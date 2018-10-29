Copart's Fall: Big Overreaction, Big Opportunity

The whims of Mr. Market provide a very good opportunity to pick up undervalued shares of this compounding machine.

The decline seems to have been triggered by the Q4 earnings miss, but non-recurring events explain the shortfall.

Over the last six weeks, Copart is down 30 percent from its all-time high of $67 a share.

Over the last six weeks, $5 billion has been erased from Copart's (CPRT) market capitalization - a 30 percent decline from the company's September peak of $67 a share.

The plunge makes absolutely no sense.

The main trigger for the sell-off appears to have been Copart's fourth quarter earnings miss; the company reported adjusted earnings of $102 million, nearly 13 percent below Wall Street's expectation of $116 million. However, this discrepancy is due to non-recurring events.

On every metric except for the bottom line, Copart performed spectacularly. The inexplicable stock price decline is a major buying opportunity for this long-term compounding machine.

Short-term Pain

A few one-time events adversely impacted Copart’s earnings for the year.

The first was Hurricane Harvey. When the hurricane struck Texas last year and damaged up to 700,000 vehicles, some media reports speculated that Copart could reap benefits. As I wrote at the time, though, incremental towing and storage costs would likely exceed incremental revenue from the storm. That prediction was borne out earlier this year, where Copart earned $67 million from Harvey sales but spent $80 million to provide services after the storm.

Although Harvey’s vehicular smashed records, the company can likely expect more high-impact events going forward as the effects of climate change and sea level rise create more destructive storms. Copart has been more and more proactive with its preparation, as much of the incremental costs stem from tow truck overtime and increased storage costs. During Hurricane Florence, Copart already had personnel on the ground weeks in advance and spent $1.7 million preparing additional storage sites.

During the fourth quarter, Copart also incurred non-recurring charges totaling $20 million, including $11.5 million in one-time depreciation expenses and $3 million related to the acquisition of a Finnish salvage auto business.

Long-Term Gain

Meanwhile, Copart’s underlying business shows no signs of slowing down. Revenue grew 18.7 percent year-over-year, with service revenue up 16.3 percent. Unit sales growth exceeded 10 percent globally, and inventory increased 3.8 percent. This reflects not only the growth of Copart’s brand, but increasingly favorable secular trends. The number of vehicles declared a total loss is increasing because cars last longer than ever before, and rates of distracted driving are on the rise.

The salvage auto auction business is non-cyclical due to the constant presence of accidents and Copart’s flat fee structure. In the U.S., the salvage industry is a duopoly split between Copart and Insurance Auto Auctions (KAR), so competitive risks are virtually nonexistent. Over the last nine years, earnings have compounded at 17 percent annually. No wonder a 2015 study performed by Deloitte ranked Copart the most exceptional public company in terms of financial performance.

The company’s management also sports a proven track record. CEO Jay Adair, 49, is personally close with company founder Willis Johnson and has worked at Copart for his entire adult life. The company’s humble origins and Johnson’s colorful life story are detailed in the founder’s 2015 book Junk to Gold.

As Copart continues making bolt-on acquisitions around the world and folds smaller firms into the larger Copart platform, the company’s service becomes more and more valuable through network effects. Copart’s expansion also relies on backfilling the existing U.S. market, where pockets of growth still exist. As I calculated last year, Copart’s annual revenue per location doubled between 2007 and 2017, while profits quadrupled.

The proof lies in Copart's history of generating fantastic returns on invested capital, averaging 18.6 percent over the last decade with little variance. This is all the more impressive in light of Copart's strong balance sheet. The company operates with long-term debt of just $400 million, while cash is steadily accumulating and now totals $275 million.

A No-Brainer Valuation

A simple valuation technique shows that Copart’s stock is very cheap indeed. In FY 2018, the company earned $418 million in after-tax income. Using the present risk-free rate (appropriate given the quality of the business) and a perpetual annuity formula, which assumes zero growth, Copart’s earnings stream would be valued at $13.4 billion. This is 22 percent above the company’s $11 billion market capitalization.

$418 million / ~3 percent = $13.4 billion

Of course, it would be absurd to assume zero earnings growth, so the company must be worth substantially more than $13.4 billion.

Copart's price-to-earnings ratio currently stands at a reasonable 27 times earnings. The stock's earnings yield - the inverse P/E - comes in at 3.8 percent. That is still a bit below the S&P 500's earnings yield of 4.8 percent, but appropriate because of Copart's superior growth and low risk.

Risk

For reasons that I discuss here and in my previous articles, I view Copart as one of the least risky growth stocks on the market due to the company's large 'moat,' non-cyclical business, reputable management, and fantastic ROI.

Observers sometimes point out that driverless cars could one day threaten Copart's business. While this is certainly true, I believe that widespread adoption of true self-driving cars will not take hold for many years. That eventuality lies well beyond the time horizon of this investment.

In the near-term, more irrational selling and a further drop in stock price is also possible. Given that Copart had risen 50 percent YTD and gained more than 50 percent last year, perhaps some investors wanted to take profits off the table amid the broader market correction. Whatever the reason, I will gladly take those shares off their hands.

As Carl Icahn would say, Copart is a total no-brainer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.