Gilead: The Good, The 'Meh' And The Ugly

There is huge long term profit potential from the HIV franchise and from Kite; if successful, GILD can do very well over time from its 5-year base. A new CEO can make all the difference.

The sales and earnings beat was partly due to a one-time factor (generics to Letairis were delayed) and partly from superior HIV performance.

Also negative was the news that a gastric cancer candidate failed in Phase 3 and is failing in Phase 1 as well in other cancers.

While GILD may be insulated from the administration's latest cost-cutting plans, that's small comfort given the latest commercialization delay (filgotinib).

Q3 is 'meh' and a downgrade and second 'meh' for filgotinib

The title notwithstanding, I'll begin with the 'meh' or neutral news.

Gilead (GILD) reported Q3 on Thursday. It showed pre-tax income of $2.7 B, sharply down yoy from $3.7 B. Results were flattered by $305 MM in "other" income, up $155 MM yoy. With a decline in the tax rate, EPS came in at $1.60 versus $2.06. Part of the beat on revenues came from delayed generic competition to GILD's blockbuster drug for pulmonary hypertension, Letairis. By Q1, such competition may savage sales. Another part of the beat was of higher quality, coming came from stronger sales of HIV drugs in the EU than expected, as generics made less of a dent (the famous EU patent cliff) than GILD or analysts expected.

I pay no attention to GILD's and the biotech industry's attempt to flatter its results by excluding normal costs of doing business, which end up providing deceptive non-GAAP numbers. In pharma and biotech, GAAP allows profitability to be determined better than omitting amortization and other real costshh.

Given the moving parts with Letairis going generic soon - or so it appears to GILD - and the rolling launches of Biktarvy in the EU, I'm going to wait a while before thinking of GILD's likely 2019 EPS. Overall, the decline in sales and decline in pre-tax income, especially after "other" income, are negatives; but the performance of the HIV line in the EU was a positive. So I will call the quarter 'meh,' not make forward-looking sales and earnings projections (see press release for GILD's 2018 projections) and move on.

The other material issue that has unfortunately moved down from the "good" category to meh (my opinion) is the major pipeline drug filgotinib. This always had a bit of a long slog to be very material to GILD's financial results, given my rough estimate that the drug's inventor, Galapagos (GLPG), is in line for about a 30% cut of the action. But the drug was showing excellent Phase 3 results in RA and strong Phase 2 results in two other important autoimmune diseases, and I've been carrying filgotinib as having a smallish but material positive value for GILD. However, what was assumed to be a minor irritant to the filgotinib story was a known problem in animal studies regarding male fertility. This necessitated a safety study. The study GILD chose is called MANTA. During the conference call, GILD disclosed in its prepared remarks that:

... enrollment in MANTA will likely be the rate limiting factor to filing an NDA in the United States. While we have been making every effort to expedite enrollment, the full impact of the efforts and their impact on the overall timeline are uncertain at this time.

That's disappointing.

In response to a question on the matter from Geoffrey Porges, GILD's head of R&D, Dr. McHutchison, did not make anyone feel better when he provided color on this issue:

We have spent an inordinate amount of effort trying to enhance the enrollment in the MANTA study. It's too early to gauge the effectiveness of those modifications to inclusion criteria, et cetera. I think we'll provide an update in the future when we can have more clarity about the timeline. I will say we are having discussions internally and with regulators about different options...

This is not good. Filgotinib has been a major part of the otherwise yucky GILD pipeline - basically the major part except for hopes for the Kite-related pipeline.

So I would average the otherwise good/great filgotinib story with this rather ugly news and now get to neutral. If a drug launches much later than several members of the competition, it has to be that much better to do very well. At about a $90 B market cap, GILD needs big hits to move the needle enough to care about a pipeline possibility, and now it is under a cloud.

Moving on...

The Yescarta sales story remains in the meh stage as well. At least it's growing and GILD is making progress in growing sales and medical center engagement further. But at $75 MM in Q3 and 10% qoq growth, I am neutral neutral on its commercial performance right now.

Thus, three shots on goal that could have cheered GILD longs are in the neutral, meh category.

Now to the good, even great stuff that provides a lot of firepower for growth under a new regime at GILD.

