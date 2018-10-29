AbbVie: The Humira Company Is Growing Up

Today AbbVie has several approved therapies that are significant revenue generators in addition to Humira.

There are two responses that are common when a solid stock market performer starts to falter; timid souls look for exits; others evaluate whether opportunity is brewing.

AbbVie's (ABBV) recent fall from grace presents a case in point. I was fortunate enough to hold a modest position in Abbott (ABT) before the split. I have traded some AbbVie since. Recently I have made some modest additions in AbbVie. At ~$80 per share I consider it is a good buy compared to other dividend growth stocks.

CEO Gonzalez wryly noted during Q2, 2018 earnings CC that AbbVie started 5.5 years ago as the Humira company.

Abbott's brilliant CEO Miles White engineered its split into two companies, AbbVie and Abbott, back in 2011. My latest evaluation of the Abbott piece is titled: "Abbott: Triumph Upon Triumph". It describes the excellent company that CEO White elected to keep, which I thought was still a bit pricey for acquisition.

Such article describes the assets White cut loose, under the capable guidance of his former lieutenant Richard Gonzalez. Amusingly, CEO Gonzalez noted during AbbVie's Q2, 2018 earnings CC that AbbVie was very much a one-trick pony at the time of the split and might aptly have been called the Humira company. In his words:

For a company that started five and a half years ago, with one asset HUMIRA, the HUMIRA company. It will tell you we have made impressive progress...

In AbbVie's 10-K for fiscal 2013, its first full fiscal year as a separate company, AbbVie reported total product sales of ~$18 billion. Of these sales, ~$10.6 billion were from Humira. AndroGel at ~$1 billion was next. The next four, Kaletra, Synagis, Lupron, and Synthroid counted for a little over $3 billion. The balance of AbbVie's sales were made up of a scattering of products, no one of which contributed more than $.5 billion to its revenues.

Humira sales clearly dwarfed those of its other products; ergo at the time, AbbVie was indeed the Humira company. As can be seen from the table in the section below, none of AbbVie's products from its inaugural year, other than Humira, counts as a major growth driver for the future.

Today AbbVie has several approved therapies that are significant revenue generators in addition to Humira.

The table below shows AbbVie therapies which are materially adding (or are expected to add to) its current revenues as shown in the "most recent quarterly sales" column; the estimated 2023 sales figures derive from Leerink forecasts.

AbbVie acquired Imbruvica as part of its 2015 Pharmacyclics acquisition. Imbruvica is actively assembling FDA approvals for various indications in combination therapies including Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a rare lymphoma, and CLL and SLL for patients after a prior therapy.

The other therapies on the table are ones that AbbVie had in the works in 2013. Venclexta was ABT-199, Mavyret was ABT-493 + ABT-530, Orilissa was ABT-620.

Quarterly sales for Humira in fiscal 2017 were $18.4 billion (p. 33). This represents a husky increase of more than 70% since 2013. Obviously to this point, being the Humira company has not been bad for revenues. The issue that has held AbbVie back is concern over its resilience to competition as it goes off patent.

AbbVie's CEO Gonzales has a two pronged response to such concerns. He is building AbbVie's revenues outside of Humira; he is protecting Humira revenues with new covered indications and vigorous patent protection.

As an aside, I consider Mavyret as having potential to undershoot. After years of following Gilead (GILD), I know that revenues dwindle when you cast your customers away after only a few pills.

Under its current label, limiting the duration of therapy, Orilissa seems to have the same issue to a lesser extent. On the other hand, the endometriosis market has good potential to grow in response to marketing.

AbbVie has exciting late stage candidates that will impact its future growth.

In order to truly excel, AbbVie needs for its pipeline to produce new blockbusters over the next few years as Humira continues to fight for revenues.

Immunology is an area in which AbbVie's pipeline looks to be particularly ripe. Its top immunology candidate therapy goes by a name that positively rolls off the tongue, "upadacitinib". In the old days when upadacitinib was just plain old ABT-494, I wrote an article, "AbbVie: Bridging Humira Patent Woes".

