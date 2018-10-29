Newell Brands: No Pain, No Gain

While profitability has been sub-par in the past, management is planning to rectify the situation. A more manageable portfolio of brands will be of prime importance.

The company is financially stable in the short term but also in the long term, especially after having deleveraged as planned.

Introduction

No questions asked – Newell Brands (NWL) owns a sizable portfolio of valuable brands. It belongs to the consumer staples and the consumer discretionary sector likewise, hence qualifying, at least in part, as a defensive stock. Given these facts, a premium valuation could be warranted, as has also been suggested by the rich price-earnings (P/E) ratios observed between Q2 2016 and 2017. However, NWL common stock took a dive after having formed a double top between August 2016 and August 2017. To date, the stock price has fallen by over 70% from the August 2017 high of $55. In this article, I will discuss whether current investors are looking at a reasonable risk-reward situation or are falling victim to an anchoring bias.

A concise summary is presented at the end of each paragraph, aiding the reader who is not interested in the details outlined in this article. I will close with brief concluding remarks and an explanation of my personal stance.

Why Has NWL Common Stock Fallen-Off A Cliff?

One of the prime reasons responsible for the share price demise is the expensive acquisition of Jarden, a serial acquirer of famous household brands themselves. NWL paid $15 billion for the company which has reported 2013-2015 mean earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $574 million or, differently put, they valued Jarden at a 26 times multiple of these earnings. In their fiscal 2015 10-K, Jarden reported $6.4 billion in interest-bearing liabilities, which have been responsible for the company’s less-than-ideal debt-to-equity ratio of 2.5. In the course of this acquisition, NWL’s balance sheet leverage has increased. As per NWL's 2017 10-K, the debt-to-equity ratio stood at above 1.3. Having begun to execute on their accelerated transformation plan, their leverage has fallen slightly by 2.6% since the last annual report.

Since 2007, NWL reported net restructuring expenditures of $917 million and this is not likely going to change in the near future. However, considering the accelerated transformation plan, NWL should evolve into a more efficient and smaller company.

Goodwill and other impairment charges, as commonly noticed with serial acquirers that seem to buy regardless of prevailing market valuations, are another hallmark of NWL’s income statements. Since 2007, NWL reported $764 million in impairment charges. This does not included the recent $486 million impairment charge. Note, that NWL's balance sheet is still rich in goodwill, as will be discussed later.

Sales and profit figures appear flat since 2007, ignoring the increase through the Jarden acquisition. Gross margin fell by 6 percent points from 39% in 2016. EBIT margin moves in a broad corridor between 2% (2008) and 12% (2012) but seems to improve since the acquisition of Jarden.

In summary, management is seemingly unable to grow the top line organically but instead relies on costly acquisitions that increased the company’s leverage. Significant goodwill and other impairment charges further compromised the quality of NWL's balance sheet. Over $80 million are spent on restructuring each year, encumbering profitability of the company. For these reasons, NWL trades at a depressed valuation.

Current Financial Stability

As per their 2017 10-K, NWL is looking at a substantial amount of debt. Dynamic gearing indicates how many years it would take the company to pay down their interest-bearing liabilities when using the entire free cash flow (NYSE:FCF). The ratio, computed with the mean of 2015-2017 FCF's, stands at 19.6 years and net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ((EBITDA)) is 600%. As already mentioned, NWL requires more than $1.3 of debt in addition to every dollar of equity to operate, not taking the $1.07 billion in operating leases into account. Their capital expenditures (capex) amount to 31% of cash flows from operations, which is definitely a sign of a not overly capital-intensive business. Nonetheless, it could prove prudent to add a certain amount of the routinely reported cash outflows due to acquisitions to the capex figure since NWL is seemingly unable to grow organically.

I have no objections against the short-term financial stability of NWL given that their cash, quick and current ratios stand at 11%, 73% and 141%, respectively. Altman’s Z and Z’’ scores (the Z ’’ variant is a reformulation of the original score aimed at non-manufacturers), however signal financial distress at values of 0.4 and 1.1, respectively, and these results are associated with the leveraged balance sheet, the low retained earnings to total assets ratio and the low EBIT to total assets ratio. NWL spends over $450 million per year on interest payments. They are covered four times by the 2017 EBIT. In the course of five years, over $3 billion in debt come due. Assuming refinancing at higher interest rates, NWL’s income statement could deteriorate rapidly.