HIV drugs regain their primacy and begin to dominate the competition

This is good stuff. Even with all the disappointments in the HCV line and mostly disastrous pipeline, the HIV drugs have allowed GILD to hold onto almost a quadrupling of its stock price since its 2011 low. I think the reason that GILD is $70 rather than back to the $30s is that the Street was either asleep about TAF or was unwilling to project much success for it. TAF is a much more potent, safer version of tenofovir than the older TDF. TAF's ultra-low 10-25 mg dose allows Biktarvy to set two new standards for a GILD single tablet regimen for HIV: Biktarvy is unboosted (no cobicistat/Tybost needed), and the tablet is normal size, not a "horse pill" as Stribild is. The normal size makes swallowing the pill possible for even very small people and more pleasant for all, and is a known marketing advantage. The lack of a booster in Biktarvy now puts GILD's latest-generation STR's on a par with ViiV's unboosted flagship STR Triumeq. Taking away an important advantage of a competitor should make Biktarvy more of a threat to ViiV (majority owned by GSK (GSK)) than the first TAF-based STR drug, Genvoya. GILD now has TAF on the market as Vemlidy - not a combo. Vemlidy is indicated for hepatitis B and is the follow-on to Viread (the brand for TDF). Vemlidy may also be used off label in resistant HIV cases as part of an individualized, multi-tablet regimen.

The bottom part of GILD's press release lists sales by product. If you want to think carefully about GILD's prospects in HIV, understanding that many things are in flux beyond just those drugs, tracking these sales changes could be fruitful and provide a way to track how the franchise does over time. I'm liking that the old, TDF-based drugs are fading and being replaced by greater sales of the TAF-based ones. These are the specific comparisons to help some of you in thinking through this complex product transition:

Viread to Vemlidy

GILD is helpfully keeping the "V" identifier. Viread has gone generic in the EU, where Vemlidy sales are nominal, and in the US, where Vemlidy sales are ramping nicely. Vemlidy is also growing rapidly internationally (i.e., outside of the US and EU).

Prognosis: hopeful.

Truvada to Descovy

This is a key battleground. Truvada,a TDF-based 2-drug backbone treatment for HIV typically used with one additional HIV drug not available from GILD, is seeing increased use for its second use: prevention of HIV transmission in high-risk uninfected individuals. This usage is called Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP. A challenge for GILD will be to get Descovy approved for PrEP and then work out a reimbursement schedule from insurers so that high-risk people can afford Descovy rather than use generic Truvada. The FDA's Orange Book shows Truvada with patent protection until September 2021. Truvada sales are collapsing in the EU post-patent expiry, while Descovy sales did grow about 25% yoy there. So there's some hope for Descovy in the EU, and greater hope in the US. Descovy has small international sales at this point.

I have a moderate amount of optimism that GILD will grow Descovy sales as backbone treatment for HIV in the US and, when the DISCOVER trial for PrEP is completed early next year, will find a way to make Descovy the standard for PrEP (I assume the trial will succeed).

Atripla

Atripla is a first-generation TDF-based combo. Now out of favor with the guidelines, sales will likely trend to be insignificant to GILD in short order, even before it goes generic in the US.

There is no TAF-based version of Atripla.

Complera/Eviplera to Odefsey

These are unboosted 3-drug STRs. Because one of the three drugs is JNJ's, royalties to JNJ make these less profitable products for GILD than Truvada/Descovy or the GILD STRs mentioned below. Dollar volume of sales of Odefsey are growing faster than sales of Complera/Eviplera are shrinking.The JNJ drug, rilpivirine (Edurant) has patent protection into 2025, which will protect both Complera/Eviplera and Odefsey even if the TAF crystalline patents do not prevent generics.

The success of Odefsey is encouraging and bears watching.

Stribild to Genvoya

This is a highly successful product transition. In Q3, sales growth of Genvoya exceeded total Stribild sales. Genvoya is blowing Stribild away.

Genvoya is already annualizing at $4.7 B and is growing in the US, EU and internationally. The earlier-expiring patent for the booster cobicistat/Tybost runs to September 2029; I would expect a pediatric extension that takes it to March 2030. There is also a formulation patent listed in the Orange Book that could take cobicistat's exclusivity to 2032. The patent on the integrase inhibitor in Genvoya, elvitegravir (Vitekta - no longer marketed as a single agent) expires in 2026.

