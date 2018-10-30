Is Coffee Running Out Of Steam On The Upside?

In November 2016 the price of coffee futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange began its descent from a high of $1.76 per pound. Over a period of just under two years, the price of the soft commodity did nothing but make lower highs and lower lows. Coffee did not rise above any significant level of technical resistance between late 2016 and September 2018.

Ample supplies of Arabica coffee beans from producing countries around the world weighed on the price of the agricultural product. While demand continues to rise, the currency of the world’s leading producer, Brazil, fell sharply in 2018 declining from over 0.32 to under 0.24 against the U.S. dollar. The decline in the value of the real put additional pressure on the price of coffee futures which fell to its lowest level in more than a decade at 92 cents per pound in September 2018. Coffee had not traded below the $1 level since 2006.

The iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (BJO) does an excellent job replicating the price action in ICE coffee futures. In September, coffee fell to the bottom of its pricing cycle.

A better than 35% rally from the lows in one-month points to the bottom of the pricing cycle

The price of Arabica coffee spent the better half of two years losing value, and in August 2018 the price fell below $1 per pound for the first time in more than a decade. Coffee futures reached a low of 92 cents during the week of September 17 which turned out to be a significant bottom for the price of the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, after falling to lows, coffee took off to the upside. The price pout in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart and continued to rally for the next four weeks reaching its latest peak at $1.2550 on the December futures contract on October 19. Coffee rallied by 36.4% is just under one month which is a sign of a bottom in the pricing cycle for the soft commodity.

Over $1.30 is the next target on the upside

The coffee futures market broke through several levels of technical resistance as it rallied and broke the pattern of lower highs and lower lows.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, the price rose above the late August high at $1.0690, the double top at $1.0650 from July 24 and 30, the July 10 high at $1.1925, and the June 26 peak at $1.2275. The next level of technical resistance above the most recent high at $1.2550 is at $1.3060, the high dating back to June 1 on the December futures contract. Just above there, the 2018 high at $1.3135 from the first week of January stands as a target on the upside in the coffee futures market.

Open interest shows that shorts exited positions

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. The metric reached a peak as the price of coffee was falling, and now that it corrected to the upside, it has declined.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the metric fell from a high of 340,320 contracts during the final week of July to 308,301 in late August as coffee was approaching its low below the $1 per pound level. It is likely that trend-following shorts took profits at the lowest prices in a dozen years. The metric then moved back to the 339,974-contract level during the final week of September following the week that coffee hit a low of 92 cents, but as the price rallied the metric declined and stood at 283,631 contracts as of October 26. Rising price and falling open interest is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bull market in the world of futures.

A period of consolidation would be healthy for the coffee futures market

On Monday, October 29, coffee futures were trading at the $1.1425 level, more than ten cents per pound off their recent peak. While the next level of resistance is above the $1.30 level, the recent high at $1.2550 now stands as a target for and rallied. The ultimate target could be the 50% retracement level of the move that took coffee from $1.76 to 92 cents, or $1.34 per pound. After almost two years of bearish market price action, the coffee market could enter into a period of price consolidation above the $1 per pound level to absorb the recent volatile period in price action. Consolidation is typically a healthy sign for a market that rejects a low, and it can set the stage to build strength for future rallies.

Meanwhile, while the technical state of the coffee market displays a price pattern that reached the bottom end of its pricing cycle at prices below the $1 level, it is likely that fundamentals will drive the price over the coming weeks and months. Brazil is the leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans in the world, and the recent rise in the Brazilian currency is a positive sign for the market. The Brazilian real fell from over $0.32 to under $0.24 against the dollar in 2018 but was trading at the $0.27 level on October 29. The election of Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right political leader, sparked a rally in the real as the market perceives the new leader as friendlier to business in South America’s leading economy. His campaign slogan, “Brazil before everything, and God above all” led to his decisive victory, which lifted the value of the real over the past weeks. A stronger real and weaker dollar was a supportive factor for the price of coffee and other commodities that come from the nation including sugar which recently rallied by over 40% from a decade low in September.

A stronger real and the rejection of the lows in the coffee futures market could lead to a period of price consolidation in the agricultural commodity.

Demand and the potential for supply issues- A case for BJO on dips

Demand for coffee continues to rise around the world because of the growth of population and wealth. However, each year is a new adventure when it comes to coffee production.

Coffee fell as abundant supplies have been sufficient to meet world requirements, but crop diseases such as leaf rust and the weather conditions across growing regions around the world can create shortages which have taken the price of coffee appreciably higher in past years. In 2011, 1997, and 1977, shortages cause the price of the soft commodity to rise to over $3 per pound. Each year, the potential for supply shortages because of poor weather conditions or crop diseases make coffee a highly volatile commodity. At $1.14 per pound, it remains closer to lows than highs compared to the price action since the 1970s.

From a longer-term perspective, the price action in the coffee futures market is not all that bearish.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart displays a pattern of rising prices since the 2001 low at 41.5 cents per pound. While coffee recently broke the pattern of higher lows with its decline to 92 cents, it quickly rejected the price below the $1 per pound level. At the same time, the open interest metric in the coffee futures market has been rising with the price since the turn of this century which is a supportive sign for the soft commodity.

The coffee futures and options market on the Intercontinental Exchange is the most direct route for a trade or investment in the volatile coffee market. However, the iPath B Bloomberg Coffee Total Return ETN product (BJO) offers an alternative for those who do not participate in the highly-leveraged and volatile world of futures. The fund summary for BJO states:

“The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

BJO holds positions in the coffee futures market which gives it a high correlation with the ICE contracts.

Source: Barchart

Coffee rallied from 92 cents to $1.2550 or 36.4% from the end of September through October 19. Over the same period, BJO moved from $35.95 to $47.06 or 30.9%. While BJO underperformed the total price move in the futures arena, the September contract rolled to December, and the new active month coffee futures moved from 95.10 to $1.2550 or 32% which was closer to the return of BJO over the period.

BJO has net assets of $61.97 million and trades an average of 58,598 shares each day making it a reasonably liquid ETN product. However, like in the coffee market, the performance of BJO is a function of the contango or forward premium in the coffee futures market which adds an element of risk when it comes to holding the ETN for a long period. Rolling coffee futures positions from one month to the next involved a cost when the deferred futures contract trades at a higher price to the nearby contract. With December futures at the $1.1425 level on October 29, the March futures contract on the ICE was at $1.1805 per pound, a 3.3% premium which could eat away at the value of the ETN during roll periods.

Coffee has run out of steam after its recent rejection of the lowest price in more than a decade and rally of over 36% from the low. A period of price consolidation would be healthy for the market over the coming weeks. Each year is a new adventure when it comes to supplies, and the abundance of coffee that was sufficient to meet worldwide requirements in 2018 is no guaranty that 2019 will be the same.

