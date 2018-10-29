Fitbit: Pivoting To Healthcare

With the success of Versa and an improvement in declines for its tracker business, there are signs of a turnaround.

Fitbit's (NYSE:FIT) stock price has been obliterated over the last few years. It's down almost 90% from its all-time high. The company's dependence on trackers has made Fitbit's business very unstable. It was slow to roll out a viable smartwatch, so when fitness tracker sales started declining, Fitbit's revenue has been in a freefall ever since.

Despite large losses Fitbit has been spending heavily on R&D as it transitions to selling smartwatches and looks to provide subscription-based services to improve health outcomes. Fitbit's Versa smartwatch sold out in the recent quarter, and management indicated tracker sales declines are lessening. Smartwatch sales were 55% of Fitbit's revenue in the most recent quarter, up from 30% in the preceding quarter. These initiatives will help offset volatile sales from trackers and stabilize the company's financial results.

While subscription revenues are immaterial to the business currently, this segment has incredible long-term potential and is growing double digits currently. Fitbit was one of nine companies selected by the FDA out of over a hundred applicants to participate in its digital health software pre-certification pilot program. Also, Fitbit is increasingly involved in the healthcare ecosystem as it's partnering with everyone from major insurers to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

There's incredible potential for growth as wearables get more sophisticated. Fitbit's focus is to target chronic conditions including diabetes and weight management, heart health and fitness, sleep apnea and sleep quality, mental health and stress.

Fitbit still has negative free cash flow and large losses, but cash and marketable securities are equal to almost half its market cap. Its market cap is around $1.1 billion and it has cash/marketable securities of $580 million with no debt, so Fitbit's enterprise value is just under $550 million. With revenues projected to be around $1.5 billion in 2018, it trades at an extremely depressed EV to revenue ratio.

Management has indicated it will break even in the upcoming quarter and be profitable in the fourth quarter on a non-GAAP basis. Fitbit's profit margins topped out in the 15% to 20% range in 2015. If the company can achieve a 10% to 15% profit margin in the future and revenue stabilizes, the stock should trade at least at a 1.5 EV to revenues ratio. And if the company starts growing again, the price of the stock will be worth many times what it trades at currently.

That said, it's a risky stock. With its huge R&D investments, the company is desperately trying to compete with the larger players like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). It also gives out generous employee stock options which significantly dilute shareholders' ownership share.

Fitbit has a decent chance of failure but massive upside potential. Consequently, I've purchased a small position in the company and I'm planning on holding long term. With earnings coming up, the stock will remain very volatile.

Healthcare Transition

While it's always difficult to compete with Apple, Fitbit has several advantages over its main competitor. Because of Fitbit's focus on health, the company made the decision to prioritize battery life across all of its devices. This advantage and the fact that the Fitbit Versa cost about half as much as an Apple Watch and works outside the Apple ecosystem gives Fitbit an edge in cementing partnerships with health companies.

The Apple Watch only lasts up to 18 hours while Versa lasts up to seven days. Instead of having to take their smartwatch off every night to charge it, Versa owners can keep track of their health day and night. Allowing Fitbit to collect data from users continuously and launch exciting programs like its new Labs Sleep Score beta program. Fitbit's data advantage also may help it gain faster approval from the FDA and has made it popular with clinical researchers.

Fitbit also announced that its Fitbit Labs Sleep Score beta program will be open for enrollment to qualifying Fitbit users starting in November. Fitbit users who are accepted into the beta will receive a nightly score that provides a more complete picture of their overall sleep and what factors affect it based on key metrics tracked by any Fitbit device with advanced 24/7 PurePulse heart rate tracking...Fitbit will also be testing for breathing disruptions. In the future, with FDA approval, the data from this sensor technology could indicate more serious health conditions, like sleep apnea. As the first wearable brand to introduce sleep tracking in 2009, Fitbit has built one of the largest sleep databases, tracking more than 7.5 billion nights of sleep to date.

With its focus on targeting chronic conditions including diabetes and weight management, heart health and fitness, sleep apnea and sleep quality, mental health and stress, Fitbit wants to give health professionals more reach outside of clinical environments to drive better health outcomes. This has led Fitbit to creating new services like Fitbit Care. All based around its wearable devices.