Genvoya is one of the two keys to GILD's long term success in extending its HIV treatment franchise to or beyond 2030.

Genvoya to Biktarvy (TAF to TAF)

This is GILD's first product transition within the TAF-based franchise. Biktarvy is off to a great start and has not been introduced in all EU markets yet. Biktarvy has one Orange Book-listed patent expiring in 2033 and another expiring in 2035. Only approved in February, Biktarvy did $375 MM in US sales in Q3, a $1.5 B annual pace. GILD reports that 1/4 of Biktarvy sales came from switches from Triumeq or related ViiV products, so its growth is not just from cannibalizing other GILD products. The EU rollout of Biktarvy is underway; sales were a nominal $11 MM in Q3, and there were no international sales yet.

Genvoya + Bkitarvy sales are annualizing at $6.4 B. Graphically, from the slide show accompanying the Q3 conference call (slide 16):

I believe that GILD has done a superb job with its HIV franchise, espeically with Genvoya and Biktarvy, and lately with Truvada for PrEP.

Finally, within HIV there is:

Symtuza

This is a large pill comprised of one JNJ drug, darunavir (Prezista), a protease inhibitor that requires boosting, and three GILD drugs. The GILD drugs are 1) cobicistat (the booster); 2) TAF and 3) the other component of Truvada/Descovy, which is emtricitabine. JNJ obtained approval; royalties to GILD were $22 MM in Q3 as the launch progresses. This is a good showing given that FDA approval only was received in July.

How to value all the above?

Different analysts will weight different risks and opportunities differently. Just the TAF part of the patent story, which I reviewed in August 2017, provides room for different opinions about the value of Vemlidy and the potentially very important Descovy.

All I'm sure of is that the present value of the HIV franchise is many tens of billions of dollars, with a wide range. Subjectively, just looking at GILD as a collection of marketed products plus a strong balance sheet (GILD is paying down debt while still shrinking the diluted share count) and ignoring the pipeline and other important intangibles, I can take GILD's assets and make a case that the sum of their present value, adjusted for numerous risks and uncertainties, is not far below GILD's approximate $90 million diluted market cap. But I can't prove it. Only time, and lots of it, can tell an optimistic tale for the HIV franchise. And, can HCV products gain good sales in China?

But until a new management team sets a clear new course, there are serious negatives to consider, which I referred to as 'ugly' in the title.

The ugly

In my opinion, GILD has not provided adequate transparency regarding parts of its pipeline, and has not met the level of competence investors expect of such a large company.

First, re transparency. The pipeline contains compounds that seem to have been there forever. They hang around with no comment from GILD and no progress. These include presatovir for RSV and entospletinib. Other candidates float in and out of the pipeline without explanation. Shareholders are owed an update and justification for continued development of these products.

Next, competence. The conference call discusses GILD's latest pipeline failure with an antibody called andecaliximab. When I reviewed this antibody several years ago, I identified ulcerative colitis as the lead, best-supported indication. Apparently the drug had no, as in zero, effect in UC, though. That would have led me to think that GILD would have dropped its development for cancer, but instead not only did GILD proceed with a Phase 3 study for it for gastric cancer, but it entered "ande" into Phase 1 for other solid tumors. (These studies are still showing on the pipeline page.) Dr. McHutchison was forced to say this in his prepared remarks:

Separately in oncology, we discontinued the development of andecaliximab, an investigational anti-MMP9 antibody, in gastric cancer, after a Phase 3 study showed a lack of overall survival benefit to primary endpoint. These data are consistent with the results we're seeing with andecaliximab in other therapeutic programs.

I'm still not 100% certain that "ande" has been discontinued for all cancers; I think so and hope so, but the above language is not crystal clear on that point.