From these observations, it is understandable that NWL began reducing their leverage aggressively. In May 2018, NWL detailed their accelerated transformation plan, aiming at a significant simplification of the company’s operations. Assuming the announced divestitures work out as planned, NWL would receive $10 billion in after-tax proceeds that are used for deleveraging (45%) and for repurchases of common stock (55%). As of June 29th, management announced the successful divestiture of The Waddington Group and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company for after-tax proceeds of $2.5 billion.

Their 2017 dividend payout ratios in terms of net income and FCF were 16% and 82%, respectively. NWL reported a $1.3 billion tax benefit in 2017 and hence, the seemingly low payout ratio should be taken with a grain of salt. Conversely, I consider the payout ratio in terms of %FCF a little too conservative given the 2017 increase in working capital of $120 million as opposed to the 2016 decrease of $844 million. Management aims at keeping the dividend of $0.92 constant in 2019, thereafter targeting a payout ratio of 30-35% of net earnings. Depending on how fast NWL is able to deleverage and/or buy back shares, the intermittent payout ratio will be higher than 30-35% according to my models detailed in the valuation section below. In this context, some investors could fear a dividend cut, leading to a further decline in share price. Personally, I do not mind an intermittently higher payout ratio given the stability of cash flows and would rather prefer that NWL avoids a "fire sale" of their assets just for the sake of keeping the payout ratio low.

In summary, NWL is considered financially stable in the short-term but also in the long-term, considering the recently announced, and already commenced, transformation. The dividend is considered safe, assuming that the business remains cash-flow stable. Dividend hikes seem unlikely at the moment and the intermittently under-estimated payout ratio could lead to one or another sell-off, scaring away uninformed investors in fear of a debt crisis.

Assessing the Quality of NWL's Financial Statements

I routinely run a number of tests to gauge for potential manipulation of the financial statements. I do not believe that such calculations provide 100% accuracy but they aid in viewing the numbers from a different perspective. Beneish M-score, a combination of several metrics, sky-rocketed in 2016. This issue has been raised by Seeking Alpha contributor Sophocles Sophocleous. This spike is mainly attributed to the increase in sales growth index (SGI, Figure 1) and thus associated with the Jarden acquisition. I hence deem this metric uncritical. The days sales in receivables index (DSRI) did not increase with SGI in 2016 (Figure 2). An increase of both metrics could point to fictitious revenues, as Mantone points out in her book (Mantone, 2013 p122), but this is not the case for NWL.

Figure 1: Sales growth index, computed as a part of Beneish M-score; Data: 10-K's; Illustration: author’s own work in Microsoft Excel.

Figure 2: Sales growth index compared to days sales in receivables index; Data: 10-K's; Illustration: author’s own work in Microsoft Excel.

When the Dechow-Dichev Accrual Quality correlates inversely with net earnings, as was the case for NWL in 2017, this can be a sign of financial statement manipulation. However, NWL divested businesses for $0.7 billion and recorded a tax benefit of $1.3 billion in 2017. These one-off effects increased net earnings substantially and thus lead to the inverse correlation. Dechow-Dichev accrual quality moves in a very tight corridor of +/- five basis points since 2007, which is valued positively.

Jones Non-Discretionary Accruals have been quite constant since 2007 but as of 2016, the variance increased substantially and in 2017, the non-discretionary accruals fell by 50 percent points, signaling an increase in discretionary spending. Since this metric takes into account sales growth and puts it in relation to total assets, it is potentially skewed due to the acquisition of Jarden.

Taken together, I doubt that management manipulates the financial statements since the potential red flags can be explained well enough. Many metrics will be skewed also in the near future due to the company transformation but investors are nonetheless advised to monitor the financial statements closely.

Profitability: Past Versus Future

As already mentioned, gross margin declined by six percent points in 2016. EBIT margin, on the other hand, increased since the inflection point at 7% in 2015. Operating cash flow (OCF) margin has been rather stable at 10% but took a hit in 2017 (6%). The reduced OCF margin in 2016 was masked, at least in part, due to the significant decrease in working capital of $844 million. As already outlined in the introduction, management seems incapable of growing the top line organically and instead relies on acquisitions. Mean annualized unlevered return on equity, return on capital employed (ROCE) as well as return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) are far from optimal at 15%, 4% and 6%, respectively. At a weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) of 5.8% (cost of equity assumed as 10%), NWL is currently not generating value for shareholders. Asset turnover has fallen by over 50% since 2016 which is a sign of inefficiency. Likewise, inventory days increased to over 90 days in 2017, after having been around 70 days pre-Jarden. The cash conversion cycle also increased since the acquisition of Jarden. The ratio of days payables outstanding (DPO) to days sales outstanding (DSO), on the other hand, has improved by 25% in 2017, after having been essentially flat since 2007. From these metrics, benefits of the Jarden acquisition remain to be noticed.