Fitbit Care, a connected health platform for health plans, employers, and health systems that combines health coaching and virtual care through the new Fitbit Plus app, Fitbit’s innovative wearable devices and self-tracking and personalized digital interventions to help improve wellness, disease management and prevention. Fitbit Care is available today through Fitbit Health Solutions. The company also announced today that Humana Inc. selected Fitbit Care as a preferred coaching solution for its employer group segment. More than 5 million Humana members will have the potential to access Fitbit health coaching or wellness solutions through a comprehensive range of wellness programs and capabilities, such as Go365® and the Humana Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Over the long term this and other initiatives allow Fitbit to build a recurring revenue stream from consumers and health companies. While still immaterial to revenue, health services revenues are growing at a double-digit rate, and Fitbit's offerings should become more and more useful to the health industry with an amount of data the company collects and the money it spends on R&D.

It has now logged 150 billion hours’ worth of heart-rate data. From tens of millions of people, all over the world. The result: the biggest set of heart-rate data ever collected. Fitbit also knows these people’s ages, sexes, locations, heights, weights, activity levels, and sleep patterns. In combination with the heart data, the result is a gold mine of revelations about human health.

There are huge incentives for health insurers to drive prevention and increased awareness of chronic conditions. Insurers already are providing financial incentives to customers to wear Fitbit devices and utilize its subscription services.

For example, the UnitedHealthcare Motion wearable device wellness program for employers continues to be a success, having paid approximately $30 million in rewards since the initiative's launch in 2016 to people using Fitbit devices and other activity trackers who are meeting specific activity thresholds. We believe this is just the beginning and are investing at the Fitbit Health Solutions, both organically and inorganically.

Recurring revenue and potential re-reimbursements from health insurers will transform the company. Activity tracking was the just the beginning for Fitbit, and it has the cash and strategic focus to improve health outcomes for its customers.

Improving Near-Term Results

Management expects neutral free cash flow for the year even when excluding a tax refund of $72 million. The company's financials are in great shape with $580 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt.

Revenue declined 25% year-over-year in 2017, but, encouragingly, management projects revenue will decline only around 7% in 2018. Management indicated that declines in tracker revenue will lesson because of its coming product pipeline and a clean inventory channel.

As wearables increasingly become more useful, demand from consumers should become stickier. The IDC is forecasting wearables growth will pick up in 2019 as smartwatches and other devices become more ubiquitous.

"The slowdown in the worldwide wearables market is a sign that this is a market in transition instead of a market in slowdown," said Ramon T. Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables team. "Vendors are slowly moving beyond first-generation devices and experiences, bringing together an ecosystem of partners and applications for improved user experiences that reach beyond step counting. The wearables of tomorrow will play a more prominent role in communication, digital health care, home IoT, and enterprise productivity that will make last year's wearables look quaint."

Fitbit has been pouring money into R&D to realize its vision, and management hasn't cut R&D spending even as revenue has declined.

While cutting R&D would stem losses, Fitbit needs to move beyond just fitness to survive. For investors this massive R&D investment won't start potentially paying off until 2019 at the earliest.

Its international revenue declined 20% in the recent quarter compared to a 13% decline for US revenue. That gap should narrow going forward as international was hurt by a lag in Fitbit's UK business which had a slower transition to smartwatches than in the US. The U.K. should rebound much faster as Fitbit already has its two smartwatches ready for customers as they switch over from trackers. The U.K. is one of its largest markets and saw a decline of 51% in revenue in the quarter.

Fitbit also has launched its products in new markets this year like Vietnam and Indonesia, so it still has room to expand more internationally. Third quarter revenue is only supposed to decline 3% in total, so Fitbit finally has some positive momentum.

Despite its poor financial results and excess cash, Fitbit continues to pay out large stock-based compensation. With its valuation so depressed, this is very dilutive for investors.

Investors have little input in this as the company's founders have control over the company. Disappointingly, this will limit Fitbit's potential upside if the business rebounds long term.

Conclusion

With the enormous future potential of wearables and Fitbit's massive investment in building a health-focused business, the risk-reward for investors looks favorable to me. Cautious investors should steer clear of the stock, but I'm keeping my small position with the plan of holding long term.

With smartwatches now 55% of Fitbit's revenue and trackers showing some signs of stabilization, the company should have improving financial results going forward. It won't be so exposed to how popular step counters are. The more sophisticated wearables become, the more stable this business should be. Long term the potential for subscriptions to supplement hardware sales could really improve profitability. There are no guarantees Fitbit's massive R&D investments will pay off, but if it does Fitbit's low valuation will mean investors will be rewarded for their patience.

