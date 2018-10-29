What Is The Market Pricing Into AAON?

I recently became turned on to discounted cash flow analysis. I had been weary of relying on that method in the past due to its dependence on estimates. I am not confident in my ability to accurately project revenue growth, margin fluctuation from year to year, CAPEX, etc. However, my change of heart occurred when I realized that a useful DCF analysis does not depend on being exactly right, it depends on being not exactly wrong. As long as I build a wide margin of safety into the process by using extremely conservative projections, and by supplementing my results with other valuation gauges, I can identify stocks that are trading below my estimate of intrinsic value and invest with confidence.

Since my change of heart, I have been going through each stock in my portfolio, running a combination DCF analysis and EPS growth capitalization calculations to see if I over-paid. I realized that I had in fact over-paid, by quite a significant margin, for A.O. Smith (AOS). I bought when it was trading at $59. My analysis showed that the very highest price I should reasonably pay for AOS to achieve my target rate of return of 12-15% is $41. Realizing my mistake, I sold at a significant loss at ~$52. I am glad I did:

You can read my article about my full experience (which resembles a middle school romance) with AOS here. Suffice it to say my experience has encouraged me to continue the vetting process for my other holdings. This week I am weighing AAON Inc. (AAON), maker of high-end HVAC equipment for mostly industrial/commercial use.

EPS Growth Capitalization

My first step in valuing a business I own is to do a best-case scenario projection to see if I grossly overpaid. If I can't expect a 12-15% return from the holding even with ideal results, I should probably sell. For AAON, I think that a best case scenario means that they can grow earnings in the next 10 years at a rate identical to the last 10 years, or 9.11% per annum. Their business is relatively boring, so explosive earnings just aren't likely to happen. And with the law of large numbers coming into effect, it would be quite an accomplishment if they are able to grow earnings at that same rate. Like I said, best case scenario. With a TTM EPS of $0.88, multiplied by 1.0911^10 (9.11% compounded annually), EPS 3/4 of the way through 2028 would be $2.10. If we apply the current five year P/E ratio average to get a stock price, shares will be trading at $62.12 at that time. My average price paid was $31.60, so I can only expect a 7% return each year. That is well beneath my personal goals, and right in-line with historical long term returns for the S&P, which I am trying to beat.

Based on this best case scenario, shares would have to trade between $15-$20 to be in my buy range.

Oops. I overpaid.

But wait a second!! Shares were trading around ~$43 two months ago. I had an unrealized gain of 35%!! How was AAON trading at such a high level? Under my calculations, it is still over-valued. What is the market pricing in, and why? Don't worry, it gets better.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Before I get to the results, let me share with you the formula I use and then explain my assumptions for each component:

Intrinsic Value -

Free Cash Flow = Revenue - Operating Costs - Taxes - Capital Expenditures - Change in Working Capital

I run this calculation for each year going through 2024. The resultant free cash flows are discounted back to the present using my required rate of return of 12-15%, and then summed together with a terminal value. Then I subtract debt and divide by current shares outstanding. On to my assumptions:

Revenue: AAON has managed to grow revenue at a rate of 4.19% for the past decade. It will be challenging to compound larger numbers at the same rate going forward but AAON just started a new product line of water pumps that is really bring in lots of sales. I therefore assume a growth rate of 3.8% through 2024.

Operating Expense – AAON's margins have suffered a lot lately for reasons I explained in my other articles. Most of this was short term, but some of it will persist, like the aforementioned lower margin water pump line. Therefore, I expect margins to trend as follows:

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Op. Margin 16 16.5 17 17.5 18 18.5

Taxes – I assume a constant 25% tax rate, a rough average of what can be expected based on history combined with new tax law.

Capex/Working capital: For both of these I simply averaged how much capex/working capital there is in each year as a percent of revenue for the past 10 years. CAPEX has averaged 6.1% of revenue, working capital has averaged 24%. This is applied to my revenue projections to get a value.

Terminal Value: I expect terminal free cash flow growth rate of 4%.

Running these numbers, I end up with an intrinsic value of $4.83 - $6.75. If we assume the present value of the business is based on all the cash that can be taken from the business in the future, AND I require a 12-15% rate of return, I will have to wait for one heck of a fall for me to be a buyer.

Why is the price so high then?

So what explains these high prices? I think there are a couple things going on. First, AAON has long been rumored as a takeover target. They would be a perfect bolt-on to competitors Watsco (WSO) or Lennox (LII), who are more on the mass production residential/commercial side of the HVAC world, rather than the custom high-end commercial/industrial work that AAON does. Watsco and Lennox are much bigger than AAON, and could easily pull levers to acquire. I would daresay that there is a near constant premium attached to AAON due to this fact.

The other matter to consider is that the HVAC industry, while prone to cycles tied to the new construction market, is very entrenched. Nearly every residential, commercial, and industrial building in the developed world has and in some cases must have an HVAC system. The new construction and replacement markets will always there. Therefore, the business model of those involved is considered rather stable. This is why the P/E ratio for AAON, Westco, and Lennox has trended above the market average for a long time:

AAON Watsco Lennox S&P 5 yr. P/E average 29.52 27.89 26.63 20.8

Finally, the P/E premium that AAON commands even over their competitors is a result of their higher margins. They charge more for a higher end, custom products:

So how can I quantify these premiums? And are they durable? Frankly, I don't know. It would take one heck of a catastrophe for AAON to trade at the levels my DCF assumes, or even at the levels that uses AAON's WACC (6.4% according to GuruFocus) as the discount rate, which would mean an intrinsic value ~$22. It appears as though the market isn't relying on the present value of all future cash flows to determine the stock price.

What to do…..

AAON reports earnings this coming week on the first of November. I am tempted to exit my position considering the fact that it could be a bad report AND I already know I over-payed. At the same time, if the report is glowing, it could send shares back up to where they were a few months ago. Fear of missing out is getting to me. However, considering our macro environment and overall current market sentiment, I don't think a strong upwards movement is likely. Ultimately, I need to exercise discipline and instead of trying to predict what the market will do, I need to execute on what my due diligence process has revealed. I made a mistake buying at the levels I did, and I can close on a small profit now or risk finding myself in another AOS situation. We will see what Thursday brings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.