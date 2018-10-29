Apple's Foundation Is Crumbling

Apple (AAPL) started to fade after the death of their CEO. Steve Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976, its first product was the Apple I. Since then, Apple has created many more products, a new idea in each one. The Macintosh incorporated incredible new features, most notably the mouse, invented by Douglas C. Engelbart. Their next great creation was the iPod, a device that was capable of storing music to be played back later. After that, came the iPhone, a phone that was fully touchscreen. It had all of the same music and audio capabilities of an iPod. Apple’s last great innovation was the iPad, it wasn’t the first tablet, but most tablets at the time were made for only reading, or were hard to use. Apple was able to create a tablet that was easy to use, and you could do almost anything on it. The iPad was announced just a year before the world lost one of its greatest minds to pancreatic cancer, Steve Jobs.

Playing Catch-Up

Apple just released its new line of phones, the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR - the budget version. The phones, while getting computing upgrades, didn’t seem very distinguishable than their previous lineup. Usually, smartphone makers strive to make each new model distinguishable visually from the last in some way; even if it’s useless, it makes the customer more satisfied with the product. Apple failed in this regard, but other companies are making huge efforts to do so.

Last year, Apple released the first phone with a notch in order to try to achieve the smallest bezels of any other smartphone. The notch received a mixed response, but Apple argued that it was necessary to fit the forward facing camera and speaker. Although it was the first notch design, it wasn’t particularly revolutionary because they weren’t the first to make a bezel-less display. However, it seems that the need for the notch is disappearing with Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) next flagship phone.

By using Under Panel Sensors (UPS), Samsung is able to hide the front facing camera under the screen of the phone. The camera will be able to see through the screen with no interference of the screen itself, even when it’s on. In terms of the front facing speaker, Samsung is using the screen as the speaker; this Sound on Display (SoD) feature is the first of its kind and eliminates the need for a front facing speaker.

Samsung is also creating an embedded fingerprint scanner (a fingerprint scanner that is able to go below the screen) in the phone, but they’re not the first to do so. Vivo was the first to make an embedded fingerprint scanner, but Samsung’s will be the first embedded scanner to use ultrasonic pulses. Ultrasonic pulses are much more secure than the current method of optical fingerprints. All of these developments are new, presented by Samsung in a private meeting with twenty business partners.

Apple also hasn’t made their own displays since they began using OLED displays, instead they buy their displays from Samsung, the undisputed champion of screen technology. The fact that Apple uses Samsung to make their screens isn’t too big of a deal, but it gives Samsung an edge over them in many ways. First of all, Samsung doesn’t sell their best displays, the AMOLED, so that they are guaranteed to best Apple in at least one department. In addition, Samsung is able to experiment a lot better with their displays to create the previously mentioned advancements because they are the ones that make them.

The dual camera is another feature that Apple, although beating Samsung, was much further behind others for development. HTC (2498.TW) (OTC:HTCKF) released the first phone with a dual camera setup back in 2011. LG (066570.KS) (OTC:LGEAF) (OTC:LGEPF) and Huawei created the first mainstream phones with dual cameras, the HTC EVO 3D was not very popular. So although Apple received credit for bringing the dual camera to the smartphone, they were reacting to a trend that had brought other brands popularity. They did not pioneer it.

Apple has been behind the curve recently in their smartphone development. As other companies are innovating and implementing new concepts into their phones, Apple is forced to just keep up. This isn’t uncommon for most smartphone companies, after all who can create every new trend in the smartphone industry? However, Apple relies on their phones to create a lot of hype and the best way to do that is with new ideas. Also, in order to help justify the highest prices in the market, Apple needs to bring innovative ideas with every phone.

Competition

Competition is where Apple is really starting to feel pressure. Apple’s new phones have received a lot of negative reviews from members of the tech community, and regular consumers alike. The new iPhone XS starts at $1,000 without a contract, and the new iPhone XS Max starts at $1,100 without a contract, making these phones two of the most expensive in the smartphone market. Many people were also upset there didn’t appear to be any noticeable change in how the phone looked. A fact about iPhones that many people also don’t know is that they’re fast charge capable, but in order to use it, a customer needs to spend at least $49 on a new power brick. These fast charging power bricks are included with most competitors' phones for free. For a $1,000 phone, many people are upset that it isn’t included with the phone.