Management claimed that EBIT margin should improve to over 15% by 2020. I had a hard time believing this statement given the lackluster past performance of Michael Polk et al.. However, considering the, broadly covered, changes to NWL’s board of directors and especially the successfully commenced execution of the transformation plan, I think that management is finally looking to improve on the situation.

In summary, NWL is an inefficient conglomerate of valuable brands. The recent shake-up by activist investors is likely going to benefit the company in the future. It is planned that unbranded products are no longer part of NWL’s portfolio and the number of factories and distribution centers will be cut by over 50%, yielding a focused portfolio reflected by annual revenues of little over $9 billion and an operating margin in excess of 15%.

Valuation Of The Transformed Company

It remains to be seen whether and to what extent profitability of the company will improve upon execution of the transformation plan. I divided this section into two parts: At first, the company’s value is gauged from a number ratios. In the second part, discounted cash flow (NYSE:DCF) calculations are presented that either rely on management’s guidance or on my, more conservative, estimates.

During the Q2 earnings call, management guided towards lower earnings per share of $2.45 to $2.65. NWL thus currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of below seven. In the past, NWL typically traded at P/E ratios of 14 to 40 (computed using the respective year-end price per share as a reference).

While trading at slightly below book value, it is emphasized that NWL’s balance sheet consists of over 50% goodwill and intangible assets. $7.4 billion in assets are currently held for sale and these contain another $5.3 billion in goodwill and intangible assets.

The company currently trades at little over 50% of 2017’s revenues and roughly ten times mean 2015-2017 FCF or eight times 2018 forward OCF. I consider these metrics sufficiently cheap.

In terms of enterprise value to EBIT, I want to emphasize that I always include discounted operating leases in my calculations. NWL could be acquired at an EV/EBIT of 15, which is nothing to write home about and attributed to the considerable amount of debt. However, assuming successful deleveraging and repurchases as planned (see below), we are looking at a more appealing multiple of 8 to 10, depending on the operating margin achieved post-transformation. In his book, Schmidlin (Schmidlin, 2017, p174ff) details so-called "fair multiples": An especially profitable and/or financially stable company is argued to deserve a premium valuation as opposed to an unprofitable company in financial distress, which should be penalized. These bonuses or penalties are used to compute fair P/E, price to book (P/B) and price to revenues (P/R) ratios which are thus compared to the current valuations. All three metrics suggest upsides of 30 to 120% using conservative estimates. A detailed tutorial on the implementation of these metrics is detailed in the book, which I wholeheartedly recommend to the interested reader.

The ensuing DCF calculations are based on three approaches: Firstly, cash flows available to equity owners are estimated after debt investors have been paid in terms of interest. Secondly, an entity valuation is performed, taking debt investors into account. Finally, the entity's adjusted present value is obtained to gauge for potential tax shield benefits.

Assumptions used for the DCF calculations are based on the aforementioned statements of management and the June 30th 10-Q:

starting revenues of $9.0 billion

short- and long-term debt of $1.2 billion and $ 9.3 billion, respectively

cash on hand of $2.3 billion (ignored for an added margin-of-safety)

current assets held for sale of $7.4 billion

486.2 million shares outstanding

$37 million of minority interest

I modeled the transformation of NWL as follows: Rawlings and Waddington yielded $2.5 billion in after-tax proceeds. Together with the remaining $7.4 billion in expected proceeds, NWL is looking at little over $9.8 billion that are available for deleveraging (45%, i.e. $4.4 billion) and share repurchases (55%, i.e. $5.4 billion). As an added-in margin-of-safety, I ignored the 2.3 billion in cash on hand, also considering necessary, yet much smaller, amounts of cash-on-hand to fund regular operations. Conservatively assuming 10% of debt management and repurchase fees, $4.0 billion and $4.9 billion remain for deleveraging and share repurchases, respectively. Debt is thus reduced to $6.5 billion. Management clearly indicated that deleveraging is prioritized but significant amounts of stock are being repurchased within the next 12 to 18 months. Hence, in my model, I assumed that the shares are repurchased in six tranches of 39 million shares each, bought at prices of $16, $17.6, $19.4, $21.3, $23.4 and $25.8 (i.e. a 10% interval). Modeling for an increase in share price during the repurchases is a conservative, yet understandable measure. Accordingly, 234 million shares could be repurchased and for the ensuing calculations, 252.2 million shares remain. Note, though, that management would have to extend their currently authorized repurchase program by $1.3 billion.

