results soon. The current average analyst price target for APVO shares is $11.50 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APVO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.