Apple did predict a bit of outrage over the high prices of all of their new phones, so they released a “budget” phone as well. The iPhone XR starts at $750 without a contract, and has some features about it that upset some people. The iPhone XR is not capable of showing HD 1080p video. Its display has only 326 ppi, which is the same as the iPhone 4. This in particular got a lot of criticism because of how far back the technology is going. To make matters worse, the most expensive part of getting a phone with more ppi is the developmental costs, not actually making the display itself. Many people speculate that Apple did this in order to differentiate its more expensive models even more because of the lack in manufacturing price difference. In addition, it is an LCD display instead of OLED as almost all other smartphones are. Its camera can take pictures in HD, but the user won’t be able to see it in HD on the phone. Lastly, people were upset over the price. While it is cheaper than the other new iPhones, it is still not cheap for a smartphone.

For a premium and high-end price, many people are also expecting a flawless device; however, a charging issue has been reported with the new iPhones. If you plug in your phone, without “waking it up” it won’t begin charging. This means that if before bed, you plug in your iPhone overnight to charge, but don’t turn it on after plugging it, the phone won’t charge. Another bug allows people to potentially bypass the face ID security of the phone. These issues are pretty serious, and customers are getting frustrated as Apple still hasn’t rolled out a fix to these problems.

Consumers are noticing the issues with the new iPhones and more people are starting to turn to the competition. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at $800 with Verizon (NYSE:VZ), most likely very close to what the iPhone XR will be priced at with a contract. However, specs wise the phones are on different levels. For starters, the S9 has a much better display, with a 529 ppi AMOLED display. The iPhone XS has a 458 ppi OLED display. Ironically, Apple buys their displays from Samsung. Camera, loading speeds, and all of the other important features are basically the same between the two devices. Although Samsung doesn’t have a dual camera on the S9, its single camera is just as capable, performance wise, as the dual camera setup on the iPhone XS and XS Max. LG, another company making smartphones, is also creating phones for $750, but these are their flagship phones. They have a 563 ppi display which is more than even the S9, but an LED display like the iPhone XR. The $750 G7 has a dual camera setup, and has similar performance specs as the iPhone XS and XS Max. Many consumers will opt for a phone such as the S9 or G7 because of their high quality and low price. This leaves Apple struggling to attract new customers, as most Android users will remain on Android devices for the lower price and high quality.

In addition, the headphone jack removal faced a lot of criticism, especially because almost all other phone manufacturers have kept it. Samsung, LG, OnePlus, Motorola (MSI), HTC, and a few other smaller phone companies. Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is the only major smartphone manufacturer that has followed Apple in this regard. The argument that Apple made for this move was that it helps them get their phones thinner, but other companies have been able to keep the headphone jack and remain thin. To be fair, the iPhone XS is almost one millimeter thinner than the Galaxy S9, but the XR is only .2 millimeters thinner. This extra one millimeter of thickness was an asset that many iPhone users didn’t care for, especially at the expense of the headphone jack. Apple also argued that they would have more room to fit their battery, a reasonable claim, but other competitors have been able to keep up with battery storage even with a jack. Overall, it ended up seeming like a smart way to sell their airpods.

Even if other companies weren’t offering better, cheaper, phones, competition is bound to decrease sales. Apple’s market share tends to stay at around 12%, with the exception of Q4 2017, where their market share grew to 18%. This bust was due to the release of their new phones, the iPhone X and 8. However, next quarter their market share was 4% lower, and the quarter after that was 3% lower than Q1 (as shown in the chart below). This means that Apple is relying on one quarter to generate enough hype and sales for the company to live off of for the rest of the year. The smartphone market is growing at an annual rate of 6%, but Apple’s iPhone units sold are only up 3% YoY, half the rate that the market is growing at. If Apple continues to grow at the lower rate, their market share will continue to decrease. Since 2012, their market share has decreased by over 10% (as shown in the table below). This is a direct effect of Apple’s competition catching up and their lack of innovation.

Source: Counterpoint Research Market Monitor (This graphic represents global quarterly market share)

Source: Apple Insider - notice how much the market share for Apple has decreased since both 2012 and 2011. This is due to a dramatic increase in market share from other companies such as LG and Huawei.

Overall, Apple has lost the moat that made it skyrocket into popularity in the late 2000s. The competition has caught up to Apple dramatically and they are now faced with trying to match what other companies are doing. Remaining only as a shell of what it once is, Apple is losing its edge and the market will realize this soon. Their market share has been declining for years, and the decline shows no sign of stopping. If you are currently long Apple, getting out now before the stock implodes would be the best thing you could do. Shorting Apple could also see decent returns as not many people will expect the position, but the stock should begin to hit a decline as its decline is recognized by the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.