NWL’s pre-tax cost of debt is 4.1% and since I chose a cost of equity of 10%, the WACC is 5.8%. The terminal annual growth rate was chosen as 0.5%, taking into account that management might still not be able to grow the top line substantially. On average, NWL requires working capital in the magnitude of 10% of revenues. Hence, the change in working capital and accruals per year has been estimated as $5 million. Depreciation was kept at a constant 2.25% of revenues as per management’s guidance. Due to the constant growth rate, the terminal value could have been enforced readily after the first year without altering the valuation. Still, explicit values in the ensuing figures are shown for five years in order to facilitate comprehensibility.

In the conservative DCF computations, I assumed that management has not been able to push operating margin to 15%. Similarly, the tax rate was set at 25%, four percent points higher than what management guided for. Gross margin and sales, general and administrative expenses were chosen as 35% and 23%, respectively, yielding an operating margin of 12%. The three DCF variants yielded valuations of $21.1, $23.4 and $22.3 per share (Figures 3, 4 and 5, respectively). Investors are thus looking at an upside of 28% or more from the current valuation of $16.5 (October 25th, 2018).

Figure 3: Conservative DCF valuation using the equity approach; Data: NWL June 30th 2018 10-Q and company presentation; Illustration: author’s own work in Microsoft Excel;

Figure 4: Conservative DCF valuation using the entity approach; Data: NWL June 30th 2018 10-Q and company presentation; Illustration: author’s own work in Microsoft Excel;

Figure 5: Conservative DCF valuation using the adjusted present value approach; Data: NWL June 30th 2018 10-Q and company presentation; Illustration: author’s own work in Microsoft Excel;

In case a sustainable EBIT of 15% is realized alongside a tax rate of 21%, investors would be looking at an upside of 90% or more, as is reflected by the results from the calculations detailed in Figures 6, 7 and 8.

Figure 6: Optimistic DCF valuation using the equity approach; Data: NWL June 30th 2018 10-Q and company presentation; Illustration: author’s own work in Microsoft Excel;

Figure 7: Optimistic DCF valuation using the entity approach; Data: NWL June 30th 2018 10-Q and company presentation; Illustration: author’s own work in Microsoft Excel;

Figure 8: Optimistic DCF valuation using the adjusted present value approach; Data: NWL June 30th 2018 10-Q and company presentation; Illustration: author’s own work in Microsoft Excel;

In summary, the current enterprise value renders EV/EBIT and related valuations too lofty. My investment thesis for NWL is built upon a successful execution of the transformation plan, reflected by a substantial shrinkage of the enterprise value. Given the changed board of directors and the fact that two divestitures have already worked out as planned already, I am positive that management continues to deliver. My conservative DCF estimation yields enough upside to warrant an investment. If management delivers as projected, NWL is significantly undervalued at the moment. Recent insider trades suggest that management also believes in an appreciation of the share price (i.e. Michael Polk, Brett Icahn, Patrick Campbell).

Conclusion And My Personal Stance

NWL is a rather inefficient conglomerate of numerous valuable brands. Management has proven to be incapable of growing revenues, let alone profitability. Instead, they tried to grow through acquisitions. As a result, goodwill impairments and restructuring charges are commonly found on NWL’s income statements and the balance sheet is highly leveraged. Activists have entered the stock after its price has fallen off a cliff and NWL has thus begun executing on their transformation plan. While the company is deemed too expensive given the substantial debt load, a successful turnaround by means of aggressive deleveraging and share repurchases could very likely unlock significant value. Even from a conservative DCF valuation, 30% or more upside seems evident. I have entered the stock at $20 and average down since. Considering the significant short interest and probably also tax-loss selling, I believe that the share price could go to below $15. However, I would welcome such an opportunity to increase my position, assuming the fundamentals of my thesis remain intact.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism, I would be happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.