I think GILD over-diversified its pipeline. It has not stuck to its core competencies. As we now know, even the promising molecule filgotinib cannot be modeled well by investors, because we do not know when the MANTA study will be completed. (We also do not know its outcome.) In NASH, which GILD had no need to enter in the first place, it jumped its selonsertib candidate to Phase 3 on a thin, small Phase 2 study. My view has been that a Phase 2b study was needed. Because its Phase 3 success is so uncertain, I cringed just a bit at this statement from outgoing CEO John Milligan in his prepared remarks:

Next year, we'll see the first Phase 3 readouts of selonsertib as the STELLAR 3 and STELLAR 4 clinical studies are completed and unblinded. We look forward to seeing the data, and our teams are hard at work preparing for the launch of selonsertib into this brand new disease area.

I'd rather they downplay this "launch." Are they still selling the sizzle after countless pipeline failures? I'd suggest they just let the head of R&D discuss it, not kick it up to the CEO level.

The lack of focus and lack of success in R&D except for the core anti-viral competencies; and the lack of communication re so much of the pipeline strikes me as "the ugly." Of course, pharma is not easy, and it just takes one success to justify a lot of failures.

Nonetheless, the R&D issues have kept my exposure to GILD modest.

Sometimes that leads to opportunity when a new team leads a turnaround. I'm long Microsoft (MSFT) for that reason.

Let's discuss.

What does the new CEO have to do to turn GILD into a growth engine again?

First off, it is possible that the incoming CEO will make further changes in upper management. No comment from me on what will or should be done.

Next, I believe that GILD needs to clean up its pipeline so it can focus. While its sales put in the large, supra-$20 B category, its history is that of a much smaller company. It was never endowed with the sophistication needed to simultaneously evaluate and develop as many individual pipeline products and families of products as it has tried to do.

I would expect a new CEO to cease development of some products, out-licensing them if any junior biotech or small company sees merit. This could include various cancer candidates and combos and the hepatitis B program. I do not see hep B as a large market from a financial standpoint (universal vaccination of infants has been going on for decades) and have seen GILD's ineffective efforts on it make no visible progress for years. Rather, I think GILD should sell its program to whomever wants it and focus, focus, focus.

Part of that focus would entail a clear strategy to either succeed or cut losses in NASH.

I would expect a clear filgotinib go-to-market strategy to be implemented internally and then presented to shareholders. The presentation in the conference call was embarrassing.

Finally, and most important, in addition to freeing up financial and personnel resources to concentrate on Kite, it's my guess (just a guess) that with so many balls in the air both in the HIV (and HCV) arena plus the many scattered pipeline efforts, Kite has not had an optimal level of attention from the top. I would be heartened if the new CEO had significant experience in heme-onc, even better if that experience included cell-based therapies.

Granted that lightning could eventually strike in a good way with either filgotinib or the NASH program, I see GILD as basically two programs: HIV and Kite. In addition to whatever can be milked out of the HCV drugs, I think that the value that can be created for shareholders can be reduced as a first approximation to these two programs.

Risks

Clearly, the one-product line nature of GILD, the pipeline issues, and the highly unsettled management situation makes GILD a high-risk story. Please consider these points and the many other risk factors that the company discloses in its SEC filings in thinking of owning GILD shares.

Concluding comments

Despite all the negative or neutral points made above, it is the advent of a new CEO that allows me to hope for better times at least for GILD stock, and also for the reality of a resurgent company. Cell-based therapy is in a horse race with other technologies as well as with Novartis (NVS), Celgene (CELG) and others. If Kite is done right, it could be quite the long term value creator. Done wrong, it could represent a massive malinvestment.

Kite is the hinge along with HIV in my view.

The HIV franchise has many threats, but it is a here-and-now massive success. Lumping all the TAF-based and TDF-based products together, it is now annualizing around $15 B sales and royalties. I believe this places it second to Humira as a product or product category within one company, and has clear growth potential as well as longer term downside risks.

As matters stand, even with the stock down at $69.74, where GILD closed Friday, the latest news on filgotinib makes me think that if I did not own a continuing toehold in the stock already, I would be watching but not buying it here. (Note: I bought more on the good Q2 results and announcement of the CEO departure, but traded out of those shares for a small profit when GILD recently popped to the high $70s because I had not liked how it had traded after that news.) I'm going to categorize GILD as a 'buy' idea, due to many upside catalysts, but I'm really neutral.

The GILD story keeps changing, but at least so far, my faith in TAF-based products has worked out very well, preventing a total collapse of the stock. Will this prove a springboard for a real turnaround?

Here's hoping.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.