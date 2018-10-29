IBM's Red Hat Purchase Is A Welcome Blockbuster

The full valuation is forcing IBM to more than double its debt load, but the acquisition should be accretive to free cash flow in its first year.

On Sunday, IBM (IBM) made the blockbuster announcement it was acquiring Red Hat (RHT) for $190 per share, a 62% premium over Red Hat's Friday close, though Red Hat shares have fallen significantly since June on worries about revenue growth decelerating from 20% to the mid-teens. This is a gigantic bet on IBM's part on the cloud as it seeks to build up its cloud business to offset the declines facing its legacy units. As is well known, IBM's struggle to generate revenue growth has weighed heavily on its shares, which are trading at 30-month lows and only 9x earnings. This acquisition is the sort of build move investors have spent years waiting for, though IBM is paying a hefty price for the company.

To understand the valuation IBM is paying for Red Hat, we can look to its September earnings release, which laid out revised guidance for fiscal 2019. Red Hat expected to generate about $3.38 billion in revenue, which would result in about $3.47 in non-GAAP EPS and about $1.04 billion in operating cash flow. So at $190 per share, IBM is paying about 55x earnings for Red Hat and about 32.7x operating cash flow. That is quite a premium vs. IBM's 9x earnings and 9.5x free cash flow. Given this valuation mismatch, it would have been impossible for IBM to accretively use its own stock to fund the acquisition (more on the financing below). Investors in technology stocks want to see growth, and if Red Hat can deliver growth, IBM's shares can begin to get a re-rating.

IBM has spent much of the past 12-18 months in a transition period as its "new bets," growth businesses like cloud and AI have grown large enough to offset the decline at legacy IBM, but not large enough to generate sustained revenue growth. The purchase of RHT should materially speed up this process and push IBM's revenues higher year on year, which may be what it takes to get investors to give IBM a second look.

Together, IBM and Red Hat will have a $23 billion cloud business that entrenches IBM as a leading player in multi-cloud offerings and open-source technology. A major question will be whether combining these units will help IBM accelerate its cloud revenue growth, which has lagged the likes of Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). Given the fact Red Hat's revenue growth decelerated last quarter (though management expects a re-acceleration this quarter), IBM management will need to explain how the combined business will enjoy revenue and not just cost synergies.

Speaking to the aggressiveness of the acquisition, IBM is not using any equity to fund this acquisition. As of last quarter, IBM had about $15 billion in cash on hand and $16.5 billion in operating company debt (excluding the financing unit, which has receivables against its debt). Prior to closing (expected in about a year), IBM should generate about $6 billion in cash after dividends. Assuming it brings its cash balance down to $7.5 billion, IBM will be taking on about $20 billion in incremental debt, more than doubling its debt total. That is a bold bet from a company known for its balance sheet conservatism.

As such, IBM will not repurchase stock in 2020 and 2021 to allow it to reduce debt, potentially up to $12 billion. There will be no need to reduce the dividend, and IBM said the purchase "will support a solid and growing dividend." IBM can borrow about 1% higher than Treasuries, so it will likely pay 4-4.5% depending on where interest rates are. Using 4.5% interest to be conservative, IBM will pay about $900 million in interest to service this debt, though interest is tax deductible at 21%, resulting in effective cash interest of about $700 million.

Given Red Hat's own guidance for $1 billion in operating cash flow, this acquisition should be accretive to cash flow at closing, thanks to IBM's low borrowing costs, though it will likely be a slight headwind to EPS (likely less than $0.25). Given IBM is using debt rather than stock to fund the purchase, if Red Hat does enhance IBM's cloud offering and accelerates growth, shareholders should enjoy significant upside. However, if it is a bust, we will be left paying off the added debt in the form of no share buybacks for 2 years, which would then get debt to a level more consistent with IBM's history. Still after years of "short-termism" in the form of buybacks at higher share prices to manage EPS while falling behind peers in cloud and software offerings, it is heartening to see IBM making a large, multiyear bet in an effort to grow the business, even if the near-term result is slightly lower EPS and a suspended buyback.

As such, this acquisition of Red Hat leaves me more optimistic about IBM and the stock. By betting bigger on cloud and deepening its offering, IBM should be well-positioned to grow the business double-digits and compete with fellow tech giants. This acquisition also weights more of the company on new growth engines and away from legacy declining businesses. The result should be to return the company to sustaining revenue growth, which may be what it takes to boost the rock-bottom 9x multiple. At the same time, IBM's aggressive financing lets current shareholders enjoy all incremental upside while the downside is primarily the loss of buybacks for 2 years. At its current valuation with 10% free cash flow yield, IBM stock already screened as attractive, and this acquisition should boost the company's growth potential without cutting free cash flow. I will likely buy shares tomorrow in IBM following their Red Hat acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long IBM and likely to increase my long over the next 72 hors.