It posited that ABT-494 could play a major role in leading AbbVie back from the patent cliff. Now that we have fast forwarded some 19 months, ABT-494 has managed some meaningful achievements. The FDA granted it breakthrough therapy status for atopic dermatitis in January, 2018.

During AbbVie's Q2, 2018 earnings CC, CEO Gonzalez gave the following upadacitinib update:

We recently reported results from the fifth and final pivotal trial evaluating Upadacitinib as a treatment for RA. We’ve been very encouraged by the level of efficacy and the benefit risk profile observed across the entire clinical program. Upadacitinib has the potential to be best in class therapy in RA offering meaningful advantages over products on the market today or those we see in development. We remain on track to submit our regulatory application later this year.

Assuming all goes well with the upadacitinib RA filing, AbbVie's earnings calls in 2020 may start to reflect revenues from a new RA therapy, one with an entirely updated suite of patent protections.

Just as AbbVie has championed Humira for nearly a dozen indications beyond RA, so it has several ongoing upadacitinib trials testing it in a variety of indications other than RA. AbbVie's upadacitinib pipeline includes trials for the following indications:

In addition to upadacitinib, AbbVie is also advancing a second immunology therapy through a spate of clinical trials. Its risankizumab may come up big for AbbVie and it may do so quickly. AbbVie's pipeline schedule for risankizumab includes the following.

Risankizumab has an FDA PDUFA date of 4/25/19 for its moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis indication.

Next to immunology AbbVie has programs in oncology that it expects to support its future growth. Earlier this month it filed a:

...marketing application seeking approval for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), combined with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) GAZYVA (obinutuzumab), in treatment-naive adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

AbbVie has risk factors that investors should keep in mind.

AbbVie is clearly a dynamic company with exciting forward prospects. Of late the market as reflected by AbbVie's share price has been decidedly unimpressed. Check out its share price since January 2017 per the chart below:

After a crazy climb to peaks over $120 in January and February, 2018, AbbVie has rejoined the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (BIIB) with a sharply downward trajectory.

Since the outset of its existence, AbbVie has worked to shake its excessive reliance on Humira. Overall it has done a good job although it has not been without its missteps. Two early missteps included its 2014 deal to acquire Shire (SHPG) for $55 billion. It ended up having to pay a breakup fee of $1.64 billion to exit the deal when anticipated tax benefits were yanked away by a new treasury ruling.

Its second apparent miscue was its 2016 Stemcentrix deal designed to give it a foothold in solid tumors. AbbVie expended considerable treasure, energy and enthusiasm on this deal which has been a total disappointment to this point. Certainly its above referenced Pharmacyclics deal has a gone a long way to balance the slate.

For good or for bad, AbbVie has amassed a healthy debt load of ~$37 billion compared to the $14 billion it carried at the end of 2014. It has been casual, some would say cavalier on the subject.

It seems in no hurry to pay off its debt. Its current outsized quarterly dividend of $0.96 taken together with its recent dutch auction that consumed $7.5 billion will use its sizable free cash flow this year. Certainly CEO Gonzalez takes an opposite view from Abbott's CEO White on the matter of capital deployment as I discuss in "Abbott: Triumph Upon Triumph".

Conclusion

AbbVie is doing quite well at the moment. It raised guidance during its Q2, 2018 earnings CC. Its debt is sizable, however it is manageable under current circumstances and those likely to prevail over the next year or two. Earlier this year it raised its dividend by 35%.

Management is clearly confident. To date it has performed well in terms of growing revenues. Its pipeline is progressing so that it has fair prospects that it will continue to do so.

AbbVie was clearly overheated earlier this year when it was trading over $100. Now that it has dropped back to ~$80 per share it is a far more attractive candidate.

As I see matters the elephant in the room is clear to all; it is Humira revenues. Abbott is growing its other assets in an exemplary fashion. Whether or not AbbVie's new and prospective blockbusters can take the place of Humira slowdown when and if it starts is an open question.

